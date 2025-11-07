French President Emmanuel Macron captured attention during a surprise tour in the streets of Belém, Brazil, where he spontaneously interacted with citizens on the sidelines of his participation in the "Climate Summit 30" amidst a festive atmosphere documented by phone cameras and videos circulating on social media.

The French president was seen walking among the crowds gathered to greet him, exchanging smiles and hugs with several women, taking commemorative photos with children, and even joining local musicians in some Latin rhythms, in a scene described by Brazilian newspapers as "rare and vibrant" for a European leader within the historic neighborhoods of Belém, close to the Amazon rainforest.

The spontaneous scene sparked a wave of humorous comments on social media, as some imagined the reaction of his wife Brigitte Macron, with one person jokingly writing: "Brigitte is on her way to the plane now," while another commented: "If Brigitte were with him, we would have seen a second slap," referring to the famous incident where Macron was slapped a few months ago.

According to global reports, Macron enjoys repeated popular receptions outside of France, as observers believe that his close appearances with the public reflect his desire to maintain a human and globally popular image despite the internal criticisms he faces.

This year's climate conference is attended by around 170 countries seeking to showcase their commitment to combating climate change, while U.S. President Donald Trump was absent from the summit, considering climate science a "hoax."