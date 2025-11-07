Nutrition experts have clarified that the polyphenols and tannins in green tea may hinder the absorption of B vitamins, particularly vitamin B12 and folic acid, when consumed directly with dietary supplements.

Reports have indicated that caffeine - one of the components of tea - may increase urinary excretion, thereby reducing the concentration of water-soluble B vitamins.

Additionally, specialists, according to (Tathm Of India), noted that green tea may interfere with iron absorption, especially when consumed with iron supplements or iron-rich foods, which reduces the actual benefit from these supplements.

Therefore, experts recommend leaving a time gap of at least two hours between taking B vitamin or iron supplements and drinking green tea to ensure optimal absorption.