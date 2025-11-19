أشارت القائمة بأعمال عميد كلية العلوم الطبيعية في جامعة التعليم الروسية الدكتورة إيرينا ليالينا، إلى أن بعض الأطعمة تمتلك خصائص طبيعية تساعد الجسم على التخلص من السموم، وتدعم في الوقت نفسه وظائف الأعضاء الحيوية، وعلى رأسها الكبد والجهاز الهضمي والمناعة.

وأكدت أن الخضراوات الورقية تُعد من أفضل الخيارات الغذائية لتنقية الجسم، موضحة أن البنجر يحتوي على إنزيمات تساهم في تحسين تكوين الدم، بينما تعمل خضراوات الفصيلة الصليبية مثل البروكلي والقرنبيط على تحفيز إنتاج الإنزيمات التي تلعب دورًا محوريًا في تنظيف الكبد من السموم المتراكمة.

وأضافت أن الثوم يبرز عنصرًا فعّالًا في دعم الكبد والجهاز المناعي، بفضل احتوائه على مركبات الكبريت، في حين تساعد الفواكه الغنية بالبيكتين مثل التفاح، التوت، الليمون، والعليق على إزالة السموم من الأمعاء، مع تأثيرات إيجابية إضافية على أجهزة أخرى في الجسم.

كما أوضحت أن الزنجبيل يُحسّن الدورة الدموية ويساعد في تنظيم عملية الهضم، بينما يحتوي الشاي الأخضر على مركبات الكاتيكينات، التي تعمل على حماية الكبد من الإجهاد التأكسدي وتقلل من التأثيرات الضارة للجذور الحرة.

ولفتت إلى أن واحدة من العادات الأساسية التي لا ينبغي إهمالها عند السعي لإزالة السموم من الجسم هي شرب كميات كافية من الماء النقي يوميًا، لما لذلك من دور في تنشيط الدورة الدموية وتعزيز وظائف الكلى والدم.

وشددت التوصيات على أن إدخال هذه الأطعمة إلى النظام الغذائي بشكل منتظم، إلى جانب نمط حياة متوازن، قد يساهم في تحسين الحالة الصحية العامة وتقليل الحمل السمي على الجسم.