عاد الجدل ليتفاقم بعد أن أكد الرئيس البرازيلي السابق جايير بولسونارو، أمام جلسة استماع، أنه لم يخطط للفرار من الإقامة الجبرية، موضحاً أن تدخّل «هلوسات دوائية» هو ما دفعه إلى تحطيم سوار المراقبة.

وأظهر مقطع فيديو نشرته المحكمة العليا في البرازيل أن بولسونارو، أتلف سوار كاحله الإلكتروني مستخدماً «كاوية لحام» قبل ساعات من اعتقاله.

ويظهر بولسونارو في المقطع وهو يخبر رجل شرطة أنه وضع «كاوية لحام» على الجهاز «بدافع الفضول».

وتبدو الطبقة البلاستيكية المغلفة للجهاز محترقة، فيما أكد الشرطي أن الجزء الأساسي من الآلية لم يتضرر.

وعندما سُئل عما إذا كان قد استخدم مكواة، أجاب: «لا، استخدمت كاوية لحام»، وأكد بولسونارو أنه لم يحاول نزع السوار.

وبحسب محضر جلسة الأحد الذي نقلته موقع «جي 1» الإخباري، قال بولسونارو للقاضي إنه أصيب بـ«حالة من الارتياب» بسبب الدواء وبدأ العبث بالجهاز بعد منتصف الليل، قبل أن «يعود إلى رشده» ويتوقف.

وأكد الرئيس البرازيلي السابق للمحققين أنه لم يحاول قطع السوار ولم تكن لديه أي خطة للفرار.

وكان الرئيس السابق، البالغ من العمر 70 عاماً، قيد الإقامة الجبرية منذ أغسطس الماضي لانتهاكه أوامر المحكمة.

وتم احتجازه صباح السبت بعدما أطلق السوار إنذاراً بعد منتصف الليل بقليل، ما أثار شكوك المحققين بشأن حدوث عبث بالجهاز.

وأفاد القاضي ألكسندر دي مورايس بأن وقفة احتجاجية ليلية كان من المقرر أن ينظمها أنصار بولسونارو بقيادة ابنه فلافيو، كان من شأنها أن تحدث فوضى تساعد الرئيس السابق على الهروب، ربما إلى سفارة صديقة قريبة.

وأمر مورايس بالاحتجاز الوقائي، مبرراً ذلك بوجود خطر هروب وتهديد للنظام العام.

ويأتي هذا الاعتقال بشكل منفصل عن الحكم الصادر في سبتمبر الماضي بسجن بولسونارو لأكثر من 27 عاماً بتهمة محاولة الانقلاب عقب هزيمته في انتخابات 2022.

ولا يزال الحكم غير نهائي، وكان من المتوقع تنفيذه في الأسبوع القادم.

ولم يقدم محامي بولسونارو تفسيراً للتلف الذي أصاب الجهاز، واتهم السلطات بتقديم رواية محرفة للوقائع.