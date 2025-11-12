كسرت الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني الصمت، بعد الشائعات المتداولة حول تشويه سمعتها وتسببها في انفصال زميلها كريم محمود عبدالعزيز عن زوجته، بتحرير توكيل لمحامٍ شهير لإقامة دعوى قضائية ضد عدد من صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي، بتهم بالسب والقذف والتشهير.
وعلمت مصادر مصرية أن دينا الشربيني لجأت إلى محامٍ شهير لرفع دعوى قضائية ضد صفحات «السوشال ميديا» التي تداولت شائعات زعمت تورطها في انفصال الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، وهو ما نفاه الفنان نفياً قاطعاً، مؤكداً أن «لا أساس لها من الصحة»، وموضحاً أن حياته الشخصية لا علاقة لها بأي أطراف أخرى.
كريم: حاولنا وفشلنا
يأتي ذلك في وقت شهد طلاق كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وزوجته آن الرفاعي صدمة بين المتابعين على منصات التواصل، حيث اختلفت الآراء حول الانفصال، وتسبب انتهاء الزواج الذي استمر لمدة 14 عاماً في حالة من الحزن والغضب لدى الجمهور.
وكان الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز قد أعلن خبر الطلاق عبر حساباته الرسمية على «السوشال ميديا» قائلاً: «الطلاق شرع ربنا.. أكنّ لأم بناتي كل الاحترام والتقدير، مهما حصل ستظل أم بناتي وأنا أبوهم، حاولنا سنوات كثيرة أن تستمر الحياة وفشلنا، وده لا يعني أبداً أن هناك من يعيبه شيء، لكن هناك علاقات كثيرة تنتهي لأن ربنا كاتبها هكذا، وتختتم بكل ود وحب واحترام متبادل بين الطرفين».
آن الرفاعي: علمت بطلاقي من «إنستغرام»!
في سياق متصل، كشفت مصممة الأزياء المصرية آن الرفاعي، عن تفاصيل انفصالها عن الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، موضحة أنها علمت بقرار الطلاق من خلال «ستوري» على حسابه في «إنستغرام» بعد 14 عاماً من الزواج.
وأضافت آن الرفاعي في أول تعليق لها بعد الإعلان: «الحمد لله على كل شيء، التزمت الصمت كثيراً حفاظاً على بيتي وأسرتي، على أساس إن البيوت أسرار، تم إبلاغي بالطلاق من خلال «ستوري» على «إنستغرام» بعد 14 سنة زواج، بدون ورقة طلاق أو إخطار من مأذون، شكراً على التقدير والاحترام، وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ».
وأوضحت آن أنها فضلت الصمت طوال الفترة الماضية احتراماً لعلاقتها الزوجية التي استمرت 14 عاماً، مؤكدة أنها لم تتوقع أن تتلقى خبر الطلاق بهذه الطريقة عبر منشور إلكتروني، دون أي إخطار رسمي أو تواصل مباشر.
The Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny broke her silence after the circulating rumors about defaming her character and her alleged role in the separation of her colleague Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz from his wife, by hiring a famous lawyer to file a lawsuit against several social media pages, on charges of defamation and slander.
Egyptian sources learned that Dina El Sherbiny resorted to a famous lawyer to file a lawsuit against the "social media" pages that circulated rumors claiming her involvement in the separation of artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz from his wife, Ann El Refai, which the artist categorically denied, confirming that "there is no basis for these claims," and clarifying that his personal life has nothing to do with any other parties.
Karim: We tried and failed
This comes at a time when the divorce of Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and his wife Ann El Refai shocked followers on social media platforms, as opinions varied regarding the separation, and the end of the marriage, which lasted for 14 years, caused a state of sadness and anger among the audience.
Artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced the news of the divorce through his official social media accounts, saying: "Divorce is God's law... I have all the respect and appreciation for the mother of my daughters, no matter what happens, she will always be the mother of my daughters and I am their father. We tried for many years to make the relationship work and we failed, and this does not mean that there is anything wrong with either of us, but there are many relationships that end because God has decreed it this way, and they conclude with all love and mutual respect between the two parties."
Ann El Refai: I learned about my divorce from "Instagram"!
In a related context, Egyptian fashion designer Ann El Refai revealed details of her separation from artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, explaining that she learned about the divorce decision through a "story" on his Instagram account after 14 years of marriage.
Ann El Refai added in her first comment after the announcement: "Thank God for everything, I have remained silent for a long time to protect my home and family, based on the idea that homes have secrets. I was informed of the divorce through a story on Instagram after 14 years of marriage, without any divorce papers or notification from the officiant. Thank you for the appreciation and respect, وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ."
Ann clarified that she preferred to remain silent throughout the past period out of respect for her marital relationship that lasted 14 years, confirming that she did not expect to receive the news of the divorce in this way through an electronic post, without any official notification or direct communication.