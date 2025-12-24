أعلنت شركة فايزر وفاة مريض كان يتلقى العلاج بعقار «هيمبافزي» المخصص لعلاج سيولة الدم، ضمن دراسة سريرية طويلة الأمد، عقب تعرضه لآثار جانبية خطيرة.

وأوضح الكونسورتيوم الأوروبي للهيموفيليا، وهي جهة معنية بدعم المرضى، أن المريض توفي في 14 ديسمبر بعد إصابته بسكتة دماغية، أعقبها نزيف في المخ، أثناء مشاركته في الدراسة.

وبحسب المعلومات المتاحة، كان المريض مسجلاً في تجربة سريرية تختبر فعالية دواء «هيمبافزي» على المصابين بسيولة الدم من الفئتين «أ» و«ب»، سواء بوجود مثبطات أو من دونها، في إطار متابعة طويلة الأمد لسلامة العلاج.

وفي بيان رسمي، أكدت «فايزر» أنها تعمل بالتنسيق مع الجهة المسؤولة عن التحقيق في التجربة، إلى جانب لجنة مستقلة لمراقبة البيانات، من أجل جمع وتحليل المعلومات بشكل نشط، وفهم الملابسات المعقدة والمتعددة العوامل المحيطة بالحادث.

يُذكر أن عقار «هيمبافزي»، الذي يُؤخذ عن طريق الحقن مرة واحدة أسبوعياً، حصل على موافقة الولايات المتحدة العام الماضي للحد من نوبات النزيف أو الوقاية منها لدى مرضى سيولة الدم من الفئتين «أ» و«ب» ممن تبلغ أعمارهم 12 عاماً فأكثر، عبر استهداف بروتينات تخثر الدم.

ورغم الحادث، شددت «فايزر» على أنها لا تتوقع -استناداً إلى البيانات السريرية المتوفرة حتى الآن- أي تأثير سلبي على سلامة المرضى الذين تلقوا العلاج، مؤكدة استمرار تقييم النتائج ضمن الإطار العلمي المعتمد.