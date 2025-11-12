أصبح انهيار تيار الدوران الأطلسي المعروف بـ«AMOC» أول ظاهرة مناخية تُصنَّف رسميًا في آيسلندا كـ«تهديد وجودي» يُهدد الأمن القومي للبلاد، وفق ما كشفه وزير المناخ الآيسلندي يوهان بال يوهانسون لوكالة «رويترز».

التيار الأطلسي واعتدال شتاء أوروبا

التيار الأطلسي الذي ينقل المياه الدافئة من المناطق الاستوائية شمالًا نحو القطب الشمالي هو السبب الرئيسي في اعتدال شتاء أوروبا، لكن ذوبان الجليد القطبي المتسارع وتدفق مياه ذوبان غرينلاند العذبة الباردة إلى المحيط يُهددان بتعطيل هذا النظام الحيوي بالكامل.

وقال الوزير يوهانسون : «إنه تهديد مباشر لبقائنا وأمننا الوطني. هذه أول مرة يُحال فيها خطر مناخي محدد إلى مجلس الأمن القومي كتهديد وجودي محتمل».

تأهب في آيسلندا

ورفع مستوى الخطر يعني أن جميع الوزارات الآيسلندية في حالة تأهب دائمة، وتعمل على صياغة خطط طوارئ مشتركة، فيما تُجري الحكومة حاليًا تقييمًا شاملًا للاحتياجات البحثية والسياساتية، مع إعداد سياسة جديدة للاستعداد للكوارث.

مخاطر انهيار التيار الأطلسي

وتشمل المخاطر المُقيَّمة: أمن الطاقة والغذاء، البنية التحتية، والنقل البحري الدولي، بينما يُحذّر الوزير من أن «الجليد البحري قد يعطل النقل، والطقس المتطرف قد يشلّ قدرتنا على الحفاظ على الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وهما ركيزتا اقتصادنا وأمننا الغذائي».

تداعيات عابرة للقارات

انهيار التيار لن يقتصر على شمال أوروبا، فحسب العلماء، قد يؤدي إلى اضطراب أنماط الأمطار التي يعتمد عليها ملايين المزارعين في إفريقيا والهند وأمريكا الجنوبية، كما سيسرّع ذوبان الجليد في القارة القطبية الجنوبية.

وخلال ورشة عمل «أسبوع التحولات النوردية» في أكتوبر الماضي، جمعت 60 خبيرًا بدعم من مجلس وزراء الدول النوردية، أكدوا أن العالم «يُقلل من تقدير» احتمال انهيار التيار خلال العقدين المقبلين مع استمرار ارتفاع درجات الحرارة.

وقال عالم المحيطات الفيزيائية أليكسي نوميلين من معهد الأرصاد الجوية الفنلندي: «هناك أبحاث كثيرة عن موعد الحدوث، لكن القليل جدًا عن التأثير المجتمعي الفعلي».

أوروبا الشمالية تتحرك

في أيرلندا، عَرض علماء هيئة الأرصاد تقريرًا على رئيس الوزراء العام الماضي، ثم أمام لجنة برلمانية الشهر الماضي، وفي النرويج تسعى لتعميق فهمها عبر أبحاث جديدة قبل تصنيف التيار كخطر أمني.

أما في بريطانيا فترصد أكثر من 81 مليون جنيه إسترليني لفهم متى قد تصل الأنظمة المناخية إلى نقطة اللاعودة، لكنها تعتبر الانهيار المفاجئ «غير مرجح» هذا القرن.

وحذّر عالم المناخ شتيفان رامستورف من معهد بوتسدام الألماني: «العلم يتطور بسرعة كبيرة، والوقت ينفد. نقطة التحول قد تكون قريبة جدًا».

آيسلندا: «لا وقت للانتظار»

وأمام تسارع الاحتباس الحراري واستمرار انبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة، ترفض آيسلندا المجازفة، فيما يؤكدالوزير يوهانسون: «لا يمكننا تحمّل انتظار أبحاث طويلة الأمد قبل اتخاذ الإجراءات، علينا التحرك الآن».