لم تكن ليلة الثلاثاء، الثامن والعشرين من أكتوبر 2025، ليلةً عادية في محافظة الليث، بل كانت أمسية وفاء نادرة، حين التقت القلوب قبل الأيدي لتحتفي بمعلمٍ علّمهم منذ أكثر من نصف قرن، وغرس في نفوسهم القيم قبل أن يشرح نظريات فيثاغورس والجذور اللوغاريتمية.

150 من طلاب الأمس تجمعوا ليكرّموا أستاذهم السوداني عمر أبشر فتح الرحمن أحمد، الذي درّسهم مادة الرياضيات في ثانوية الليث منذ عام 1400هـ، قبل أن يمتد عطاؤه ثلاثة عقود بين مدارس الليث وجدة، ثم يعود إلى وطنه بعد أن ترك في قلوب تلاميذه أثرًا لا يُمحى.

جاء عمر أبشر إلى السعودية هذه المرة زائرًا لابنته، فالتقاه أحد طلابه مصادفة، ونشر صورته في إحدى المجموعات، لتتحول المصادفة إلى مبادرة وفاء جماعية، جمعت أجيالًا من أبناء الليث ممن أصبحوا اليوم قادة في التعليم، وأكاديميين، وضباطًا، ومديري قطاعات عامة وخاصة.

وفي ليلة الوفاء تلك، لم تكن الكلمات تكفي، فالمواقف وحدها كانت الشاهد. استعاد الحاضرون ذكرى ذلك المعلم الذي كان يمسح السبورة بيديه حين يشعر أن طلابه لم يفهموا، فيغطيه غبار الطباشير الأبيض حتى يغدو وجهه كقلبه، ناصعًا بالصدق والإخلاص. ضحكوا يومًا من المشهد، لكنهم أدركوا لاحقًا أن الرجل الذي علّمهم حل المعادلات منحهم ما هو أعمق: درس النزاهة والإيثار والضمير الحيّ.

روى أحد تلاميذه في كلمته أنه كان المعلم الذي لا يرضى إلا أن يفهم الجميع، يجمع أسئلة الثانوية العامة عبر السنوات، يستقرئها ويحللها، ثم يتنبأ بما سيأتي في العام التالي. لم يكن يعلّم الرياضيات فقط، بل كان يزرع فيهم منهجية التفكير والبحث، والإيمان بأن الاجتهاد طريق النجاح.
ليلة الوفاء كانت أكثر من تكريم، كانت استعادة لذاكرة جيلٍ تربّى على يد رجلٍ رأى في التعليم رسالةً لا مهنة، وفي الطلبة أبناءً لا متعلمين. قال أحدهم: «لقد نسينا نظريات فيثاغورس، لكننا لم ننسَ بياض الطباشير الذي غطى وجه معلمنا، ولا بياض قلبه الذي غطى أعمارنا بالخير».
عمر أبشر، المولود في مدينة كسلا عام 1954، يحمل بكالوريوس العلوم من جامعة الخرطوم وماجستير الرياضيات من جامعة كسلا، قضى أكثر من 30 عامًا في التعليم بالسعودية، وأسّس أجيالًا ساروا على نهجه، مؤمنين بأن المعلم الحقيقي لا يُقاس بما يدرّس، بل بما يتركه من أثر في الأرواح.
وهكذا، تحوّلت ليلة الليث إلى درس جديد في الوفاء، أعاد تعريف العلاقة بين المعلم وطلابه، وذكّر الجميع بأن من علّم الناس حرفًا، فقد بنى فيهم وطنًا كاملًا من القيم.