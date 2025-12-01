في سابقة قضائية تعيد رسم حدود «الخيانة» في عصر التواصل الرقمي، اعتبرت محكمة الاستئناف العليا في تركيا أن الإعجاب المتكرر بصور نساء أخريات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يُعد «إخلالاً بالثقة الزوجية» يبرر الطلاق والتعويضات المادية، ما فتح الباب لنقاش واسع حول تأثير السلوك الرقمي على استقرار الأسرة.
القصة التي بدأت كخلاف أسري في محافظة قيصري بوسط الأناضول، تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، بعد أن تقدمت زوجة بطلب طلاق، متهمة زوجها بـ«الإهانة والإهمال المالي والخيانة العاطفية»، مستندة إلى لقطات شاشة توثق إعجابه المتكرر بصور نساء على «إنستغرام» و«فيسبوك».
ورأت الزوجة أن هذا السلوك يمثل «عدم احترام يهدد استقرار الأسرة ويفقد الثقة الأساسية في العلاقة الزوجية»، بينما رد الزوج باتهامها بالإسراف المالي وعدم الوفاء، مطالباً بإنهاء الزواج دون التزام بتعويضات.
من محكمة الأسرة إلى حكم «تاريخي»
محكمة الأسرة الخامسة في قيصري نظرت القضية أولاً، واعتبرت أن تصرف الزوج يشكل «خطأ جسيماً يخل بالوفاء الزوجي»، لكنها لم تستجب بالكامل لطلب الطلاق في مرحلته الأولى.
ومع انتقال الملف إلى محكمة الاستئناف، جرى تأييد جانب من الحكم، قبل أن تُحسم القضية أمام محكمة الاستئناف العليا في نوفمبر 2025، التي أصدرت قراراً نهائياً ينص على أن «الإعجابات الرقمية المتكررة تُعد خيانة للثقة الزوجية وتُبرر الطلاق الفوري».
وقضت المحكمة بفسخ الزواج، وإلزام الزوج بدفع نفقة شهرية للزوجة قدرها 1000 ليرة تركية (نحو 30 دولاراً)، إضافة إلى تعويض مادي ومعنوي إجمالي قدره 60 ألف ليرة (نحو 1800 دولار)، بعد أن خفّضت المحكمة المبلغ المطلوب في الدعوى الأصلية، الذي بلغ 530 ألف ليرة.
الإعجاب ليس خيانة جسدية.. لكنه يهدم الثقة
وأوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن «الإعجاب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لا يُعد خيانة جسدية بحد ذاته، لكنه يُحدث تأثيراً نفسياً عميقاً يهدم الثقة الزوجية، خصوصاً إذا كان متكرراً وموجهاً للجنس الآخر على نحو واضح».
وشددت على أن لقطات الشاشة، والرسائل الخاصة، وسجلات التفاعل الرقمي يمكن أن تُعد من الآن فصاعداً «أدلة قانونية قوية» في قضايا الطلاق، بشرط الحصول عليها بطرق مشروعة لا تنتهك الخصوصية.
سابقة تُدخل «السلوك الرقمي» في تعريف الخيانة
وسائل إعلام تركية وخبراء قانونيون وصفوا الحكم بأنه «سابقة قضائية» ستُستخدم مرجعاً في القضايا المماثلة، إذ يوسع مفهوم «الإخلال بالوفاء الزوجي» ليشمل السلوكيات الرقمية، وليس العلاقات المادية فقط.
ويرى قانونيون أن القرار يضع الأزواج أمام مسؤولية قانونية واضحة حيال أنشطتهم على «السوشال ميديا»، ويؤكد أن ما كان يُنظر إليه سابقاً بوصفه مجرد «لايك» أو «تفاعل» عابر قد يتحول في نظر القضاء إلى مؤشر على خيانة عاطفية تقوّض عقد الزواج.
طفرة في طلاق «السوشال ميديا»
ويأتي هذا الحكم في سياق ارتفاع لافت لقضايا الطلاق المرتبطة بوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في تركيا؛ إذ سجّلت المحاكم في 2024 أكثر من 180 ألف حالة طلاق، تشير بيانات وزارة العدل التركية إلى أن نحو 25% منها مرتبطة بـ«خلافات عاطفية ناتجة عن الإنترنت»، سواء عبر علاقات رقمية موازية أو تفاعلات تُعتبر مسيئة من أحد الطرفين للآخر.
وبين «لايك» عابر على صورة، وحكم قضائي يطيح بحياة زوجية كاملة، تبدو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وقد تحولت من مساحة افتراضية للترفيه والتعبير إلى عامل حاسم في مصير العلاقات الأسرية، يفرض على الأزواج إعادة التفكير في معنى الوفاء والاحترام داخل العالم الرقمي.
In a judicial precedent that redraws the boundaries of "betrayal" in the era of digital communication, the High Court of Appeals in Turkey considered that repeatedly liking photos of other women on social media constitutes a "breach of marital trust" justifying divorce and financial compensation, opening the door to a wide discussion about the impact of digital behavior on family stability.
The story, which began as a family dispute in Kayseri province in central Anatolia, turned into a public opinion case after a wife filed for divorce, accusing her husband of "insult, financial neglect, and emotional infidelity," relying on screenshots documenting his repeated likes on photos of women on "Instagram" and "Facebook".
The wife viewed this behavior as "a lack of respect that threatens family stability and undermines the fundamental trust in the marital relationship," while the husband countered by accusing her of financial extravagance and infidelity, demanding the end of the marriage without any obligation for compensation.
From Family Court to a "Historic" Ruling
The Fifth Family Court in Kayseri initially reviewed the case and considered the husband's actions to constitute "a serious error that undermines marital fidelity," but it did not fully respond to the divorce request in its initial phase.
As the case moved to the Court of Appeals, part of the ruling was upheld, before the case was settled before the High Court of Appeals in November 2025, which issued a final decision stating that "repeated digital likes constitute a betrayal of marital trust and justify immediate divorce."
The court ruled to annul the marriage and obligated the husband to pay a monthly alimony of 1,000 Turkish Lira (about $30) to the wife, in addition to a total financial and moral compensation of 60,000 Lira (about $1,800), after the court reduced the amount requested in the original lawsuit, which was 530,000 Lira.
Liking is Not Physical Infidelity... But It Destroys Trust
The court clarified in the reasoning of its ruling that "liking on social media does not constitute physical infidelity in itself, but it creates a profound psychological impact that undermines marital trust, especially if it is repeated and directed towards the opposite sex in a clear manner."
It emphasized that screenshots, private messages, and records of digital interaction can now be considered "strong legal evidence" in divorce cases, provided they are obtained through legal means that do not violate privacy.
A Precedent Introducing "Digital Behavior" into the Definition of Betrayal
Turkish media and legal experts described the ruling as a "judicial precedent" that will serve as a reference in similar cases, as it expands the concept of "breach of marital fidelity" to include digital behaviors, not just physical relationships.
Legal experts believe that the decision places couples before a clear legal responsibility regarding their activities on "social media," and confirms that what was previously viewed merely as a "like" or fleeting interaction could, in the eyes of the judiciary, become an indicator of emotional betrayal that undermines the marriage contract.
A Surge in "Social Media" Divorces
This ruling comes in the context of a notable rise in divorce cases linked to social media in Turkey; courts recorded more than 180,000 divorce cases in 2024, with data from the Turkish Ministry of Justice indicating that about 25% of them are related to "emotional disputes arising from the internet," whether through parallel digital relationships or interactions considered abusive by one party towards the other.
Between a fleeting "like" on a photo and a judicial ruling that dismantles an entire marriage, social media seems to have transformed from a virtual space for entertainment and expression into a decisive factor in the fate of family relationships, forcing couples to rethink the meaning of fidelity and respect within the digital world.