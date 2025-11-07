في حادثة مأساوية أثارت موجة من الحزن والغضب بين سكان منطقة بيجام بحي شرق شبرا الخيمة بمحافظة القليوبية، أسفر نشوب حريق هائل داخل شقة سكنية عن مصرع أسرة كاملة مكونة من 6 أفراد، هم أم وجدة و4 أطفال صغار، نتيجة الاختناق بالأدخنة الكثيفة.

الحادثة وقعت صباح اليوم في الشقة رقم 12 بالطابق السابع من عقار سكني مكون من 7 طوابق يقع على شارع عزيز المصري، حيث تحولت الشقة إلى جحيم من النيران والدخان في غضون دقائق قليلة، ما منع الضحايا من الفرار أو طلب المساعدة.

وتلقى مدير أمن القليوبية اللواء أشرف جاب الله إخطاراً من غرفة عمليات النجدة يفيد بنشوب حريق داخل الشقة السكنية، ووفقاً للتحقيقات الأولية، بدأ الحريق في غرفة النوم الرئيسية، ربما بسبب تماس كهربائي في أجهزة التدفئة أو عطل في الأسلاك الكهربائية القديمة للعقار، ما أدى إلى انتشار النيران بسرعة فائقة وتصاعد أدخنة سامة ملأت الشقة بأكملها.

الاختناق أودى بحياة 6 ضحايا

الضحايا هم: الأم والجدة و 4 أطفال بأعمار مختلفة كانوا نائمين وقت الحادثة، ولم يتمكنوا من الاستيقاظ بسبب كثافة الدخان.

وتم العثور على الجثامين في غرف مختلفة داخل الشقة، مع آثار حروق متفاوتة الشدة. وأكد الطبيب الشرعي أن السبب الرئيسي للوفاة هو الاختناق، مع بعض الحروق في الجهاز التنفسي.

ونجحت قوات الحماية المدنية في السيطرة على النيران ومنعها من الانتشار إلى الشقق المجاورة أو الطوابق الأخرى، وتم إجلاء السكان من العقار كإجراء وقائي، وفرض كردون أمني حول المحيط لتنظيم حركة المرور وتأمين الموقع.

فيما نُقلت الجثامين إلى مشرحة مستشفى ناصر العام لإجراء التشريح، حيث انتقلت النيابة العامة لمعاينتها وأخذ عينات للتحاليل، مع أمر بفحص المعمل الجنائي للعقار لتحديد الأسباب الدقيقة واستجواب السكان.