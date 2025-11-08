في انتظار العدالة.. أصدر حكمه بنفسه !

Before the hour of justice struck, his heart beat for the last time. In a moment of indescribable weakness and regret, Christopher Schultz ended his life, after admitting his guilt in the death of his little daughter, who was left alone under a scorching sun inside a locked car, turning her final silence into an eternal trial in his memory.

The Act of Suicide

Just hours before he was to turn himself in to the police, the American Schultz (38 years old) took his own life after confessing to killing his two-year-old daughter by leaving her inside a locked car on a hot summer day, which led to her death by suffocation and heat.

According to the coroner's report in Maricopa County, Schultz's body was found inside his home, and investigations suggested that he committed suicide on the same day he was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing before the final verdict on November 2.

A Phoenix police sergeant revealed that the police patrol found the body at 5:22 AM, after receiving a report from a neighbor.

Preoccupation with Video Games

Schultz had pleaded guilty last month to the charge of involuntary manslaughter of his daughter, as part of a deal with the prosecution to reduce the sentence, which could have ranged from 20 to 30 years in prison without early release. He would have faced life imprisonment or the death penalty if he had gone through a full trial.

The details of the crime date back to July 9, 2024, when the father left his daughter inside the locked car after returning from outside, while he was preoccupied inside the house playing video games. After 3 hours, his wife found the child lifeless inside the car, which had reached a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

Police cameras later showed Schultz admitting to intentionally leaving the child in the car, claiming she was asleep and that he kept the air conditioning running, before he acknowledged that he completely forgot about her. Investigations confirmed that the car was programmed to automatically shut off the engine after half an hour, leading to the cessation of cooling and a deadly rise in temperature inside.

Revealing a Text Message

Statements from the other two daughters, aged 6 and 9, revealed that their father had previously left them alone in the car multiple times, which was confirmed by a text message his wife sent him saying: "I have repeatedly asked you not to leave the girls inside the car alone."

The incident has brought back to the forefront the ongoing debate in the United States regarding the increasing deaths among children due to neglect inside locked cars during extreme heat periods, as authorities record dozens of similar incidents each year.