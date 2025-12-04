An unexpected mistake by a resident of Moldova led to a security alert yesterday (Wednesday), after he thought a drone that was grounded was a toy and took it home.

According to police confirmation, bomb disposal experts immediately headed to the town of Piperni in the Singerei region, about 100 kilometers north of the capital Chișinău, to investigate the drone that had been found four days earlier. Upon their arrival, it turned out that the drone had already been dismantled and contained no explosive materials, meaning it posed no real threat.

The authorities warned residents against touching drones or any similar objects lying on the ground or attempting to move them, emphasizing the need to report them immediately to ensure public safety.

The police have not yet identified the source of the drone, but indicated that it is of the "Gerbera" type, which is typically used for reconnaissance or primitive attacks, and has previously been used by Russia in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.