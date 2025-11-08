في واقعة طريفة أثارت ضجة واسعة على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، شهدت منطقة «كعابيش» بحي فيصل في محافظة الجيزة، مصر، هبوط ثلاثة سياح برازيليين كانوا يشاركون في فعالية رياضية سياحية للقفز بالمظلات فوق منطقة الأهرامات الأثرية.
الفعالية كانت جزءاً من رحلة سياحية منظمة عبر إحدى الشركات المتخصصة في مثل هذه الأنشطة الرياضية الجريئة، وكان الهدف الهبوط في المنطقة السياحية المحددة قرب الأهرامات، لكن الرياح القوية أو سوء تقدير المسافات أدى إلى انحراف مسارهم، مما جعلهم يهبطون بدلاً من ذلك في المنطقة السكنية «كعابيش»، على بعد حوالى 5 - 7 كيلومترات من الموقع المقصود.
وفقاً لشهود العيان، فوجئ الأهالي والمارة فجأة بسقوط ثلاثة أشخاص من السماء مرتدين مظلات ملونة، حيث هبطوا على أسطح بعض المنازل المنخفضة وعلى إحدى الشوارع الجانبية.
أحد الشهود وصف اللحظة قائلاً: «كان الجميع في حالة ذهول، ظننا أولاً أنها حادثة خطيرة، هرعنا لمساعدتهم وتبين أنهم بخير ويضحكون من الموقف».
وتداول المواطنون فيديوهات وصوراً توثق اللحظة، حيث يظهر السياح يقفون وسط حشد من الجيران الذين يحيطون بهم، مع مظلاتهم المبعثرة على الأرض، في مشهد يشبه أفلام الكوميديا.
بدورها، انتقلت قوات الأمن إلى الموقع فوراً للتحقيق، ولم تسفر الواقعة عن أي إصابات جسدية، وتم نقل السياح الثلاثة إلى المنطقة السياحية الآمنة بعد تأكيد سلامتهم الطبية.
