The Acting Dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the Russian University of Education, Dr. Irina Lyulina, pointed out that some foods possess natural properties that help the body eliminate toxins while simultaneously supporting vital organ functions, primarily the liver, digestive system, and immunity.

She confirmed that leafy vegetables are among the best dietary options for detoxifying the body, explaining that beets contain enzymes that contribute to improving blood formation, while cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower stimulate the production of enzymes that play a crucial role in cleansing the liver of accumulated toxins.

She added that garlic stands out as an effective element in supporting the liver and immune system, thanks to its sulfur compounds, while fruits rich in pectin, such as apples, berries, lemons, and blackberries, help remove toxins from the intestines, with additional positive effects on other body systems.

She also explained that ginger improves circulation and helps regulate the digestive process, while green tea contains catechin compounds that protect the liver from oxidative stress and reduce the harmful effects of free radicals.

She emphasized that one of the essential habits that should not be neglected when seeking to detoxify the body is drinking sufficient amounts of pure water daily, as it plays a role in activating circulation and enhancing kidney and blood functions.

The recommendations stressed that incorporating these foods into the diet regularly, along with a balanced lifestyle, may contribute to improving overall health and reducing the toxic burden on the body.