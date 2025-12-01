في سابقة قضائية تعيد رسم حدود «الخيانة» في عصر التواصل الرقمي، اعتبرت محكمة الاستئناف العليا في تركيا أن الإعجاب المتكرر بصور نساء أخريات على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي يُعد «إخلالاً بالثقة الزوجية» يبرر الطلاق والتعويضات المادية، ما فتح الباب لنقاش واسع حول تأثير السلوك الرقمي على استقرار الأسرة.

القصة التي بدأت كخلاف أسري في محافظة قيصري بوسط الأناضول، تحولت إلى قضية رأي عام، بعد أن تقدمت زوجة بطلب طلاق، متهمة زوجها بـ«الإهانة والإهمال المالي والخيانة العاطفية»، مستندة إلى لقطات شاشة توثق إعجابه المتكرر بصور نساء على «إنستغرام» و«فيسبوك».
ورأت الزوجة أن هذا السلوك يمثل «عدم احترام يهدد استقرار الأسرة ويفقد الثقة الأساسية في العلاقة الزوجية»، بينما رد الزوج باتهامها بالإسراف المالي وعدم الوفاء، مطالباً بإنهاء الزواج دون التزام بتعويضات.

من محكمة الأسرة إلى حكم «تاريخي»

محكمة الأسرة الخامسة في قيصري نظرت القضية أولاً، واعتبرت أن تصرف الزوج يشكل «خطأ جسيماً يخل بالوفاء الزوجي»، لكنها لم تستجب بالكامل لطلب الطلاق في مرحلته الأولى.
ومع انتقال الملف إلى محكمة الاستئناف، جرى تأييد جانب من الحكم، قبل أن تُحسم القضية أمام محكمة الاستئناف العليا في نوفمبر 2025، التي أصدرت قراراً نهائياً ينص على أن «الإعجابات الرقمية المتكررة تُعد خيانة للثقة الزوجية وتُبرر الطلاق الفوري».

وقضت المحكمة بفسخ الزواج، وإلزام الزوج بدفع نفقة شهرية للزوجة قدرها 1000 ليرة تركية (نحو 30 دولاراً)، إضافة إلى تعويض مادي ومعنوي إجمالي قدره 60 ألف ليرة (نحو 1800 دولار)، بعد أن خفّضت المحكمة المبلغ المطلوب في الدعوى الأصلية، الذي بلغ 530 ألف ليرة.

الإعجاب ليس خيانة جسدية.. لكنه يهدم الثقة

وأوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن «الإعجاب على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي لا يُعد خيانة جسدية بحد ذاته، لكنه يُحدث تأثيراً نفسياً عميقاً يهدم الثقة الزوجية، خصوصاً إذا كان متكرراً وموجهاً للجنس الآخر على نحو واضح».
وشددت على أن لقطات الشاشة، والرسائل الخاصة، وسجلات التفاعل الرقمي يمكن أن تُعد من الآن فصاعداً «أدلة قانونية قوية» في قضايا الطلاق، بشرط الحصول عليها بطرق مشروعة لا تنتهك الخصوصية.

سابقة تُدخل «السلوك الرقمي» في تعريف الخيانة

وسائل إعلام تركية وخبراء قانونيون وصفوا الحكم بأنه «سابقة قضائية» ستُستخدم مرجعاً في القضايا المماثلة، إذ يوسع مفهوم «الإخلال بالوفاء الزوجي» ليشمل السلوكيات الرقمية، وليس العلاقات المادية فقط.
ويرى قانونيون أن القرار يضع الأزواج أمام مسؤولية قانونية واضحة حيال أنشطتهم على «السوشال ميديا»، ويؤكد أن ما كان يُنظر إليه سابقاً بوصفه مجرد «لايك» أو «تفاعل» عابر قد يتحول في نظر القضاء إلى مؤشر على خيانة عاطفية تقوّض عقد الزواج.

طفرة في طلاق «السوشال ميديا»

ويأتي هذا الحكم في سياق ارتفاع لافت لقضايا الطلاق المرتبطة بوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي في تركيا؛ إذ سجّلت المحاكم في 2024 أكثر من 180 ألف حالة طلاق، تشير بيانات وزارة العدل التركية إلى أن نحو 25% منها مرتبطة بـ«خلافات عاطفية ناتجة عن الإنترنت»، سواء عبر علاقات رقمية موازية أو تفاعلات تُعتبر مسيئة من أحد الطرفين للآخر.

وبين «لايك» عابر على صورة، وحكم قضائي يطيح بحياة زوجية كاملة، تبدو وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وقد تحولت من مساحة افتراضية للترفيه والتعبير إلى عامل حاسم في مصير العلاقات الأسرية، يفرض على الأزواج إعادة التفكير في معنى الوفاء والاحترام داخل العالم الرقمي.