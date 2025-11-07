تحوّلت خصومة مهنية في هونغ كونغ إلى واحدة من أكثر قضايا الخصوصية إثارة للجدل، بعدما أقدم موظف سابق يبلغ من العمر 54 عامًا على نشر بيانات مالية وشخصية لرئيسه السابق عبر الإنترنت انتقامًا منه، وفق ما كشفته مفوضية حماية الخصوصية في بيان رسمي اليوم (الجمعة).

وأوضحت المفوضية أن المتهم عمل سابقًا في الشركة التي يديرها الضحية، وكان يشرف على حساباتها في وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي من نوفمبر 2023 حتى مايو 2024، كما تولّى إدارة مجموعات دردشة تابعة للشركة عبر تطبيقات المراسلة بهدف الترويج لأعمالها.

لكن الخلافات بين الطرفين خرجت عن السيطرة ليبدأ الموظف السابق بتسريب صور ووثائق تخص مديره السابق داخل مجموعتين للدردشة، تضمنت عقد قرض يُظهر الضحية كمقترض، وخمس وثائق قضائية تشير إلى تورطه في دعاوى مدنية، إضافة إلى مقطع فيديو يظهر فيه أثناء قراءته للعقد.

وأشارت المفوضية إلى أن البيانات التي جرى نشرها شملت اسم الضحية باللغة الصينية، ورقم بطاقة هويته في هونغ كونغ، وأرقام هواتفه، فضلًا عن رقم حسابه المصرفي وأسماء شركاته التابعة.

وأكدت المفوضة العامة لحماية الخصوصية أن الجريمة تُصنَّف ضمن انتهاكات «الدُوكسينغ» الخاصة بنشر المعلومات الشخصية دون إذن، مشيرة إلى أن المتهم أُفرج عنه بكفالة، فيما تستكمل السلطات تحقيقاتها.