بعد نصف قرن.. طلاب الليث يردّون الجميل لمعلمهم عمر أبشر
7 نوفمبر 2025 - 20:15
|
آخر تحديث 7 نوفمبر 2025 - 21:35
صالح شبرق (جدة)
لم تكن ليلة الثلاثاء، الثامن والعشرين من أكتوبر 2025، ليلةً عادية في محافظة الليث، بل كانت أمسية وفاء نادرة، حين التقت القلوب قبل الأيدي لتحتفي بمعلمٍ علّمهم منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، وغرس في نفوسهم القيم قبل أن يشرح نظريات فيثاغورس والجذور اللوغاريتمية.
150 من طلاب الأمس تجمعوا ليكرّموا أستاذهم السوداني عمر أبشر فتح الرحمن أحمد، الذي درّسهم مادة الرياضيات في ثانوية الليث منذ عام 1400هـ، قبل أن يمتد عطاؤه ثلاثة عقود بين مدارس الليث وجدة، ثم يعود إلى وطنه بعد أن ترك في قلوب تلاميذه أثرًا لا يُمحى.
جاء عمر أبشر إلى السعودية هذه المرة زائرًا لابنته، فالتقاه أحد طلابه مصادفة، ونشر صورته في إحدى المجموعات، لتتحول المصادفة إلى مبادرة وفاء جماعية، جمعت أجيالًا من أبناء الليث ممن أصبحوا اليوم قادة في التعليم، وأكاديميين، وضباطًا، ومديري قطاعات عامة وخاصة.
وفي ليلة الوفاء تلك، لم تكن الكلمات تكفي، فالمواقف وحدها كانت الشاهد. استعاد الحاضرون ذكرى ذلك المعلم الذي كان يمسح السبورة بيديه حين يشعر أن طلابه لم يفهموا، فيغطيه غبار الطباشير الأبيض حتى يغدو وجهه كقلبه، ناصعًا بالصدق والإخلاص. ضحكوا يومًا من المشهد، لكنهم أدركوا لاحقًا أن الرجل الذي علّمهم حل المعادلات منحهم ما هو أعمق: درس النزاهة والإيثار والضمير الحيّ.
روى أحد تلاميذه في كلمته أنه كان المعلم الذي لا يرضى إلا أن يفهم الجميع، يجمع أسئلة الثانوية العامة عبر السنوات، يستقرئها ويحللها، ثم يتنبأ بما سيأتي في العام التالي. لم يكن يعلّم الرياضيات فقط، بل كان يزرع فيهم منهجية التفكير والبحث، والإيمان بأن الاجتهاد طريق النجاح. ليلة الوفاء كانت أكثر من تكريم، كانت استعادة لذاكرة جيلٍ تربّى على يد رجلٍ رأى في التعليم رسالةً لا مهنة، وفي الطلبة أبناءً لا متعلمين. قال أحدهم: «لقد نسينا نظريات فيثاغورس، لكننا لم ننسَ بياض الطباشير الذي غطى وجه معلمنا، ولا بياض قلبه الذي غطى أعمارنا بالخير». عمر أبشر، المولود في مدينة كسلا عام 1954، يحمل بكالوريوس العلوم من جامعة الخرطوم وماجستير الرياضيات من جامعة كسلا، قضى أكثر من 30 عامًا في التعليم بالسعودية، وأسّس أجيالًا ساروا على نهجه، مؤمنين بأن المعلم الحقيقي لا يُقاس بما يدرّس، بل بما يتركه من أثر في الأرواح. وهكذا، تحوّلت ليلة الليث إلى درس جديد في الوفاء، أعاد تعريف العلاقة بين المعلم وطلابه، وذكّر الجميع بأن من علّم الناس حرفًا، فقد بنى فيهم وطنًا كاملًا من القيم.
Tuesday night, October 28, 2025, was not an ordinary night in Al-Lith Governorate; it was a rare evening of loyalty, when hearts met before hands to celebrate a teacher who had taught them for more than half a century, instilling values in their souls before explaining the theories of Pythagoras and logarithmic roots.
150 former students gathered to honor their Sudanese teacher, Omar Abshir Fath Al-Rahman Ahmed, who taught them mathematics at Al-Lith Secondary School since 1400 AH, before his contributions extended over three decades between schools in Al-Lith and Jeddah, then returned to his homeland after leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of his students.
Omar Abshir came to Saudi Arabia this time as a visitor to his daughter, when he coincidentally met one of his former students, who shared his picture in one of the groups, turning the coincidence into a collective loyalty initiative, gathering generations of Al-Lith's children who have now become leaders in education, academics, officers, and managers in both public and private sectors.
On that night of loyalty, words were not enough; only the moments were the witness. The attendees recalled that teacher who would wipe the board with his hands when he felt his students did not understand, covering himself in white chalk dust until his face became as pure as his heart, shining with sincerity and dedication. They laughed one day at the scene, but later realized that the man who taught them how to solve equations gave them something deeper: a lesson in integrity, altruism, and a living conscience.
One of his students recounted in his speech that he was the teacher who would not be satisfied unless everyone understood, collecting high school exam questions over the years, analyzing them, and then predicting what would come in the following year. He did not just teach mathematics; he instilled in them a methodology of thinking and research, and the belief that diligence is the path to success. The night of loyalty was more than just an honor; it was a revival of the memory of a generation raised by a man who saw education as a mission, not a profession, and viewed students as children, not just learners. One of them said: "We may have forgotten the theories of Pythagoras, but we have not forgotten the white chalk that covered our teacher's face, nor the purity of his heart that filled our lives with goodness." Omar Abshir, born in Kassala in 1954, holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Khartoum and a Master's in Mathematics from the University of Kassala. He spent more than 30 years in education in Saudi Arabia, establishing generations who followed in his footsteps, believing that a true teacher is not measured by what he teaches, but by the impact he leaves on souls. Thus, the night in Al-Lith turned into a new lesson in loyalty, redefining the relationship between the teacher and his students, reminding everyone that whoever teaches people a letter has built within them a complete homeland of values.