Tuesday night, October 28, 2025, was not an ordinary night in Al-Lith Governorate; it was a rare evening of loyalty, when hearts met before hands to celebrate a teacher who had taught them for more than half a century, instilling values in their souls before explaining the theories of Pythagoras and logarithmic roots.



150 former students gathered to honor their Sudanese teacher, Omar Abshir Fath Al-Rahman Ahmed, who taught them mathematics at Al-Lith Secondary School since 1400 AH, before his contributions extended over three decades between schools in Al-Lith and Jeddah, then returned to his homeland after leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of his students.



Omar Abshir came to Saudi Arabia this time as a visitor to his daughter, when he coincidentally met one of his former students, who shared his picture in one of the groups, turning the coincidence into a collective loyalty initiative, gathering generations of Al-Lith's children who have now become leaders in education, academics, officers, and managers in both public and private sectors.



On that night of loyalty, words were not enough; only the moments were the witness. The attendees recalled that teacher who would wipe the board with his hands when he felt his students did not understand, covering himself in white chalk dust until his face became as pure as his heart, shining with sincerity and dedication. They laughed one day at the scene, but later realized that the man who taught them how to solve equations gave them something deeper: a lesson in integrity, altruism, and a living conscience.



One of his students recounted in his speech that he was the teacher who would not be satisfied unless everyone understood, collecting high school exam questions over the years, analyzing them, and then predicting what would come in the following year. He did not just teach mathematics; he instilled in them a methodology of thinking and research, and the belief that diligence is the path to success.

The night of loyalty was more than just an honor; it was a revival of the memory of a generation raised by a man who saw education as a mission, not a profession, and viewed students as children, not just learners. One of them said: "We may have forgotten the theories of Pythagoras, but we have not forgotten the white chalk that covered our teacher's face, nor the purity of his heart that filled our lives with goodness."

Omar Abshir, born in Kassala in 1954, holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Khartoum and a Master's in Mathematics from the University of Kassala. He spent more than 30 years in education in Saudi Arabia, establishing generations who followed in his footsteps, believing that a true teacher is not measured by what he teaches, but by the impact he leaves on souls.

Thus, the night in Al-Lith turned into a new lesson in loyalty, redefining the relationship between the teacher and his students, reminding everyone that whoever teaches people a letter has built within them a complete homeland of values.