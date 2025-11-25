The Court of Cassation in Kuwait annulled the rulings of the "Criminal" and "Appeals" courts, which had acquitted an employee in the Citizen's Service, and sentenced him to 5 years in prison, ordering him to repay 104,000 dinars, the amount embezzled from salaries over a period of 10 years despite his absence from work.

The court also fined the defendant double the amount, bringing the total amount to be returned to the state to 312,000 dinars, and ruled for his dismissal from the job.