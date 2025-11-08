In a house that neighbors thought was filled with affection, fate was weaving the threads of a dark tale that no one could have imagined. Behind the silent walls, the fire of hatred ignited in hearts that were supposed to pulse with tenderness, until hands reached out to write the final chapter of a father's life who did not realize that death would come to him from the eyes of his own children. And on a heavy morning, the hidden truth was revealed, leading to whispers in the Syrian street about a crime that transcended the limits of reason, a crime that was planned with a disturbing coldness and executed with a betrayal that knew no mercy.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior clarified in a statement published on its official Facebook page that its personnel managed to uncover the circumstances of the incident, indicating that the murder was premeditated by the victim's sons in collaboration with a third party.

The statement added that the two arrested sons confessed to colluding with the killer to carry out the crime in exchange for a financial sum of 20 million Syrian pounds, equivalent to about 1500 US dollars.

The crime sparked widespread outrage and condemnation among social media users, with many expressing disbelief that the sons would kill their father for the sake of his money, while others called for the harshest punishments to be imposed on them to serve as a warning to anyone who might consider committing such crimes.