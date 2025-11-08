في انتظار العدالة.. أصدر حكمه بنفسه !

8 نوفمبر 2025 - 02:55
«عكاظ» (واشنطن)
قبل أن تدق ساعة العدالة، دقّ قلبه للمرة الأخيرة. في لحظة ضعفٍ وندمٍ لا توصف، أنهى كريستوفر شولتس حياته، بعد أن أقرّ بذنبه في موت طفلته الصغيرة التي تُركت وحيدة تحت شمسٍ حارقة داخل سيارةٍ مغلقة، ليتحوّل صمتها الأخير إلى محاكمةٍ أبدية في ذاكرته.
الإقدام على الانتحار
وقبل ساعات من موعد تسليم نفسه إلى الشرطة، أنهى الأمريكي شولتس (38 عاماً) حياته، بعد اعترافه بقتل طفلته البالغة من العمر عامين، إثر تركها داخل سيارة مغلقة في أحد أيام الصيف الحارّة، ما تسبب في وفاتها اختناقاً وحرارة.
ووفق تقرير الطب الشرعي في مقاطعة ماريكوبا، عُثر على جثة شولتس داخل منزله، ورجّحت التحقيقات أنه أقدم على الانتحار في اليوم نفسه الذي كان من المقرر أن يمثل فيه أمام المحكمة لجلسة استماع قبل النطق بالحكم النهائي في 2 نوفمبر.
وكشف رقيب شرطة فينيكس أن دورية الشرطة عثرت على الجثة عند الساعة الخامسة و22 دقيقة صباحاً، عقب تلقي بلاغ من أحد الجيران.
الانشغال بألعاب الفيديو
وكان شولتس قد أقرّ الشهر الماضي بذنبه في تهمة القتل غير العمد لطفلته، ضمن اتفاق مع الادعاء العام لتخفيف الحكم الذي كان يتراوح بين 20 و30 عاماً من السجن دون إفراج مبكر. بينما كان سيواجه السجن المؤبد أو الإعدام في حال محاكمته الكاملة.
وتعود تفاصيل الجريمة إلى 9 يوليو 2024، حين ترك الأب ابنته داخل السيارة المغلقة بعد عودته من الخارج، بينما انشغل داخل المنزل بممارسة ألعاب الفيديو. وبعد 3 ساعات، عثرت زوجته على الطفلة جثة هامدة داخل السيارة، التي وصلت درجة حرارتها إلى 43 مئوية.
وأظهرت كاميرات الشرطة لاحقاً اعتراف شولتس بترك الطفلة عمداً في السيارة بحجة أنها كانت نائمة وأنه أبقى المكيّف يعمل، قبل أن يقرّ بأنه نسي وجودها تماماً. وأثبتت التحقيقات أن السيارة كانت مبرمجة لإيقاف المحرك تلقائياً بعد نصف ساعة، ما أدى إلى توقف التبريد وارتفاع الحرارة القاتلة داخلها.
الكشف عن رسالة نصية
كما كشفت إفادات الطفلتين الأخريين، البالغتين 6 و9 سنوات، أن والدهما سبق أن تركهما في السيارة وحدهما أكثر من مرة، وهو ما أكدته رسالة نصية وجهتها زوجته إليه قالت فيها: «لقد طلبتُ منك مراراً ألا تترك البنات داخل السيارة وحدهن».
وأعادت الواقعة إلى الواجهة الجدل الدائر في الولايات المتحدة بشأن تزايد الوفيات بين الأطفال نتيجة الإهمال داخل السيارات المغلقة خلال فترات الحر الشديد، إذ تسجل الجهات المختصة سنوياً عشرات الحوادث المشابهة.
Before the hour of justice struck, his heart beat for the last time. In a moment of indescribable weakness and regret, Christopher Schultz ended his life, after admitting his guilt in the death of his little daughter, who was left alone under a scorching sun inside a locked car, turning her final silence into an eternal trial in his memory.
The Act of Suicide
Just hours before he was to turn himself in to the police, the American Schultz (38 years old) took his own life after confessing to killing his two-year-old daughter by leaving her inside a locked car on a hot summer day, which led to her death by suffocation and heat.
According to the coroner's report in Maricopa County, Schultz's body was found inside his home, and investigations suggested that he committed suicide on the same day he was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing before the final verdict on November 2.
A Phoenix police sergeant revealed that the police patrol found the body at 5:22 AM, after receiving a report from a neighbor.
Preoccupation with Video Games
Schultz had pleaded guilty last month to the charge of involuntary manslaughter of his daughter, as part of a deal with the prosecution to reduce the sentence, which could have ranged from 20 to 30 years in prison without early release. He would have faced life imprisonment or the death penalty if he had gone through a full trial.
The details of the crime date back to July 9, 2024, when the father left his daughter inside the locked car after returning from outside, while he was preoccupied inside the house playing video games. After 3 hours, his wife found the child lifeless inside the car, which had reached a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.
Police cameras later showed Schultz admitting to intentionally leaving the child in the car, claiming she was asleep and that he kept the air conditioning running, before he acknowledged that he completely forgot about her. Investigations confirmed that the car was programmed to automatically shut off the engine after half an hour, leading to the cessation of cooling and a deadly rise in temperature inside.
Revealing a Text Message
Statements from the other two daughters, aged 6 and 9, revealed that their father had previously left them alone in the car multiple times, which was confirmed by a text message his wife sent him saying: "I have repeatedly asked you not to leave the girls inside the car alone."
The incident has brought back to the forefront the ongoing debate in the United States regarding the increasing deaths among children due to neglect inside locked cars during extreme heat periods, as authorities record dozens of similar incidents each year.