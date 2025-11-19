أشارت القائمة بأعمال عميد كلية العلوم الطبيعية في جامعة التعليم الروسية الدكتورة إيرينا ليالينا، إلى أن بعض الأطعمة تمتلك خصائص طبيعية تساعد الجسم على التخلص من السموم، وتدعم في الوقت نفسه وظائف الأعضاء الحيوية، وعلى رأسها الكبد والجهاز الهضمي والمناعة.
وأكدت أن الخضراوات الورقية تُعد من أفضل الخيارات الغذائية لتنقية الجسم، موضحة أن البنجر يحتوي على إنزيمات تساهم في تحسين تكوين الدم، بينما تعمل خضراوات الفصيلة الصليبية مثل البروكلي والقرنبيط على تحفيز إنتاج الإنزيمات التي تلعب دورًا محوريًا في تنظيف الكبد من السموم المتراكمة.
وأضافت أن الثوم يبرز عنصرًا فعّالًا في دعم الكبد والجهاز المناعي، بفضل احتوائه على مركبات الكبريت، في حين تساعد الفواكه الغنية بالبيكتين مثل التفاح، التوت، الليمون، والعليق على إزالة السموم من الأمعاء، مع تأثيرات إيجابية إضافية على أجهزة أخرى في الجسم.
كما أوضحت أن الزنجبيل يُحسّن الدورة الدموية ويساعد في تنظيم عملية الهضم، بينما يحتوي الشاي الأخضر على مركبات الكاتيكينات، التي تعمل على حماية الكبد من الإجهاد التأكسدي وتقلل من التأثيرات الضارة للجذور الحرة.
ولفتت إلى أن واحدة من العادات الأساسية التي لا ينبغي إهمالها عند السعي لإزالة السموم من الجسم هي شرب كميات كافية من الماء النقي يوميًا، لما لذلك من دور في تنشيط الدورة الدموية وتعزيز وظائف الكلى والدم.
وشددت التوصيات على أن إدخال هذه الأطعمة إلى النظام الغذائي بشكل منتظم، إلى جانب نمط حياة متوازن، قد يساهم في تحسين الحالة الصحية العامة وتقليل الحمل السمي على الجسم.
The Acting Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Russian University of Education, Dr. Irina Lyulina, pointed out that some foods possess natural properties that help the body eliminate toxins while simultaneously supporting vital organ functions, primarily the liver, digestive system, and immunity.
She confirmed that leafy vegetables are among the best dietary options for detoxifying the body, explaining that beets contain enzymes that contribute to improving blood formation, while cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower stimulate the production of enzymes that play a crucial role in cleansing the liver of accumulated toxins.
She added that garlic stands out as an effective element in supporting the liver and immune system, thanks to its sulfur compounds, while fruits rich in pectin, such as apples, berries, lemons, and blackberries, help remove toxins from the intestines, with additional positive effects on other body systems.
She also explained that ginger improves circulation and helps regulate the digestive process, while green tea contains catechin compounds that protect the liver from oxidative stress and reduce the harmful effects of free radicals.
She emphasized that one of the essential habits that should not be neglected when seeking to detoxify the body is drinking sufficient amounts of pure water daily, as it plays a role in activating circulation and enhancing kidney and blood functions.
The recommendations stressed that incorporating these foods into the diet regularly, along with a balanced lifestyle, may contribute to improving overall health and reducing the toxic burden on the body.