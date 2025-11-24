The controversy has escalated again after former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro confirmed during a hearing that he did not plan to flee from house arrest, explaining that a "pharmaceutical hallucination" is what drove him to destroy his monitoring bracelet.

A video published by Brazil's Supreme Court showed Bolsonaro damaging his electronic ankle bracelet using a "soldering iron" just hours before his arrest.

In the clip, Bolsonaro is seen telling a police officer that he used the "soldering iron" on the device "out of curiosity."

The plastic coating of the device appears burned, while the officer confirmed that the main part of the mechanism was not damaged.

When asked if he had used an iron, he replied, "No, I used a soldering iron," and Bolsonaro insisted that he did not attempt to remove the bracelet.

According to the minutes from the Sunday session reported by the news site "G1," Bolsonaro told the judge that he experienced a "state of paranoia" due to the medication and began tampering with the device after midnight, before "coming to his senses" and stopping.

The former Brazilian president confirmed to investigators that he did not attempt to cut the bracelet and had no plan to escape.

The 70-year-old former president had been under house arrest since last August for violating court orders.

He was detained on Saturday morning after the bracelet triggered an alarm shortly after midnight, raising investigators' suspicions of tampering with the device.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes reported that a nighttime protest was scheduled to be organized by Bolsonaro's supporters, led by his son Flavio, which could have created chaos to help the former president escape, possibly to a nearby friendly embassy.

Moraes ordered preventive detention, justifying it by the risk of escape and a threat to public order.

This arrest comes separately from the ruling issued last September sentencing Bolsonaro to over 27 years in prison for attempting a coup following his defeat in the 2022 elections.

The ruling is still not final, and its implementation was expected to take place next week.

Bolsonaro's lawyer did not provide an explanation for the damage to the device and accused the authorities of presenting a distorted account of the facts.