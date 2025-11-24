أحدثت النائبة الأسترالية اليمينية المتطرفة السيناتور بولين هانسون جدلاً كبيراً أمس (الإثنين)، بمجيئها إلى البرلمان وهي ترتدي «البرقع»! وتقود هانسن حملة منذ مدة للمطالبة بإصدار قانون يحظر ارتداء «البرقع» في الأماكن العامة في أستراليا.

وأثار ارتداؤها «البرقع» اتهامات لها بالعنصرية، وكراهية المسلمين. وجاء تصرف هانسن الأرعن بعدما رفض أعضاء البرلمان السماح لها بالتقدم بمشروع قانون يحظر ارتداء «البرقع»، والحجاب، وكل غطاء للرأس في أستراليا.

النائبة الأسترالية اليمينية المتطرفة السيناتور بولين هانسون.

ووقف أعضاء البرلمان في حالة غضب عارم عندما دخلت هانسن وهي ترتدي «البرقع». واضطر رئيس البرلمان إلى وقف المداولات بعدما رفضت هانسن توجيهاته لها بنزع «البرقع». وكانت هانسن، المنتخبة من مقاطعة كوينزلاند، برزت خلال تسعينات القرن العشرين بمعارضتها الشديدة للسماح للمهاجرين الآسيويين بدخول البلاد.

وظلت على مدى سنوات تشن حملة تلو أخرى ضد ارتداء أي زي إسلامي. وسبق أن جاءت للبرلمان وهي مرتدية «البرقع» في عام 2017. ولا يملك حزب «أمة واحدة» الذي تنتمي إليه سوى 4 مقاعد في البرلمان الأسترالي. وتزعم أن ارتداء الحجاب و«البرقع» يمثل تهديداً للأمن الوطني لبلادها. وقالت أمس: إذا كانوا (النواب) لا يريدون أن أرتدي «البرقع» فليصدروا قانونا يحظر ارتداءه.