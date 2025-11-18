The State of Kuwait announced today the discovery of archaeological finds dating back more than 7,000 years at the site of (Bahra 1) in the (Subiya) area north of the country.

The discoveries included more than 20 furnaces dating back approximately 7,700 years, a half sculpture of a winged owl, remains of local barley dating back 7,500 years, pottery that was broken during firing, small-sized sculptures, a model of a ship, and pottery designated for food preparation.

The Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) quoted the Assistant Secretary-General for the Antiquities and Museums Sector in the National Council for Culture, Arts, and Letters in Kuwait, Mohammed bin Redha, as saying that “the site of (Bahra 1) is the oldest and largest known settlement in the Arabian Peninsula from the (Ubaid) culture period, dating back to around 5,700 BC, as the discoveries reflect the life of the local community there thousands of years ago.”

He pointed out that “the excavation work carried out by a Polish mission focused this season on field and laboratory analyses to reveal details of daily life at the site, including the manufacture of decorative tools and ground radar surveys that showed buried cultural remains that may assist in future excavation operations.”