On a dark night, a father and son gathered in a quiet home, but the meeting quickly turned into a deadly chaos, a sudden assault, a confession, and a failed escape.. This is how a crime shook Jumeirah in the UAE, as its threads were uncovered, after the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the first-instance court sentencing a person to life imprisonment and deportation from the country after serving his sentence; for being convicted of deliberately killing his friend following a verbal altercation between them inside one of their residences.

The case dates back to October 2022, when a woman reported to the police about a murder that occurred inside an apartment in the "JBR" area of Jumeirah. She stated in her testimony that she visited her friend, the accused, in the hospital and he asked her to go to his residence to check on a mutual friend between them.

She continued that as soon as she arrived at the location, she saw the victim lying on the ground, lifeless, with his body stained with blood and covered with sheets, so she reported the incident to the police.

A police officer stated in the investigations that he collected evidence from the crime scene, and a lookout was issued for the accused who had left the hospital and was not present at his residence. The father was summoned, who reported that his son's behavior had changed noticeably in recent times, and that he had tried to contact his brother residing in another country to arrange for his quick departure from the country.

The father added that on the day of the incident, the victim visited his son's (the accused) home, and a heated argument broke out between them before the father later left the house. He informed him that he had assaulted his friend who had passed away and expressed his intention to flee the country. According to the case documents, the accused was arrested in a hotel in another emirate, where he was packing his bags in preparation for departure with the help of his brother, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, and then to the Criminal Court which issued the aforementioned ruling, and the Court of Appeal upheld the sentence.