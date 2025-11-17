Six people were injured due to an explosion that caused a fire in a residential building in Mainz, western Germany, last night (Sunday), according to German authorities.

When emergency crews arrived, part of the building's entrance had collapsed, and flames reached the ground floor, the fire brigade reported. Access to the building was initially only possible via ladders, and this method had to be used to rescue two individuals.

The fire brigade added that three other residents suffered from smoke inhalation, while one person had a heart attack, and all the injured were taken to the hospital.

The fire was brought under control after about one hour, with approximately 110 members of the fire department, medical emergency services, and the Federal Agency for Technical Relief deployed.

According to the Federal Relief Agency, the building is not at risk of collapsing but has become uninhabitable, and the police have opened an investigation into the cause of the explosion.