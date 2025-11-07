أوضح خبراء التغذية أن مركّبات البوليفينولات والتانينات في الشاي الأخضر قد تعيق امتصاص فيتامينات B، خصوصاً فيتامين B12 وحمض الفوليك عند تناولها مع المكملات الغذائية مباشرة.

وذكرت التقارير أن الكافيين -وهو من مكونات الشاي- قد يزيد من الإدرار البولِي مما يقلل من تركيز فيتامينات B القابلة للذوبان في الماء.

كما أشار المختصون، وفق (تاثم أوف انديا)، إلى أن الشاي الأخضر قد يتداخل مع امتصاص الحديد، خصوصاً عند تناوله مع مكملات الحديد أو الطعام الغني بالحديد، مما يقلل من الاستفادة الفعلية من هذه المكملات.

ولهذا نصح الخبراء بترك فاصل زمني لا يقل عن ساعتين بين تناول مكملات فيتامينات B أو الحديد وشرب الشاي الأخضر لضمان الامتصاص الأمثل.