أصيب 6 أشخاص جراء انفجار أدى إلى حريق في مبنى سكني بمدينة ماينتس بغربي ألمانيا مساء أمس (الأحد)، وفقًا لما ذكرته السُلطات الألمانية.
وعندما وصلت أطقم الطوارئ، كان جزء من مدخل المبنى قد انهار، ووصلت ألسنة اللهب إلى الطابق الأرضي، حسبما ذكرت فرقة الإطفاء، وكان الوصول إلى المبنى ممكنًا في البداية فقط بواسطة سلالم دوارة، وكان هناك اضطرار لاستخدام هذه الطريقة لإنقاذ شخصين.
وأضافت فرقة الإطفاء أن ثلاثة مقيمين آخرين أصيبوا باستنشاق الدخان، بينما أصيب شخص واحد بنوبة قلبية، ونقل جميع المصابين إلى المستشفى.
وتمت السيطرة على الحريق بعد نحو ساعة واحدة، وانتشر حوالى 110 من أفراد إدارة الإطفاء، وخدمات الطوارئ الطبية، والوكالة الاتحادية للإغاثة التقنية.
ووفقًا لوكالة الإغاثة الاتحادية، فإن المبنى لا يواجه خطر الانهيار، لكنه أصبح غير صالح للسكن، وفتحت الشرطة تحقيقًا في سبب الانفجار.
Six people were injured due to an explosion that caused a fire in a residential building in Mainz, western Germany, last night (Sunday), according to German authorities.
When emergency crews arrived, part of the building's entrance had collapsed, and flames reached the ground floor, the fire brigade reported. Access to the building was initially only possible via ladders, and this method had to be used to rescue two individuals.
The fire brigade added that three other residents suffered from smoke inhalation, while one person had a heart attack, and all the injured were taken to the hospital.
The fire was brought under control after about one hour, with approximately 110 members of the fire department, medical emergency services, and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief deployed.
According to the Federal Relief Agency, the building is not at risk of collapsing but has become uninhabitable, and the police have opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion.