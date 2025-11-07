In a tragic incident that sparked a wave of sadness and anger among the residents of the Bejam area in the East Shubra El-Kheima neighborhood of Qalyubia Governorate, a massive fire that broke out inside a residential apartment resulted in the death of an entire family consisting of 6 members: a mother, a grandmother, and 4 young children, due to suffocation from the thick smoke.

The incident occurred this morning in apartment number 12 on the seventh floor of a 7-story residential building located on Aziz El-Masry Street, where the apartment turned into a hell of flames and smoke within just a few minutes, preventing the victims from escaping or calling for help.

The Qalyubia Security Director, Major General Ashraf Gaballah, received a notification from the operations room indicating that a fire had broken out inside the residential apartment. According to preliminary investigations, the fire started in the master bedroom, possibly due to an electrical short circuit in the heating devices or a malfunction in the building's old electrical wiring, which led to the rapid spread of flames and the rise of toxic smoke that filled the entire apartment.

Suffocation claimed the lives of 6 victims

The victims were: the mother, the grandmother, and 4 children of various ages who were sleeping at the time of the incident and could not wake up due to the density of the smoke.

The bodies were found in different rooms within the apartment, with varying degrees of burn marks. The forensic doctor confirmed that the primary cause of death was suffocation, along with some burns in the respiratory system.

The civil protection forces succeeded in controlling the flames and preventing them from spreading to neighboring apartments or other floors, and the residents of the building were evacuated as a precautionary measure. A security cordon was established around the area to regulate traffic and secure the site.

Meanwhile, the bodies were transferred to the morgue of Nasser General Hospital for autopsy, where the public prosecution visited to examine them and collect samples for analysis, along with an order to inspect the forensic laboratory of the building to determine the exact causes and interrogate the residents.