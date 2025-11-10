في إنجاز طبي ثوري، اكتشف علماء أعصاب ألمان أن اختباراً حركياً بسيطاً يرصد تغيرات في سرعة الدوران أثناء المشي يمكنه الكشف عن مرض باركنسون قبل نحو 8.8 سنة من التشخيص الرسمي، ما يفتح الباب لتدخل مبكر يغير مسار المرض المدمر.

ما هو مرض «باركنسون»؟

باركنسون، الاضطراب التنكسي العصبي الذي يتلف أجزاء من الدماغ تدريجياً، غالباً ما يبدأ قبل سنوات من ظهور الأعراض. يعاني المرضى من رعاش متزايد، صعوبات في الحركة، وفقدان الاستقلال في النهاية.

ورغم أهمية الكشف في المرحلة السابقة للأعراض (المرحلة التمهيدية)، إلا أن العلماء كانوا يواجهون صعوبة في تطوير اختبار يتنبأ بالمرض قبل سنوات.

لكن في دراسة جديدة نشرت في مجلة «حوليات علم الأعصاب» (Annals of Neurology)، وجد باحثون ألمان أن بطء الدوران بزاوية أوسع أثناء المشي يرتبط بزيادة خطر الإصابة بباركنسون.

وكتبوا: «الدوران جزء معقد من المشي يتطلب تنسيقاً مستمراً وتعديل مسار الحركة، صعوبات الدوران شائعة ومؤثرة في الحياة اليومية لمرضى باركنسون، لذا من المنطقي أن تكون عجزاً مبكراً يمكن قياسه».

كيف تم الاكتشاف؟

شملت الدراسة 924 مشاركاً فوق سن 50 عاماً، بدون إعاقات سمعية أو بصرية كبيرة، من دراسة تقييم عوامل الخطر للكشف المبكر عن التنكس العصبي في توبينغن (TREND)، وأكمل المشاركون الاختبار 5 مرات على مدى 10 سنوات، مشياً في ممر طوله 20 متراً لمدة دقيقة بسرعتهم المعتادة، مع جهاز تتبع قابل للارتداء على أسفل الظهر.

نتائج الدراسة

وشملت النتائج الرئيسية للدراسة ما يلي:

- بطء الدوران في البداية ارتبط بارتفاع خطر التشخيص.

- انحرافات عن الضوابط ظهرت قبل 8.8 سنة من التشخيص.

- بحلول نهاية الدراسة، تم تشخيص 23 مشاركاً بباركنسون، بعد نحو 5 سنوات من الاختبار الأولي.

- باستخدام التعلم الآلي (مع مراعاة العمر، الجنس، وسرعة الدوران القصوى)، تمكن الباحثون من تحديد 60% من المرضى في المراحل المبكرة.

المشاركون الذين أصيبوا بباركنسون بدؤوا في الدوران أبطأ وبزاوية أوسع قبل 8.8 سنة من التشخيص الرسمي، ما قد يشير إلى تدهور عام في سرعة الحركة أو التوازن، وكلاهما يتأثر بباركنسون مبكراً.

وأوضح الباحثون: «انخفاض الاستقرار الوضعي قد يدفع المريض لا شعورياً للدوران أبطأ وبمسار أكثر أماناً، ما يعني أن مرضى باركنسون في المرحلة قبل التشخيص يطورون إستراتيجيات للدوران الأكثر أماناً».

وتوصلت الدراسة إلى أن الرجال أكثر عرضة بـ4 مرات من النساء، كما أن كل سنة إضافية في العمر تزيد الخطر بنسبة 15%.

العلامات المبكرة لـ«باركنسون»

وتشتمل العلامات المبكرة لباركنسون على: رعاش، تصلب، بطء الحركة، فقدان حاسة الشم، مشكلات توازن، تشنجات عضلية، اكتئاب، قلق، ينتج عن موت خلايا إنتاج الدوبامين في الدماغ، بسبب عوامل جينية وبيئية مجتمعة، كما أن الخطر يزداد مع التقدم في العمر (معظم التشخيصات فوق 50 عاماً).