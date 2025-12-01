In a judicial precedent that redraws the boundaries of "betrayal" in the era of digital communication, the High Court of Appeals in Turkey considered that repeatedly liking photos of other women on social media constitutes a "breach of marital trust" justifying divorce and financial compensation, opening the door to a wide discussion about the impact of digital behavior on family stability.

The story, which began as a family dispute in Kayseri province in central Anatolia, turned into a public opinion case after a wife filed for divorce, accusing her husband of "insult, financial neglect, and emotional infidelity," relying on screenshots documenting his repeated likes on photos of women on "Instagram" and "Facebook".

The wife viewed this behavior as "a lack of respect that threatens family stability and undermines the fundamental trust in the marital relationship," while the husband countered by accusing her of financial extravagance and infidelity, demanding the end of the marriage without any obligation for compensation.

From Family Court to a "Historic" Ruling

The Fifth Family Court in Kayseri initially reviewed the case and considered the husband's actions to constitute "a serious error that undermines marital fidelity," but it did not fully respond to the divorce request in its initial phase.

As the case moved to the Court of Appeals, part of the ruling was upheld, before the case was settled before the High Court of Appeals in November 2025, which issued a final decision stating that "repeated digital likes constitute a betrayal of marital trust and justify immediate divorce."

The court ruled to annul the marriage and obligated the husband to pay a monthly alimony of 1,000 Turkish Lira (about $30) to the wife, in addition to a total financial and moral compensation of 60,000 Lira (about $1,800), after the court reduced the amount requested in the original lawsuit, which was 530,000 Lira.

Liking is Not Physical Infidelity... But It Destroys Trust

The court clarified in the reasoning of its ruling that "liking on social media does not constitute physical infidelity in itself, but it creates a profound psychological impact that undermines marital trust, especially if it is repeated and directed towards the opposite sex in a clear manner."

It emphasized that screenshots, private messages, and records of digital interaction can now be considered "strong legal evidence" in divorce cases, provided they are obtained through legal means that do not violate privacy.

A Precedent Introducing "Digital Behavior" into the Definition of Betrayal

Turkish media and legal experts described the ruling as a "judicial precedent" that will serve as a reference in similar cases, as it expands the concept of "breach of marital fidelity" to include digital behaviors, not just physical relationships.

Legal experts believe that the decision places couples before a clear legal responsibility regarding their activities on "social media," and confirms that what was previously viewed merely as a "like" or fleeting interaction could, in the eyes of the judiciary, become an indicator of emotional betrayal that undermines the marriage contract.

A Surge in "Social Media" Divorces

This ruling comes in the context of a notable rise in divorce cases linked to social media in Turkey; courts recorded more than 180,000 divorce cases in 2024, with data from the Turkish Ministry of Justice indicating that about 25% of them are related to "emotional disputes arising from the internet," whether through parallel digital relationships or interactions considered abusive by one party towards the other.

Between a fleeting "like" on a photo and a judicial ruling that dismantles an entire marriage, social media seems to have transformed from a virtual space for entertainment and expression into a decisive factor in the fate of family relationships, forcing couples to rethink the meaning of fidelity and respect within the digital world.