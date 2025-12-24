Pfizer announced the death of a patient who was receiving treatment with the drug "Hemophazy," which is intended for treating bleeding disorders, as part of a long-term clinical study, following serious side effects.

The European Hemophilia Consortium, an organization dedicated to supporting patients, clarified that the patient died on December 14 after suffering a stroke, followed by a brain hemorrhage, while participating in the study.

According to available information, the patient was enrolled in a clinical trial testing the efficacy of the drug "Hemophazy" on patients with bleeding disorders from groups "A" and "B," whether with or without inhibitors, as part of a long-term follow-up on the safety of the treatment.

In an official statement, Pfizer confirmed that it is working in coordination with the entity responsible for investigating the trial, along with an independent data monitoring committee, to actively collect and analyze information and understand the complex and multifactorial circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is worth noting that the drug "Hemophazy," which is administered via injection once a week, received approval in the United States last year to reduce or prevent bleeding episodes in patients with bleeding disorders from groups "A" and "B" aged 12 years and older, by targeting blood clotting proteins.

Despite the incident, Pfizer emphasized that it does not expect - based on the clinical data available so far - any negative impact on the safety of patients who received the treatment, reaffirming its commitment to continue evaluating the results within the established scientific framework.