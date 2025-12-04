أدى خطأ غير متوقع لأحد سكان مولدوفا إلى حالة استنفار أمني أمس (الأربعاء)، بعدما ظنّ أن طائرة مسيّرة متوقفة على الأرض عبارة عن لعبة وأخذها إلى منزله.

وبحسب ما أكدت الشرطة، توجه خبراء إبطال المتفجرات فورًا إلى بلدة بيبيني في منطقة سينجيري، على بعد نحو 100 كيلومتر شمال العاصمة كيشيناو، للتحقق من الطائرة التي تم العثور عليها قبل أربعة أيام. وعند وصولهم، تبين أن الطائرة قد تم تفكيك أجزائها بالفعل ولم تحتو على أي مواد متفجرة، ما يعني أنها لم تشكل أي تهديد حقيقي.

وحذرت السلطات السكان من لمس الطائرات المسيّرة أو أي أجسام مشابهة ملقاة على الأرض أو محاولة نقلها، مشددة على ضرورة الإبلاغ عنها فورًا لضمان السلامة العامة.

ولم تحدد الشرطة بعد مصدر الطائرة المسيّرة، لكنها أشارت إلى أنها من نوع «جيربيرا»، والذي يُستخدم عادة في الاستطلاع أو الهجمات البدائية، وقد سبق أن استُخدم من قبل روسيا في النزاع الدائر في أوكرانيا.