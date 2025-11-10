ارتفع عدد الضحايا المؤكدين في حادثة غرق قارب يحمل أعضاء من الروهنغا، الأقلية المضطهدة في ميانمار، إلى 11 شخصاً الاثنين، وفقاً للسلطات، مع اعتقاد بأن نحو 70 شخصاً كانوا على متن السفينة الغارقة قرب الحدود بين تايلند وماليزيا.

ولا يزال مصير قارب آخر يحمل 230 راكباً غامضاً، حسبما أفادت السلطات الماليزية، مشيرة إلى العثور على 13 ناجياً حتى الآن، معظمهم من الروهنغا.

11 وفاة و230 مفقوداً في غرق قارب بين تايلند وماليزيا

السلطات التايلندية تتدخل

كما أعلنت السلطات التايلندية استعادة 4 جثث، بما في ذلك طفلان، تضاف إلى الجثث السبع التي وجدتها وكالة البحرية الماليزية.

ويواجه الروهنغا عنفاً شديداً في ميانمار وظروفاً معيشية قاسية في مخيمات اللاجئين الشاسعة في بنغلاديش، ما يدفعهم إلى محاولات الهجرة عبر رحلات بحرية خطيرة منتظمة نحو ماليزيا وإندونيسيا.

وتُعد ولاية راخين الفقيرة في ميانمار، التي عانت لسنوات من النزاع والجوع والعنف العرقي الموجه بشكل أساسي نحو الأقلية المسلمة الروهنغية، مصدراً رئيسياً لهذه الهجرة.

وطُرد الروهنغا من راخين عقب حملة عسكرية وحشية عام 2017، ويعيش اليوم نحو 1.3 مليون منهم لاجئين في بنغلاديش.

وفي مؤتمر صحفي على جزيرة لنكاوي، القريبة من منطقة البحث، أكدت وكالة البحرية الماليزية نشر طائرات جوية من قبل تايلند وماليزيا للبحث عن الناجين.

11 وفاة و230 مفقوداً في غرق قارب بين تايلند وماليزيا

حالات الموت المتكررة

وفقاً لبيانات وكالة الأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، غادر أكثر من 5100 روهنغي على متن قوارب من ميانمار وبنغلاديش بين يناير وبداية نوفمبر هذا العام، مع تسجيل نحو 600 قتيل أو مفقود.

وتعد الحادثة جزءاً من هجرة جماعية أوسع، حيث غادرت مجموعة كبيرة تضم نحو 300 روهنغي من ولاية راخين قبل 3 أيام على متن عدة سفن، ثم انتقل بعضهم إلى 3 قوارب أصغر يحمل كل منها نحو 100 شخص لتجنب الكشف.

وتُدار هذه الرحلات غالباً بواسطة شبكات تهريب بشري، وسط حرب أهلية في ميانمار منذ انقلاب 2021، حيث يُعامل الروهنغا كغرباء من جنوب آسيا ويُحرمون من الجنسية مع تعرضهم للإساءة المستمرة في بلد ذي غالبية بوذية.

ومع ذلك، يجد اللاجئون في ماليزيا وتايلند أقارب ومعارف يساعدونهم في بناء حياة جديدة، رغم الصعوبات.