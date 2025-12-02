في قرار قضائي جديد ينهي فصلا مأساويا من جرائم العنف الأسري، حكم على الملاكم المصري-الأمريكي السابق كباري سالم بالسجن مدى الحياة دون إمكانية الإفراج المشروط، بعد إدانته بقتل ابنته البالغة من العمر 25 عامًا، وضربها وخنقها حتى الموت في مدينة بالميرا بولاية بنسلفانيا عام 2019.
وأصدر القاضي في محكمة مقاطعة ليبانون الحكم، مؤكدًا أن «الأب الذي يقتل ابنته يرتكب أقسى الجرائم الخيالية»، وفقًا لتصريح المدعي العام لولاية بنسلفانيا، ديف ساندهي، حيث كان الملاكم الشهير قتل ابنته ثم نقل جثتها إلى حديقة بلومينغديل في جزيرة ستاتن آيلاند بنيويورك لإخفائها تحت الأوراق والأغصان.
جاء الحكم بعد محاكمة دامت أسبوعًا كاملاً، حيث أدين سالم (57 عاما) بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى والخنق، بناء على أدلة دامغة شملت تسجيلات فيديو مراقبة، وبيانات GPS من سيارته المستأجرة، وDNA لسالم الذي عُثر عليه تحت أظافر ابنته، مما يشير إلى أنها قاومت بشراسة قبل مقتلها.
جريمة قتل مروعة بزعم الإدمان
ووصف ساندهي الجريمة بأنها «شر خالص»، مشيرًا إلى أن هذا الحكم لن يعيد أولا إلى الحياة، لكنه يوفر درجة من العدالة والمساءلة أمام الجاني، مؤكدا أن سالم، الذي كان يعيش في روسبانك بجزيرة ستاتن آيلاند، أقنع ابنته بالذهاب إلى بنسلفانيا تحت ذريعة مساعدته في افتتاح مطعم، لكنه انقلب عليها بعنف فادح.
وأدى التحقيق إلى اعتقال سالم في 2020، لكنه حاول الدفاع عن نفسه مدعيًا أن ابنته «ماتت بسبب إدمانها»، وأنها كانت مشكلة مستمرة في حياته.
واستغرقت القضية ست سنوات بسبب تأخيرات ناتجة عن جائحة كوفيد-19 والتحديات القانونية، حتى أدين سالم في 24 أكتوبر 2025 بتهمة القتل من الدرجة الأولى، التي تفرض حكمًا إلزاميًا بالسجن مدى الحياة، قبل أن تصدر المحكمة هذا الأسبوع حكمها النهائي.
الملاكم العنيف
وولد كباري سالم، المعروف بلقب «الساحر المصري» في عالم الملاكمة، بمصر عام 1968، ومثل بلاده في الأولمبيادين 1992 في برشلونة و1996 في أتلانتا، حيث حقق شهرة إقليمية كملاكم وزن المتوسط، ثم انتقل إلى الولايات المتحدة في التسعينيات، حيث تحول إلى ملاكم محترف، لكنه واجه فضيحة كبرى عام 1999 عندما توفي خصمه راندي كارفر أثناء مباراة في كانساس سيتي، بعد سلسلة من الضربات غير القانونية بالرأس، مما أنهى مسيرته الرياضية المثيرة للجدل.
وبعد توقف مسيرته في الملاكمة أسس سالم حياة جديدة في نيويورك، حيث افتتح مطعمًا في جزيرة ستاتن آيلاند، وأصبح مواطنًا أمريكيًا، لكنه لم يبتعد عن الشائعات حول طباعه العنيفة.
In a new judicial decision that ends a tragic chapter of domestic violence crimes, former Egyptian-American boxer Kabari Salem has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering his 25-year-old daughter, beating and strangling her to death in Palmyra, Pennsylvania, in 2019.
The judge in Lebanon County Court issued the ruling, stating that "a father who kills his daughter commits the most heinous of imaginary crimes," according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sandhe. The famous boxer killed his daughter and then transported her body to Bloomingdale Park on Staten Island, New York, to hide it under leaves and branches.
The ruling came after a week-long trial, where Salem (57 years old) was convicted of first-degree murder and strangulation, based on compelling evidence that included surveillance video recordings, GPS data from his rental car, and Salem's DNA found under his daughter's nails, indicating that she fought back fiercely before her death.
A Horrific Murder Allegedly Due to Addiction
Sandhe described the crime as "pure evil," noting that this ruling will not bring his daughter back to life, but it provides a degree of justice and accountability for the perpetrator. He emphasized that Salem, who lived in Rossbank on Staten Island, convinced his daughter to go to Pennsylvania under the pretext of helping him open a restaurant, but he violently turned against her.
The investigation led to Salem's arrest in 2020, but he attempted to defend himself by claiming that his daughter "died due to her addiction," and that she was a continuous problem in his life.
The case took six years due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and legal challenges, until Salem was convicted on October 24, 2025, of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, before the court issued its final ruling this week.
The Violent Boxer
Kabari Salem, known by the nickname "The Egyptian Magician" in the boxing world, was born in Egypt in 1968 and represented his country in the 1992 and 1996 Olympics in Barcelona and Atlanta, where he gained regional fame as a middleweight boxer. He then moved to the United States in the 1990s, where he became a professional boxer, but faced a major scandal in 1999 when his opponent Randy Carver died during a match in Kansas City after a series of illegal blows to the head, ending his controversial sports career.
After his boxing career came to a halt, Salem established a new life in New York, opening a restaurant on Staten Island and becoming a U.S. citizen, but he did not escape rumors about his violent temper.