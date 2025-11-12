كسرت الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني الصمت، بعد الشائعات المتداولة حول تشويه سمعتها وتسببها في انفصال زميلها كريم محمود عبدالعزيز عن زوجته، بتحرير توكيل لمحامٍ شهير لإقامة دعوى قضائية ضد عدد من صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي، بتهم بالسب والقذف والتشهير.

وعلمت مصادر مصرية أن دينا الشربيني لجأت إلى محامٍ شهير لرفع دعوى قضائية ضد صفحات «السوشال ميديا» التي تداولت شائعات زعمت تورطها في انفصال الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز عن زوجته آن الرفاعي، وهو ما نفاه الفنان نفياً قاطعاً، مؤكداً أن «لا أساس لها من الصحة»، وموضحاً أن حياته الشخصية لا علاقة لها بأي أطراف أخرى.

كريم: حاولنا وفشلنا

يأتي ذلك في وقت شهد طلاق كريم محمود عبدالعزيز وزوجته آن الرفاعي صدمة بين المتابعين على منصات التواصل، حيث اختلفت الآراء حول الانفصال، وتسبب انتهاء الزواج الذي استمر لمدة 14 عاماً في حالة من الحزن والغضب لدى الجمهور.

وكان الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز قد أعلن خبر الطلاق عبر حساباته الرسمية على «السوشال ميديا» قائلاً: «الطلاق شرع ربنا.. أكنّ لأم بناتي كل الاحترام والتقدير، مهما حصل ستظل أم بناتي وأنا أبوهم، حاولنا سنوات كثيرة أن تستمر الحياة وفشلنا، وده لا يعني أبداً أن هناك من يعيبه شيء، لكن هناك علاقات كثيرة تنتهي لأن ربنا كاتبها هكذا، وتختتم بكل ود وحب واحترام متبادل بين الطرفين».

آن الرفاعي: علمت بطلاقي من «إنستغرام»!

في سياق متصل، كشفت مصممة الأزياء المصرية آن الرفاعي، عن تفاصيل انفصالها عن الفنان كريم محمود عبدالعزيز، موضحة أنها علمت بقرار الطلاق من خلال «ستوري» على حسابه في «إنستغرام» بعد 14 عاماً من الزواج.

وأضافت آن الرفاعي في أول تعليق لها بعد الإعلان: «الحمد لله على كل شيء، التزمت الصمت كثيراً حفاظاً على بيتي وأسرتي، على أساس إن البيوت أسرار، تم إبلاغي بالطلاق من خلال «ستوري» على «إنستغرام» بعد 14 سنة زواج، بدون ورقة طلاق أو إخطار من مأذون، شكراً على التقدير والاحترام، وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ».

وأوضحت آن أنها فضلت الصمت طوال الفترة الماضية احتراماً لعلاقتها الزوجية التي استمرت 14 عاماً، مؤكدة أنها لم تتوقع أن تتلقى خبر الطلاق بهذه الطريقة عبر منشور إلكتروني، دون أي إخطار رسمي أو تواصل مباشر.