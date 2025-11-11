توفي المقاتل البرازيلي السابق في بطولة القتال النهائي (UFC) غودوفريدو كاسترو دي أوليفييرا، المعروف بلقب «بيبي»، عن عمر يناهز 38 عاماً، داخل زنزانته في سجن بروارد شيريف أوفيس الرئيسي بمدينة فورت لودرديل بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، في حادث يُعتقد أنه انتحار شنقاً باستخدام ملاءة سرير، بحسب تقارير إعلامية.

وأكدت شرطة فلوريدا، أن كاسترو تم العثور عليه غير مستجيب خلال فحص روتيني مسائي، وتم نقله إلى المستشفى، حيث أُعلن وفاته، ولم يُشتبه في أي تدخل جنائي، ولا تزال التحقيقات جارية لتحديد السبب الرسمي، لكن التقارير الأولية تشير إلى انتحار ظاهري.

قصة احتجاز «بيبي» في سجون أمريكا

كان «بيبي»، الذي ولد في 2 يوليو 1987 بمدينة فورتاليزا البرازيلية، محتجزاً بدون كفالة منذ 30 يونيو 2025، بعد اعتقاله في ديرفيلد بيتش بتهم خطيرة تشمل الاختطاف مع إيذاء جسدي، والعنف المنزلي بالخنق، ومنع الشهود، والضرب.

وتعود التهم إلى حادث عنف منزلي مع زوجته سامارا ميلو، حيث اتهم بجرها من شعرها، خنقها حتى فقدان الوعي، وضرب رأسها بالأرض مما أدى إلى كسر سن وتورم واضح.

وأصدر محامي الزوجة، غاودينيو سانتياغو، بياناً يؤكد تلقي العائلة إخطاراً رسمياً من السلطات الأمريكية، وطالب بالخصوصية واحترام الأسرة، مشدداً على أن سامارا هي المخولة الوحيدة بإجراءات إعادة الجثمان إلى البرازيل.

من هو غودوفريدو كاسترو دي «بيبي»؟

في عالم الفنون القتالية المختلطة (MMA)، اشتهر كاسترو بمشاركته في النسخة الأولى من برنامج «The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil» عام 2012، حيث وصل إلى النهائي وخسر أمام روني ماريانو بيزرا.

وخاض 11 نزالاً في UFC بين 2012 و2018، حقق 5 انتصارات و6 هزائم، وحاز 3 مكافآت «أداء الليلة» بفضل إنهاءاته السريعة بالإخضاع، كما بلغ رصيده المهني 14 فوزاً و7 هزائم ونتيجة واحدة بدون قرار.

تعليق صديقه

في سياق متصل، علق صديقه وزميله في البرنامج، روني جيسون (بيزرا)، عبر وسائل التواصل: «للأسف، لم يتحمل الضغط وأنهى حياته، قد يكون هذا درساً، المقاتلون أقوياء جسدياً، لكن إذا كان العقل غير مستقر، قد يرتكبون مثل هذا الفعل».