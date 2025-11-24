أحدثت النائبة الأسترالية اليمينية المتطرفة السيناتور بولين هانسون جدلاً كبيراً أمس (الإثنين)، بمجيئها إلى البرلمان وهي ترتدي «البرقع»! وتقود هانسن حملة منذ مدة للمطالبة بإصدار قانون يحظر ارتداء «البرقع» في الأماكن العامة في أستراليا.
وأثار ارتداؤها «البرقع» اتهامات لها بالعنصرية، وكراهية المسلمين. وجاء تصرف هانسن الأرعن بعدما رفض أعضاء البرلمان السماح لها بالتقدم بمشروع قانون يحظر ارتداء «البرقع»، والحجاب، وكل غطاء للرأس في أستراليا.
ووقف أعضاء البرلمان في حالة غضب عارم عندما دخلت هانسن وهي ترتدي «البرقع». واضطر رئيس البرلمان إلى وقف المداولات بعدما رفضت هانسن توجيهاته لها بنزع «البرقع». وكانت هانسن، المنتخبة من مقاطعة كوينزلاند، برزت خلال تسعينات القرن العشرين بمعارضتها الشديدة للسماح للمهاجرين الآسيويين بدخول البلاد.
وظلت على مدى سنوات تشن حملة تلو أخرى ضد ارتداء أي زي إسلامي. وسبق أن جاءت للبرلمان وهي مرتدية «البرقع» في عام 2017. ولا يملك حزب «أمة واحدة» الذي تنتمي إليه سوى 4 مقاعد في البرلمان الأسترالي. وتزعم أن ارتداء الحجاب و«البرقع» يمثل تهديداً للأمن الوطني لبلادها. وقالت أمس: إذا كانوا (النواب) لا يريدون أن أرتدي «البرقع» فليصدروا قانونا يحظر ارتداءه.
The far-right Australian senator Pauline Hanson caused a major controversy yesterday (Monday) by coming to parliament wearing a "burqa"! Hanson has been leading a campaign for some time to demand the enactment of a law that prohibits wearing the "burqa" in public places in Australia.
Her wearing of the "burqa" sparked accusations of racism and anti-Muslim sentiment against her. Hanson's reckless act came after parliament members refused to allow her to present a bill banning the wearing of the "burqa," hijab, and any head covering in Australia.
Parliament members stood in a state of outrage when Hanson entered wearing the "burqa." The Speaker of the House had to suspend the proceedings after Hanson refused his directives to remove the "burqa." Hanson, elected from Queensland, gained prominence in the 1990s for her strong opposition to allowing Asian immigrants into the country.
For years, she has waged one campaign after another against wearing any Islamic attire. She previously came to parliament wearing the "burqa" in 2017. The "One Nation" party to which she belongs holds only 4 seats in the Australian parliament. She claims that wearing the hijab and "burqa" poses a threat to her country's national security. She said yesterday: If they (the MPs) don't want me to wear the "burqa," then they should pass a law banning it.