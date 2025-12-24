أعلنت شركة فايزر وفاة مريض كان يتلقى العلاج بعقار «هيمبافزي» المخصص لعلاج سيولة الدم، ضمن دراسة سريرية طويلة الأمد، عقب تعرضه لآثار جانبية خطيرة.
وأوضح الكونسورتيوم الأوروبي للهيموفيليا، وهي جهة معنية بدعم المرضى، أن المريض توفي في 14 ديسمبر بعد إصابته بسكتة دماغية، أعقبها نزيف في المخ، أثناء مشاركته في الدراسة.
وبحسب المعلومات المتاحة، كان المريض مسجلاً في تجربة سريرية تختبر فعالية دواء «هيمبافزي» على المصابين بسيولة الدم من الفئتين «أ» و«ب»، سواء بوجود مثبطات أو من دونها، في إطار متابعة طويلة الأمد لسلامة العلاج.
وفي بيان رسمي، أكدت «فايزر» أنها تعمل بالتنسيق مع الجهة المسؤولة عن التحقيق في التجربة، إلى جانب لجنة مستقلة لمراقبة البيانات، من أجل جمع وتحليل المعلومات بشكل نشط، وفهم الملابسات المعقدة والمتعددة العوامل المحيطة بالحادث.
يُذكر أن عقار «هيمبافزي»، الذي يُؤخذ عن طريق الحقن مرة واحدة أسبوعياً، حصل على موافقة الولايات المتحدة العام الماضي للحد من نوبات النزيف أو الوقاية منها لدى مرضى سيولة الدم من الفئتين «أ» و«ب» ممن تبلغ أعمارهم 12 عاماً فأكثر، عبر استهداف بروتينات تخثر الدم.
ورغم الحادث، شددت «فايزر» على أنها لا تتوقع -استناداً إلى البيانات السريرية المتوفرة حتى الآن- أي تأثير سلبي على سلامة المرضى الذين تلقوا العلاج، مؤكدة استمرار تقييم النتائج ضمن الإطار العلمي المعتمد.
Pfizer announced the death of a patient who was receiving treatment with the drug "Hemophazy," which is intended for treating bleeding disorders, as part of a long-term clinical study, following serious side effects.
The European Hemophilia Consortium, an organization dedicated to supporting patients, clarified that the patient died on December 14 after suffering a stroke, followed by a brain hemorrhage, while participating in the study.
According to available information, the patient was enrolled in a clinical trial testing the efficacy of the drug "Hemophazy" on patients with bleeding disorders from groups "A" and "B," whether with or without inhibitors, as part of a long-term follow-up on the safety of the treatment.
In an official statement, Pfizer confirmed that it is working in coordination with the entity responsible for investigating the trial, along with an independent data monitoring committee, to actively collect and analyze information and understand the complex and multifactorial circumstances surrounding the incident.
It is worth noting that the drug "Hemophazy," which is administered via injection once a week, received approval in the United States last year to reduce or prevent bleeding episodes in patients with bleeding disorders from groups "A" and "B" aged 12 years and older, by targeting blood clotting proteins.
Despite the incident, Pfizer emphasized that it does not expect - based on the clinical data available so far - any negative impact on the safety of patients who received the treatment, reaffirming its commitment to continue evaluating the results within the established scientific framework.