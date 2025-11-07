أوضح خبراء التغذية أن مركّبات البوليفينولات والتانينات في الشاي الأخضر قد تعيق امتصاص فيتامينات B، خصوصاً فيتامين B12 وحمض الفوليك عند تناولها مع المكملات الغذائية مباشرة.
وذكرت التقارير أن الكافيين -وهو من مكونات الشاي- قد يزيد من الإدرار البولِي مما يقلل من تركيز فيتامينات B القابلة للذوبان في الماء.
كما أشار المختصون، وفق (تاثم أوف انديا)، إلى أن الشاي الأخضر قد يتداخل مع امتصاص الحديد، خصوصاً عند تناوله مع مكملات الحديد أو الطعام الغني بالحديد، مما يقلل من الاستفادة الفعلية من هذه المكملات.
ولهذا نصح الخبراء بترك فاصل زمني لا يقل عن ساعتين بين تناول مكملات فيتامينات B أو الحديد وشرب الشاي الأخضر لضمان الامتصاص الأمثل.
Nutrition experts have clarified that the polyphenols and tannins in green tea may hinder the absorption of B vitamins, particularly vitamin B12 and folic acid, when consumed directly with dietary supplements.
Reports have indicated that caffeine - one of the components of tea - may increase urinary excretion, thereby reducing the concentration of water-soluble B vitamins.
Additionally, specialists, according to (Tathm Of India), noted that green tea may interfere with iron absorption, especially when consumed with iron supplements or iron-rich foods, which reduces the actual benefit from these supplements.
Therefore, experts recommend leaving a time gap of at least two hours between taking B vitamin or iron supplements and drinking green tea to ensure optimal absorption.