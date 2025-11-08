في بيتٍ ظنّ الجيران أنّه عامر بالمودّة، كان القدر ينسج خيوط حكايةٍ سوداء لم يتخيلها أحد. خلف الجدران الصامتة، اشتعلت نار الحقد في صدورٍ من المفترض أن تنبض بالحنان، حتى امتدت الأيدي لتكتب الفصل الأخير من حياة أبٍ لم يدرك أن الموت سيأتيه من عيني ولديه. وفي صباحٍ ثقيل، انكشف المستور، لتتعالى الهمسات في الشارع السوري عن جريمةٍ تخطّت حدود العقل، جريمة خُطِّط لها ببرودٍ مريب، ونُفِّذت بخيانةٍ لا تعرف الرحمة.

وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية السورية في بيان نشرته على صفحتها الرسمية على «فيسبوك» أن عناصرها تمكنوا من كشف ملابسات الحادثة، مشيرة إلى أن القتل تم التخطيط له مسبقاً من قبل ولدي الضحية بالتعاون مع طرف ثالث.

وأضاف البيان أن الابنين المقبوض عليهما اعترفا بتواطئهما مع القاتل لتنفيذ الجريمة مقابل مبلغ مالي قدره 20 مليون ليرة سورية، أي ما يعادل نحو 1500 دولار أمريكي.

وأثارت الجريمة موجة غضب واستنكار واسعة بين رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث استغرب كثيرون قيام الابنان بقتل والدهما بهدف الحصول على أمواله، بينما دعا آخرون إلى إنزال أقسى العقوبات بهما ليكونا عبرة لكل من تسول له نفسه ارتكاب مثل هذه الجرائم.