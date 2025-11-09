في ليلةٍ قاتمة، اجتمع الأب والابن في منزلٍ هادئ، لكن اللقاء سرعان ما تحول إلى فوضى قاتلة، اعتداء مفاجئ، اعتراف، ومحاولة فرار فاشلة.. هكذا بدأت جريمة هزّت الجميرا بالإمارات، في كشف خيوطها، بعد أن أيدت محكمة الاستئناف في دبي، حكماً قضت به محكمة أول درجة بالسجن المؤبد لشخص وإبعاده عن الدولة بعد قضاء محكوميته؛ لإدانته بقتل صديقه عمداً إثر مشادة كلامية بينهما داخل مسكن أحدهما.

وتعود القضية إلى أكتوبر 2022، حينما أبلغت امرأة الشرطة عن جريمة قتل وقعت داخل شقة في منطقة «جي بي آر» بالجميرا، وذكرت في إفادتها أنها زارت صديقها المتهم في المستشفى، وطلب منها التوجه إلى مسكنه للاطمئنان على صديق مشترك بينهما.

وتابعت أنها أبصرت فور وصولها إلى المكان، المجنيّ عليه ملقى على الأرض مفارقاً للحياة، حيث كان جسده ملطخاً بالدماء ومغطى بالشراشف، فأبلغت الشرطة بالواقعة.

وأفاد شرطي في التحقيقات، بأنه جمع الاستدلالات من مكان الحادث، وتم التعميم على المتهم الذي كان قد غادر المستشفى ولم يكن موجوداً في مكان إقامته، وتم استدعاء والده الذي أفاد بأن تصرفات ابنه تغيرت بشكل ملحوظ في الفترة الأخيرة، وأنه حاول التواصل مع شقيقه المقيم في دولة أخرى لترتيب مغادرته للدولة سريعاً.

وأضاف الوالد أن يوم الواقعة شهد زيارة المجني عليه منزل ابنه (المتهم)، ونشب خلاف حاد بينهما قبل أن يغادر الوالد المنزل لاحقاً، وأبلغه بأنه اعتدى على صديقه الذي فارق الحياة، وأعرب عن نيته الفرار من الدولة. وبحسب أوراق القضية، أُلقي القبض على المتهم في أحد الفنادق بإمارة أخرى، حيث كان يحضر حقائبه استعداداً للمغادرة بمساعدة شقيقه، وتمت إحالته إلى النيابة العامة في دبي، ومنها إلى محكمة الجنايات التي قضت بحكمها المتقدم ذكره، وأيدت محكمة الاستئناف الحكم.