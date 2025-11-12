The collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) has become the first climate phenomenon officially classified in Iceland as an "existential threat" to the national security of the country, according to Icelandic Climate Minister Johan Baldur Johannsson in an interview with Reuters.

The Atlantic Current and the Mildness of European Winters

The Atlantic current, which transports warm waters from tropical regions northward toward the Arctic, is the main reason for the mildness of European winters. However, the accelerating polar ice melt and the influx of cold fresh water from Greenland into the ocean threaten to disrupt this vital system entirely.

Minister Johannsson stated: "It is a direct threat to our survival and national security. This is the first time a specific climate risk has been referred to the National Security Council as a potential existential threat."

Alert in Iceland

The elevated risk level means that all Icelandic ministries are in a state of constant alert, working on formulating joint emergency plans, while the government is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of research and policy needs, along with preparing a new disaster preparedness policy.

Risks of the Atlantic Current Collapse

The assessed risks include energy and food security, infrastructure, and international maritime transport, while the minister warns that "sea ice could disrupt transport, and extreme weather could cripple our ability to maintain agriculture and fisheries, which are the pillars of our economy and food security."

Transcontinental Implications

The collapse of the current will not be limited to Northern Europe; scientists believe it could disrupt rainfall patterns relied upon by millions of farmers in Africa, India, and South America, and it will accelerate ice melt in Antarctica.

During the "Nordic Transformations Week" workshop last October, 60 experts, supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers, confirmed that the world "underestimates" the likelihood of the current collapsing within the next two decades as temperatures continue to rise.

Physical oceanographer Alexey Nummelin from the Finnish Meteorological Institute stated: "There is a lot of research on when it might happen, but very little on the actual societal impact."

Northern Europe is Taking Action

In Ireland, meteorological scientists presented a report to the Prime Minister last year, and then to a parliamentary committee last month. In Norway, efforts are underway to deepen understanding through new research before classifying the current as a security risk.

In Britain, more than £81 million is being allocated to understand when climate systems might reach a tipping point, but they consider a sudden collapse "unlikely" this century.

Climate scientist Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute warned: "Science is advancing very quickly, and time is running out. The tipping point could be very close."

Iceland: "No Time to Wait"

In light of the accelerating global warming and ongoing greenhouse gas emissions, Iceland refuses to take risks, with Minister Johannsson emphasizing: "We cannot afford to wait for long-term research before taking action; we must act now."