أعلنت دولة الكويت اليوم، عن اكتشافات أثرية تعود لأكثر من 7 آلاف سنة في موقع (بحرة 1) بمنطقة (الصبية) شمال البلاد.

وشملت الاكتشافات؛ أكثر من 20 فرناً يعود عمرها إلى نحو 7700 سنة، ونصف مجسم لطائر البومة المجنحة، وبقايا شعير محلي يعود إلى 7500 سنة، وأواني خزفية تحطمت أثناء الحرق، ومجسمات صغيرة الحجم، ونموذج سفينة، وفخاريات مخصصة لتحضير الطعام.

ونقلت وكالة الأنباء الكويتية (كونا) عن الأمين العام المساعد لقطاع الآثار والمتاحف بالتكليف في المجلس الوطني للثقافة والعلوم والآداب بالكويت محمد بن رضا، قوله إن «موقع (بحرة 1) يعد أقدم وأكبر مستوطنة معروفة في شبه الجزيرة العربية من فترة ثقافة (العبيد)، ويعود تاريخها إلى حوالى 5700 قبل الميلاد، إذ تعكس المكتشفات حياة المجتمع المحلي فيها قبل آلاف السنين».

وأشار إلى أن «أعمال التنقيب التي قامت بها بعثة بولندية ركزت هذا الموسم على التحليلات الميدانية والمختبرية، للكشف عن تفاصيل الحياة اليومية في الموقع، بما في ذلك صناعة أدوات الزينة والمسوحات الرادارية الأرضية التي أظهرت بقايا ثقافية مدفونة قد تساعد في عمليات التنقيب المستقبلية».