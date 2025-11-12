أصبح انهيار تيار الدوران الأطلسي المعروف بـ«AMOC» أول ظاهرة مناخية تُصنَّف رسميًا في آيسلندا كـ«تهديد وجودي» يُهدد الأمن القومي للبلاد، وفق ما كشفه وزير المناخ الآيسلندي يوهان بال يوهانسون لوكالة «رويترز».
التيار الأطلسي واعتدال شتاء أوروبا
التيار الأطلسي الذي ينقل المياه الدافئة من المناطق الاستوائية شمالًا نحو القطب الشمالي هو السبب الرئيسي في اعتدال شتاء أوروبا، لكن ذوبان الجليد القطبي المتسارع وتدفق مياه ذوبان غرينلاند العذبة الباردة إلى المحيط يُهددان بتعطيل هذا النظام الحيوي بالكامل.
وقال الوزير يوهانسون : «إنه تهديد مباشر لبقائنا وأمننا الوطني. هذه أول مرة يُحال فيها خطر مناخي محدد إلى مجلس الأمن القومي كتهديد وجودي محتمل».
تأهب في آيسلندا
ورفع مستوى الخطر يعني أن جميع الوزارات الآيسلندية في حالة تأهب دائمة، وتعمل على صياغة خطط طوارئ مشتركة، فيما تُجري الحكومة حاليًا تقييمًا شاملًا للاحتياجات البحثية والسياساتية، مع إعداد سياسة جديدة للاستعداد للكوارث.
مخاطر انهيار التيار الأطلسي
وتشمل المخاطر المُقيَّمة: أمن الطاقة والغذاء، البنية التحتية، والنقل البحري الدولي، بينما يُحذّر الوزير من أن «الجليد البحري قد يعطل النقل، والطقس المتطرف قد يشلّ قدرتنا على الحفاظ على الزراعة والثروة السمكية، وهما ركيزتا اقتصادنا وأمننا الغذائي».
تداعيات عابرة للقارات
انهيار التيار لن يقتصر على شمال أوروبا، فحسب العلماء، قد يؤدي إلى اضطراب أنماط الأمطار التي يعتمد عليها ملايين المزارعين في إفريقيا والهند وأمريكا الجنوبية، كما سيسرّع ذوبان الجليد في القارة القطبية الجنوبية.
وخلال ورشة عمل «أسبوع التحولات النوردية» في أكتوبر الماضي، جمعت 60 خبيرًا بدعم من مجلس وزراء الدول النوردية، أكدوا أن العالم «يُقلل من تقدير» احتمال انهيار التيار خلال العقدين المقبلين مع استمرار ارتفاع درجات الحرارة.
وقال عالم المحيطات الفيزيائية أليكسي نوميلين من معهد الأرصاد الجوية الفنلندي: «هناك أبحاث كثيرة عن موعد الحدوث، لكن القليل جدًا عن التأثير المجتمعي الفعلي».
أوروبا الشمالية تتحرك
في أيرلندا، عَرض علماء هيئة الأرصاد تقريرًا على رئيس الوزراء العام الماضي، ثم أمام لجنة برلمانية الشهر الماضي، وفي النرويج تسعى لتعميق فهمها عبر أبحاث جديدة قبل تصنيف التيار كخطر أمني.
أما في بريطانيا فترصد أكثر من 81 مليون جنيه إسترليني لفهم متى قد تصل الأنظمة المناخية إلى نقطة اللاعودة، لكنها تعتبر الانهيار المفاجئ «غير مرجح» هذا القرن.
وحذّر عالم المناخ شتيفان رامستورف من معهد بوتسدام الألماني: «العلم يتطور بسرعة كبيرة، والوقت ينفد. نقطة التحول قد تكون قريبة جدًا».
آيسلندا: «لا وقت للانتظار»
وأمام تسارع الاحتباس الحراري واستمرار انبعاثات الغازات الدفيئة، ترفض آيسلندا المجازفة، فيما يؤكدالوزير يوهانسون: «لا يمكننا تحمّل انتظار أبحاث طويلة الأمد قبل اتخاذ الإجراءات، علينا التحرك الآن».
The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) has become the first climate phenomenon officially classified in Iceland as an "existential threat" to the national security of the country, according to Icelandic Climate Minister Johan Baldur Johannsson in an interview with Reuters.
The Atlantic Current and the Mildness of European Winters
The Atlantic current, which transports warm waters from tropical regions northward toward the Arctic, is the main reason for the mildness of European winters. However, the accelerating polar ice melt and the influx of cold fresh water from Greenland into the ocean threaten to disrupt this vital system entirely.
Minister Johannsson stated: "It is a direct threat to our survival and national security. This is the first time a specific climate risk has been referred to the National Security Council as a potential existential threat."
Alert in Iceland
The elevated risk level means that all Icelandic ministries are in a state of constant alert, working on formulating joint emergency plans, while the government is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of research and policy needs, along with preparing a new disaster preparedness policy.
Risks of the Atlantic Current Collapse
The assessed risks include energy and food security, infrastructure, and international maritime transport, while the minister warns that "sea ice could disrupt transport, and extreme weather could cripple our ability to maintain agriculture and fisheries, which are the pillars of our economy and food security."
Transcontinental Implications
The collapse of the current will not be limited to Northern Europe; scientists believe it could disrupt rainfall patterns relied upon by millions of farmers in Africa, India, and South America, and it will accelerate ice melt in Antarctica.
During the "Nordic Transformations Week" workshop last October, 60 experts, supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, confirmed that the world "underestimates" the likelihood of the current collapsing within the next two decades as temperatures continue to rise.
Physical oceanographer Alexey Nummelin from the Finnish Meteorological Institute stated: "There is a lot of research on when it might happen, but very little on the actual societal impact."
Northern Europe is Taking Action
In Ireland, meteorological scientists presented a report to the Prime Minister last year, and then to a parliamentary committee last month. In Norway, efforts are underway to deepen understanding through new research before classifying the current as a security risk.
In Britain, more than £81 million is being allocated to understand when climate systems might reach a tipping point, but they consider a sudden collapse "unlikely" this century.
Climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute warned: "Science is advancing very quickly, and time is running out. The tipping point could be very close."
Iceland: "No Time to Wait"
In light of the accelerating global warming and ongoing greenhouse gas emissions, Iceland refuses to take risks, with Minister Johannsson emphasizing: "We cannot afford to wait for long-term research before taking action; we must act now."