استناداً إلى تقرير أصلي نشرته صحيفة The Economic Times الهندية، فإن ثلاثة مشروبات يومية بسيطة يمكن أن تلعب دوراً وقائياً فعّالاً في دعم صحة الكبد والحد من تراكم الدهون أو التليف؛ بشرط التناول المعتدل واتباع نمط حياة صحي متوازن.

وأوضح التقرير أن عصير البنجر يُعَدّ من أقوى هذه المشروبات، لما يحتويه من مركبات «البيتالين» الغنية بمضادات الأكسدة التي تحمي خلايا الكبد من التلف الناتج عن الجذور الحرة، مع التحذير من الإفراط في تناوله بسبب احتوائه على نسبة معقولة من السكريات.

وأشار التقرير كذلك إلى أن القهوة العضوية تسهم بشكل ملموس في تقليل احتمالية الإصابة بالكبد الدهني والتليف الكبدي، خصوصاً عند تناولها بدون سكر أو مبيضات صناعية، مع استخدام محليات طبيعية مثل العسل أو ستيفيا أو فواكه المونك.

أما الشاي الأخضر، فهو يحتوي على مضادات أكسدة قوية من نوع EGCG وغيرها من الكاتيشينات التي أثبتت الدراسات فعاليتها في تحسين وظائف الكبد وتقليل تراكم الدهون عند تناول كوبين إلى ثلاثة أسبوعياً.

وأكد التقرير أن هذه المشروبات ليست علاجات مستقلة، لكنها أدوات داعمة قوية إذا ما تم دمجها مع نظام غذائي متوازن وممارسة نشاط بدني منتظم، مما يعزز القدرة الذاتية للكبد على القيام بوظائفه الحيوية.