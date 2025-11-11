توفي المقاتل البرازيلي السابق في بطولة القتال النهائي (UFC) غودوفريدو كاسترو دي أوليفييرا، المعروف بلقب «بيبي»، عن عمر يناهز 38 عاماً، داخل زنزانته في سجن بروارد شيريف أوفيس الرئيسي بمدينة فورت لودرديل بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، في حادث يُعتقد أنه انتحار شنقاً باستخدام ملاءة سرير، بحسب تقارير إعلامية.
وأكدت شرطة فلوريدا، أن كاسترو تم العثور عليه غير مستجيب خلال فحص روتيني مسائي، وتم نقله إلى المستشفى، حيث أُعلن وفاته، ولم يُشتبه في أي تدخل جنائي، ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد السبب الرسمي، لكن التقارير الأولية تشير إلى انتحار ظاهري.
قصة احتجاز «بيبي» في سجون أمريكا
كان «بيبي»، الذي ولد في 2 يوليو 1987 بمدينة فورتاليزا البرازيلية، محتجزاً بدون كفالة منذ 30 يونيو 2025، بعد اعتقاله في ديرفيلد بيتش بتهم خطيرة تشمل الاختطاف مع إيذاء جسدي، والعنف المنزلي بالخنق، ومنع الشهود، والضرب.
وتعود التهم إلى حادث عنف منزلي مع زوجته سامارا ميلو، حيث اتهم بجرها من شعرها، خنقها حتى فقدان الوعي، وضرب رأسها بالأرض مما أدى إلى كسر سن وتورم واضح.
وأصدر محامي الزوجة، غاودينيو سانتياغو، بياناً يؤكد تلقي العائلة إخطاراً رسمياً من السلطات الأمريكية، وطالب بالخصوصية واحترام الأسرة، مشدداً على أن سامارا هي المخولة الوحيدة بإجراءات إعادة الجثمان إلى البرازيل.
من هو غودوفريدو كاسترو دي «بيبي»؟
في عالم الفنون القتالية المختلطة (MMA)، اشتهر كاسترو بمشاركته في النسخة الأولى من برنامج «The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil» عام 2012، حيث وصل إلى النهائي وخسر أمام روني ماريانو بيزرا.
وخاض 11 نزالاً في UFC بين 2012 و2018، حقق 5 انتصارات و6 هزائم، وحاز 3 مكافآت «أداء الليلة» بفضل إنهاءاته السريعة بالإخضاع، كما بلغ رصيده المهني 14 فوزاً و7 هزائم ونتيجة واحدة بدون قرار.
تعليق صديقه
في سياق متصل، علق صديقه وزميله في البرنامج، روني جيسون (بيزرا)، عبر وسائل التواصل: «للأسف، لم يتحمل الضغط وأنهى حياته، قد يكون هذا درساً، المقاتلون أقوياء جسدياً، لكن إذا كان العقل غير مستقر، قد يرتكبون مثل هذا الفعل».
The former Brazilian fighter in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Godofredo Castro de Oliveira, known by the nickname "Bebê," passed away at the age of 38 in his cell at the Broward Sheriff's Office main jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in an incident believed to be a suicide by hanging using a bedsheet, according to media reports.
Florida police confirmed that Castro was found unresponsive during a routine evening check and was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. There is no suspicion of foul play, and investigations are ongoing to determine the official cause, but initial reports suggest apparent suicide.
The Story of "Bebê's" Detention in American Jails
"Bebê," who was born on July 2, 1987, in Fortaleza, Brazil, had been held without bail since June 30, 2025, after being arrested in Deerfield Beach on serious charges including kidnapping with bodily harm, domestic violence by strangulation, witness tampering, and battery.
The charges stem from a domestic violence incident involving his wife, Samara Melo, where he was accused of dragging her by her hair, choking her until she lost consciousness, and slamming her head against the ground, resulting in a broken tooth and visible swelling.
Samara's attorney, Gaudênio Santiago, issued a statement confirming that the family received official notification from U.S. authorities and requested privacy and respect for the family, emphasizing that Samara is the only one authorized to handle the repatriation of the body to Brazil.
Who is Godofredo Castro "Bebê"?
In the world of mixed martial arts (MMA), Castro gained fame for participating in the first season of "The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil" in 2012, where he reached the finals and lost to Rony Mariano Bezerra.
He fought 11 bouts in the UFC between 2012 and 2018, achieving 5 wins and 6 losses, and earned 3 "Performance of the Night" bonuses for his quick submission finishes, with a professional record of 14 wins, 7 losses, and one no contest.
Comment from His Friend
In a related context, his friend and fellow contestant, Rony Jason (Bezerra), commented on social media: "Unfortunately, he couldn't handle the pressure and ended his life. This could be a lesson; fighters are physically strong, but if the mind is unstable, they may commit such an act."