أصيب 6 أشخاص جراء انفجار أدى إلى حريق في مبنى سكني بمدينة ماينتس بغربي ألمانيا مساء أمس (الأحد)، وفقًا لما ذكرته السُلطات الألمانية.

وعندما وصلت أطقم الطوارئ، كان جزء من مدخل المبنى قد انهار، ووصلت ألسنة اللهب إلى الطابق الأرضي، حسبما ذكرت فرقة الإطفاء، وكان الوصول إلى المبنى ممكنًا في البداية فقط بواسطة سلالم دوارة، وكان هناك اضطرار لاستخدام هذه الطريقة لإنقاذ شخصين.

وأضافت فرقة الإطفاء أن ثلاثة مقيمين آخرين أصيبوا باستنشاق الدخان، بينما أصيب شخص واحد بنوبة قلبية، ونقل جميع المصابين إلى المستشفى.

وتمت السيطرة على الحريق بعد نحو ساعة واحدة، وانتشر حوالى 110 من أفراد إدارة الإطفاء، وخدمات الطوارئ الطبية، والوكالة الاتحادية للإغاثة التقنية.

ووفقًا لوكالة الإغاثة الاتحادية، فإن المبنى لا يواجه خطر الانهيار، لكنه أصبح غير صالح للسكن، وفتحت الشرطة تحقيقًا في سبب الانفجار.