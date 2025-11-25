ألغت محكمة التمييز بالكويت حكمَي «الجنايات» و«الاستئناف»، ببراءة موظف في خدمة المواطن، وقضت بحبسه لمدة 5 سنوات وإلزامه بردّ 104 آلاف دينار، قيمة المبالغ المستولى عليها من رواتب لمدة 10 سنوات رغم انقطاعه عن العمل.

كما قضت المحكمة بتغريم المتهم ضعف المبلغ، ليصل اجمالي المبالغ المطالب بإعادتها للدولة 312 الف دينار، كما قضت بعزله من الوظيفة.