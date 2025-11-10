In a revolutionary medical achievement, German neuroscientists have discovered that a simple motor test that monitors changes in turning speed while walking can detect Parkinson's disease about 8.8 years before the official diagnosis, opening the door for early intervention that could alter the course of this devastating disease.

What is Parkinson's Disease?

Parkinson's is a neurodegenerative disorder that gradually damages parts of the brain and often begins years before symptoms appear. Patients experience increasing tremors, difficulties in movement, and ultimately a loss of independence.

Despite the importance of detection in the pre-symptomatic stage (the prodromal stage), scientists have faced challenges in developing a test that predicts the disease years in advance.

However, in a new study published in the journal Annals of Neurology, German researchers found that slower turning with a wider angle while walking is associated with an increased risk of developing Parkinson's.

They wrote: “Turning is a complex part of walking that requires continuous coordination and adjustment of movement trajectory; difficulties in turning are common and impactful in the daily lives of Parkinson's patients, so it makes sense that it could be an early measurable deficit.”

How Was the Discovery Made?

The study included 924 participants over the age of 50, without significant auditory or visual impairments, from the Tübingen Risk Factors for Early Detection of Neurodegeneration (TREND) study. Participants completed the test 5 times over 10 years, walking down a 20-meter corridor for one minute at their usual pace, with a wearable tracking device on their lower back.

Study Results

The main findings of the study included:

- Initial slow turning was associated with an increased risk of diagnosis.

- Deviations from controls appeared 8.8 years before diagnosis.

- By the end of the study, 23 participants were diagnosed with Parkinson's, about 5 years after the initial test.

- Using machine learning (considering age, gender, and maximum turning speed), researchers were able to identify 60% of patients in the early stages.

Participants who developed Parkinson's began turning slower and at a wider angle 8.8 years before the official diagnosis, which may indicate a general decline in movement speed or balance, both of which are affected by Parkinson's early on.

The researchers explained: “Decreased postural stability may unconsciously prompt the patient to turn slower and on a safer path, meaning that pre-diagnosis Parkinson's patients develop safer turning strategies.”

The study found that men are four times more likely than women to develop the disease, and each additional year of age increases the risk by 15%.

Early Signs of Parkinson's

Early signs of Parkinson's include: tremors, rigidity, slowness of movement, loss of smell, balance issues, muscle spasms, depression, and anxiety, resulting from the death of dopamine-producing cells in the brain due to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The risk increases with age (most diagnoses occur after age 50).