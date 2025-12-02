In a new judicial decision that ends a tragic chapter of domestic violence crimes, former Egyptian-American boxer Kabari Salem has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering his 25-year-old daughter, beating and strangling her to death in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, in 2019.

The judge in Lebanon County Court issued the ruling, stating that "a father who kills his daughter commits the most heinous of imaginary crimes," according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sandhe. The famous boxer killed his daughter and then transported her body to Bloomingdale Park on Staten Island, New York, to hide it under leaves and branches.

The ruling came after a week-long trial, where Salem (57 years old) was convicted of first-degree murder and strangulation, based on compelling evidence that included surveillance video recordings, GPS data from his rental car, and Salem's DNA found under his daughter's nails, indicating that she fought back fiercely before her death.

A Horrific Murder Allegedly Due to Addiction

Sandhe described the crime as "pure evil," noting that this ruling will not bring his daughter back to life, but it provides a degree of justice and accountability for the perpetrator. He emphasized that Salem, who lived in Rossbank on Staten Island, convinced his daughter to go to Pennsylvania under the pretext of helping him open a restaurant, but he violently turned against her.

The investigation led to Salem's arrest in 2020, but he attempted to defend himself by claiming that his daughter "died due to her addiction," and that she was a continuous problem in his life.

The case took six years due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and legal challenges, until Salem was convicted on October 24, 2025, of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, before the court issued its final ruling this week.

The Violent Boxer

Kabari Salem, known by the nickname "The Egyptian Magician" in the boxing world, was born in Egypt in 1968 and represented his country in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics in Barcelona and Atlanta, where he gained regional fame as a middleweight boxer. He then moved to the United States in the 1990s, where he became a professional boxer, but faced a major scandal in 1999 when his opponent Randy Carver died during a match in Kansas City after a series of illegal blows to the head, ending his controversial sports career.

After his boxing career came to a halt, Salem established a new life in New York, opening a restaurant on Staten Island and becoming a U.S. citizen, but he did not escape rumors about his violent temper.