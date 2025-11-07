According to an original report published by the Indian newspaper The Economic Times, three simple daily beverages can play an effective protective role in supporting liver health and reducing fat accumulation or fibrosis, provided they are consumed in moderation and accompanied by a balanced healthy lifestyle.

The report explained that beet juice is considered one of the strongest of these beverages, due to its content of "betalains," which are rich in antioxidants that protect liver cells from damage caused by free radicals, with a warning against excessive consumption because it contains a reasonable amount of sugars.

The report also noted that organic coffee significantly contributes to reducing the likelihood of developing fatty liver and liver fibrosis, especially when consumed without sugar or artificial creamers, using natural sweeteners like honey, stevia, or monk fruit instead.

As for green tea, it contains powerful antioxidants of the EGCG type and other catechins that studies have proven to be effective in improving liver functions and reducing fat accumulation when consumed in two to three cups weekly.

The report emphasized that these beverages are not standalone treatments, but rather strong supportive tools when integrated with a balanced diet and regular physical activity, which enhances the liver's self-capacity to perform its vital functions.