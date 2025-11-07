خطف الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون الأنظار خلال جولة مفاجئة في شوارع مدينة بيليم البرازيلية، حيث تفاعل بعفوية مع المواطنين على هامش مشاركته في «قمة المناخ 30» وسط أجواء احتفالية صاخبة وثّقتها عدسات الهواتف ومقاطع الفيديو المنتشرة عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

وظهر الرئيس الفرنسي وهو يسير بين الحشود التي احتشدت لتحيته، يتبادل الابتسامات والعناق مع عدد من السيدات، ويلتقط صورًا تذكارية مع الأطفال، كما شارك العازفين المحليين بعض الإيقاعات اللاتينية، في مشهد وصفته الصحف البرازيلية بأنه «نادر ومفعم بالحيوية» لرئيس أوروبي داخل أحياء بيليم التاريخية القريبة من غابات الأمازون.

وأثار المشهد العفوي موجة من التعليقات الطريفة على مواقع التواصل، إذ تخيّل البعض رد فعل زوجته بريجيت ماكرون، فكتب أحدهم مازحًا: «بريجيت في طريقها إلى الطائرة الآن»، بينما علّق آخر قائلاً: «لو كانت برفقته بريجيت، لرأينا صفعة ثانية»، في إشارة إلى الحادثة الشهيرة التي تعرّض فيها ماكرون للصفع قبل أشهر.

ووفق تقارير عالمية، فإن ماكرون يتمتّع باستقبال شعبي متكرّر خارج فرنسا، حيث يرى مراقبون أن ظهوره المتقارب مع الجمهور يعكس حرصه على الحفاظ على صورة إنسانية وشعبية عالمية رغم الانتقادات الداخلية التي يواجهها.

ويُشارك في مؤتمر المناخ هذا العام نحو 170 دولة تسعى لإبراز التزامها بمكافحة تغيّر المناخ، في حين غاب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عن القمة معتبرًا أن علم المناخ «خدعة».