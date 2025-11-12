The Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny broke her silence after the circulating rumors about defaming her character and her alleged role in the separation of her colleague Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz from his wife, by hiring a famous lawyer to file a lawsuit against several social media pages, on charges of defamation and slander.

Egyptian sources learned that Dina El Sherbiny resorted to a famous lawyer to file a lawsuit against the "social media" pages that circulated rumors claiming her involvement in the separation of artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz from his wife, Ann El Refai, which the artist categorically denied, confirming that "there is no basis for these claims," and clarifying that his personal life has nothing to do with any other parties.

Karim: We tried and failed

This comes at a time when the divorce of Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz and his wife Ann El Refai shocked followers on social media platforms, as opinions varied regarding the separation, and the end of the marriage, which lasted for 14 years, caused a state of sadness and anger among the audience.

Artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz announced the news of the divorce through his official social media accounts, saying: "Divorce is God's law... I have all the respect and appreciation for the mother of my daughters, no matter what happens, she will always be the mother of my daughters and I am their father. We tried for many years to make the relationship work and we failed, and this does not mean that there is anything wrong with either of us, but there are many relationships that end because God has decreed it this way, and they conclude with all love and mutual respect between the two parties."

Ann El Refai: I learned about my divorce from "Instagram"!

In a related context, Egyptian fashion designer Ann El Refai revealed details of her separation from artist Karim Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, explaining that she learned about the divorce decision through a "story" on his Instagram account after 14 years of marriage.

Ann El Refai added in her first comment after the announcement: "Thank God for everything, I have remained silent for a long time to protect my home and family, based on the idea that homes have secrets. I was informed of the divorce through a story on Instagram after 14 years of marriage, without any divorce papers or notification from the officiant. Thank you for the appreciation and respect, وَيَمْكُرُونَ وَيَمْكُرُ اللَّهُ وَاللَّهُ خَيْرُ الْمَاكِرِينَ."

Ann clarified that she preferred to remain silent throughout the past period out of respect for her marital relationship that lasted 14 years, confirming that she did not expect to receive the news of the divorce in this way through an electronic post, without any official notification or direct communication.