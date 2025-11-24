The far-right Australian senator Pauline Hanson caused a major controversy yesterday (Monday) by coming to parliament wearing a "burqa"! Hanson has been leading a campaign for some time to demand the enactment of a law that prohibits wearing the "burqa" in public places in Australia.

Her wearing of the "burqa" sparked accusations of racism and anti-Muslim sentiment against her. Hanson's reckless act came after parliament members refused to allow her to present a bill banning the wearing of the "burqa," hijab, and any head covering in Australia.

Parliament members stood in a state of outrage when Hanson entered wearing the "burqa." The Speaker of the House had to suspend the proceedings after Hanson refused his directives to remove the "burqa." Hanson, elected from Queensland, gained prominence in the 1990s for her strong opposition to allowing Asian immigrants into the country.

For years, she has waged one campaign after another against wearing any Islamic attire. She previously came to parliament wearing the "burqa" in 2017. The "One Nation" party to which she belongs holds only 4 seats in the Australian parliament. She claims that wearing the hijab and "burqa" poses a threat to her country's national security. She said yesterday: If they (the MPs) don't want me to wear the "burqa," then they should pass a law banning it.