A professional dispute in Hong Kong has turned into one of the most controversial privacy cases, after a 54-year-old former employee posted financial and personal data of his former boss online in retaliation, according to a statement released by the Privacy Commissioner today (Friday).

The commission explained that the accused previously worked at the company managed by the victim and was in charge of its social media accounts from November 2023 to May 2024. He also managed the company's chat groups on messaging apps to promote its business.

However, the disagreements between the two parties escalated, leading the former employee to leak photos and documents related to his former boss within two chat groups, including a loan contract showing the victim as the borrower and five legal documents indicating his involvement in civil lawsuits, in addition to a video showing him reading the contract.

The commission noted that the published data included the victim's name in Chinese, his Hong Kong identity card number, his phone numbers, as well as his bank account number and the names of his affiliated companies.

The Privacy Commissioner confirmed that the crime is classified as a "doxxing" violation for publishing personal information without consent, noting that the accused has been released on bail while authorities continue their investigations.