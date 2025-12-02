في قرار قضائي جديد ينهي فصلا مأساويا من جرائم العنف الأسري، حكم على الملاكم المصري-الأمريكي السابق كباري سالم بالسجن مدى الحياة دون إمكانية الإفراج المشروط، بعد إدانته بقتل ابنته البالغة من العمر 25 عامًا، وضربها وخنقها حتى الموت في مدينة بالميرا بولاية بنسلفانيا عام 2019.

وأصدر القاضي في محكمة مقاطعة ليبانون الحكم، مؤكدًا أن «الأب الذي يقتل ابنته يرتكب أقسى الجرائم الخيالية»، وفقًا لتصريح المدعي العام لولاية بنسلفانيا، ديف ساندهي، حيث كان الملاكم الشهير قتل ابنته ثم نقل جثتها إلى حديقة بلومينغديل في جزيرة ستاتن آيلاند بنيويورك لإخفائها تحت الأوراق والأغصان.

جاء الحكم بعد محاكمة دامت أسبوعًا كاملاً، حيث أدين سالم (57 عاما) بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى والخنق، بناء على أدلة دامغة شملت تسجيلات فيديو مراقبة، وبيانات GPS من سيارته المستأجرة، وDNA لسالم الذي عُثر عليه تحت أظافر ابنته، مما يشير إلى أنها قاومت بشراسة قبل مقتلها.

جريمة قتل مروعة بزعم الإدمان

ووصف ساندهي الجريمة بأنها «شر خالص»، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الحكم لن يعيد أولا إلى الحياة، لكنه يوفر درجة من العدالة والمساءلة أمام الجاني، مؤكدا أن سالم، الذي كان يعيش في روسبانك بجزيرة ستاتن آيلاند، أقنع ابنته بالذهاب إلى بنسلفانيا تحت ذريعة مساعدته في افتتاح مطعم، لكنه انقلب عليها بعنف فادح.

وأدى التحقيق إلى اعتقال سالم في 2020، لكنه حاول الدفاع عن نفسه مدعيًا أن ابنته «ماتت بسبب إدمانها»، وأنها كانت مشكلة مستمرة في حياته.

واستغرقت القضية ست سنوات بسبب تأخيرات ناتجة عن جائحة كوفيد-19 والتحديات القانونية، حتى أدين سالم في 24 أكتوبر 2025 بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى، التي تفرض حكمًا إلزاميًا بالسجن مدى الحياة، قبل أن تصدر المحكمة هذا الأسبوع حكمها النهائي.

الملاكم العنيف

وولد كباري سالم، المعروف بلقب «الساحر المصري» في عالم الملاكمة، بمصر عام 1968، ومثل بلاده في الأولمبيادين 1992 في برشلونة و1996 في أتلانتا، حيث حقق شهرة إقليمية كملاكم وزن المتوسط، ثم انتقل إلى الولايات المتحدة في التسعينيات، حيث تحول إلى ملاكم محترف، لكنه واجه فضيحة كبرى عام 1999 عندما توفي خصمه راندي كارفر أثناء مباراة في كانساس سيتي، بعد سلسلة من الضربات غير القانونية بالرأس، مما أنهى مسيرته الرياضية المثيرة للجدل.

وبعد توقف مسيرته في الملاكمة أسس سالم حياة جديدة في نيويورك، حيث افتتح مطعمًا في جزيرة ستاتن آيلاند، وأصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا، لكنه لم يبتعد عن الشائعات حول طباعه العنيفة.