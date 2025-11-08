In a humorous incident that caused a wide stir on social media, three Brazilian tourists who were participating in a sports tourism event for skydiving over the archaeological area of the pyramids landed in the "Kabaish" area of the Faisal neighborhood in Giza, Egypt.

The event was part of an organized tourist trip through a company specialized in such daring sports activities, and the goal was to land in the designated tourist area near the pyramids. However, strong winds or misjudgment of distances led to a deviation in their path, causing them to land instead in the residential area of "Kabaish," about 5 to 7 kilometers away from the intended site.

According to eyewitnesses, locals and passersby were suddenly surprised by the sight of three people falling from the sky, wearing colorful parachutes, as they landed on the roofs of some low houses and on one of the side streets.

One witness described the moment, saying: "Everyone was in shock; we first thought it was a serious accident. We rushed to help them and found out they were fine and laughing at the situation."

Citizens shared videos and photos documenting the moment, showing the tourists standing amidst a crowd of neighbors surrounding them, with their parachutes scattered on the ground, in a scene reminiscent of comedy films.

For its part, security forces immediately moved to the site to investigate, and the incident resulted in no physical injuries. The three tourists were taken to the safe tourist area after confirming their medical safety.