قبل أن تدق ساعة العدالة، دقّ قلبه للمرة الأخيرة. في لحظة ضعفٍ وندمٍ لا توصف، أنهى كريستوفر شولتس حياته، بعد أن أقرّ بذنبه في موت طفلته الصغيرة التي تُركت وحيدة تحت شمسٍ حارقة داخل سيارةٍ مغلقة، ليتحوّل صمتها الأخير إلى محاكمةٍ أبدية في ذاكرته.

الإقدام على الانتحار

وقبل ساعات من موعد تسليم نفسه إلى الشرطة، أنهى الأمريكي شولتس (38 عاماً) حياته، بعد اعترافه بقتل طفلته البالغة من العمر عامين، إثر تركها داخل سيارة مغلقة في أحد أيام الصيف الحارّة، ما تسبب في وفاتها اختناقاً وحرارة.

ووفق تقرير الطب الشرعي في مقاطعة ماريكوبا، عُثر على جثة شولتس داخل منزله، ورجّحت التحقيقات أنه أقدم على الانتحار في اليوم نفسه الذي كان من المقرر أن يمثل فيه أمام المحكمة لجلسة استماع قبل النطق بالحكم النهائي في 2 نوفمبر.

وكشف رقيب شرطة فينيكس أن دورية الشرطة عثرت على الجثة عند الساعة الخامسة و22 دقيقة صباحاً، عقب تلقي بلاغ من أحد الجيران.

في انتظار العدالة.. أصدر حكمه بنفسه !

الانشغال بألعاب الفيديو

وكان شولتس قد أقرّ الشهر الماضي بذنبه في تهمة القتل غير العمد لطفلته، ضمن اتفاق مع الادعاء العام لتخفيف الحكم الذي كان يتراوح بين 20 و30 عاماً من السجن دون إفراج مبكر. بينما كان سيواجه السجن المؤبد أو الإعدام في حال محاكمته الكاملة.

وتعود تفاصيل الجريمة إلى 9 يوليو 2024، حين ترك الأب ابنته داخل السيارة المغلقة بعد عودته من الخارج، بينما انشغل داخل المنزل بممارسة ألعاب الفيديو. وبعد 3 ساعات، عثرت زوجته على الطفلة جثة هامدة داخل السيارة، التي وصلت درجة حرارتها إلى 43 مئوية.

وأظهرت كاميرات الشرطة لاحقاً اعتراف شولتس بترك الطفلة عمداً في السيارة بحجة أنها كانت نائمة وأنه أبقى المكيّف يعمل، قبل أن يقرّ بأنه نسي وجودها تماماً. وأثبتت التحقيقات أن السيارة كانت مبرمجة لإيقاف المحرك تلقائياً بعد نصف ساعة، ما أدى إلى توقف التبريد وارتفاع الحرارة القاتلة داخلها.

الكشف عن رسالة نصية

كما كشفت إفادات الطفلتين الأخريين، البالغتين 6 و9 سنوات، أن والدهما سبق أن تركهما في السيارة وحدهما أكثر من مرة، وهو ما أكدته رسالة نصية وجهتها زوجته إليه قالت فيها: «لقد طلبتُ منك مراراً ألا تترك البنات داخل السيارة وحدهن».

وأعادت الواقعة إلى الواجهة الجدل الدائر في الولايات المتحدة بشأن تزايد الوفيات بين الأطفال نتيجة الإهمال داخل السيارات المغلقة خلال فترات الحر الشديد، إذ تسجل الجهات المختصة سنوياً عشرات الحوادث المشابهة.