في ليلةٍ قاتمة، اجتمع الأب والابن في منزلٍ هادئ، لكن اللقاء سرعان ما تحول إلى فوضى قاتلة، اعتداء مفاجئ، اعتراف، ومحاولة فرار فاشلة.. هكذا بدأت جريمة هزّت الجميرا بالإمارات، في كشف خيوطها، بعد أن أيدت محكمة الاستئناف في دبي، حكماً قضت به محكمة أول درجة بالسجن المؤبد لشخص وإبعاده عن الدولة بعد قضاء محكوميته؛ لإدانته بقتل صديقه عمداً إثر مشادة كلامية بينهما داخل مسكن أحدهما.
وتعود القضية إلى أكتوبر 2022، حينما أبلغت امرأة الشرطة عن جريمة قتل وقعت داخل شقة في منطقة «جي بي آر» بالجميرا، وذكرت في إفادتها أنها زارت صديقها المتهم في المستشفى، وطلب منها التوجه إلى مسكنه للاطمئنان على صديق مشترك بينهما.
وتابعت أنها أبصرت فور وصولها إلى المكان، المجنيّ عليه ملقى على الأرض مفارقاً للحياة، حيث كان جسده ملطخاً بالدماء ومغطى بالشراشف، فأبلغت الشرطة بالواقعة.
وأفاد شرطي في التحقيقات، بأنه جمع الاستدلالات من مكان الحادث، وتم التعميم على المتهم الذي كان قد غادر المستشفى ولم يكن موجوداً في مكان إقامته، وتم استدعاء والده الذي أفاد بأن تصرفات ابنه تغيرت بشكل ملحوظ في الفترة الأخيرة، وأنه حاول التواصل مع شقيقه المقيم في دولة أخرى لترتيب مغادرته للدولة سريعاً.
وأضاف الوالد أن يوم الواقعة شهد زيارة المجني عليه منزل ابنه (المتهم)، ونشب خلاف حاد بينهما قبل أن يغادر الوالد المنزل لاحقاً، وأبلغه بأنه اعتدى على صديقه الذي فارق الحياة، وأعرب عن نيته الفرار من الدولة. وبحسب أوراق القضية، أُلقي القبض على المتهم في أحد الفنادق بإمارة أخرى، حيث كان يحضر حقائبه استعداداً للمغادرة بمساعدة شقيقه، وتمت إحالته إلى النيابة العامة في دبي، ومنها إلى محكمة الجنايات التي قضت بحكمها المتقدم ذكره، وأيدت محكمة الاستئناف الحكم.
On a dark night, a father and son gathered in a quiet home, but the meeting quickly turned into a deadly chaos, a sudden assault, a confession, and a failed escape.. This is how a crime shook Jumeirah in the UAE, as its threads were uncovered, after the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the first-instance court sentencing a person to life imprisonment and deportation from the country after serving his sentence; for being convicted of deliberately killing his friend following a verbal altercation between them inside one of their residences.
The case dates back to October 2022, when a woman reported to the police about a murder that occurred inside an apartment in the "JBR" area of Jumeirah. She stated in her testimony that she visited her friend, the accused, in the hospital and he asked her to go to his residence to check on a mutual friend between them.
She continued that as soon as she arrived at the location, she saw the victim lying on the ground, lifeless, with his body stained with blood and covered with sheets, so she reported the incident to the police.
A police officer stated in the investigations that he collected evidence from the crime scene, and a lookout was issued for the accused who had left the hospital and was not present at his residence. The father was summoned, who reported that his son's behavior had changed noticeably in recent times, and that he had tried to contact his brother residing in another country to arrange for his quick departure from the country.
The father added that on the day of the incident, the victim visited his son's (the accused) home, and a heated argument broke out between them before the father later left the house. He informed him that he had assaulted his friend who had passed away and expressed his intention to flee the country. According to the case documents, the accused was arrested in a hotel in another emirate, where he was packing his bags in preparation for departure with the help of his brother, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and then to the Criminal Court which issued the aforementioned ruling, and the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence.