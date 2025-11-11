The former Brazilian fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, known by the nickname "Bebê," passed away at the age of 38 in his cell at the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an incident believed to be a suicide by hanging using a bedsheet, according to media reports.

Florida police confirmed that Castro was found unresponsive during a routine evening check and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspicion of foul play, and investigations are ongoing to determine the official cause, but initial reports suggest apparent suicide.

The Story of "Bebê's" Detention in American Jails

"Bebê," who was born on July 2, 1987, in Fortaleza, Brazil, had been held without bail since June 30, 2025, after being arrested in Deerfield Beach on serious charges including kidnapping with bodily harm, domestic violence by strangulation, witness tampering, and battery.

The charges stem from a domestic violence incident involving his wife, Samara Melo, where he was accused of dragging her by her hair, choking her until she lost consciousness, and slamming her head against the ground, resulting in a broken tooth and visible swelling.

Samara's attorney, Gaudênio Santiago, issued a statement confirming that the family received official notification from U.S. authorities and requested privacy and respect for the family, emphasizing that Samara is the only one authorized to handle the repatriation of the body to Brazil.

Who is Godofredo Castro "Bebê"?

In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Castro gained fame for participating in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil" in 2012, where he reached the finals and lost to Rony Mariano Bezerra.

He fought 11 bouts in the UFC between 2012 and 2018, achieving 5 wins and 6 losses, and earned 3 "Performance of the Night" bonuses for his quick submission finishes, with a professional record of 14 wins, 7 losses, and one no contest.

Comment from His Friend

In a related context, his friend and fellow contestant, Rony Jason (Bezerra), commented on social media: "Unfortunately, he couldn't handle the pressure and ended his life. This could be a lesson; fighters are physically strong, but if the mind is unstable, they may commit such an act."