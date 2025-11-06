أزمة في «ملكة جمال الكون».. تصرف غير لائق يهز المسابقة العالمية

The Miss Universe Organization announced the immediate suspension of its Vice President for Asia and the Pacific, Nawat Itsaragrisil, following his public insult of Mexican contestant Melissa Flores Puch during the opening ribbon ceremony at a Bangkok hotel, in a scandal that has shaken the beauty pageant world.

This move came after a mass walkout by contestants, including current winner Victoria Kger Thilfing, in a scene broadcast live that sparked global outrage and calls for radical reforms within the organization.



Absence from the Photoshoot

The incident occurred the day before yesterday (Tuesday) during a broadcast on the Miss Universe Facebook page, where Itsaragrisil confronted Melissa (25 years old) in front of dozens of contestants and cameras, accusing her of "disrespect" for her absence from a photoshoot funded by sponsors.

Itsaragrisil shouted at Miss Mexico, saying: "Stand up and explain yourself, you are stupid because your director in Mexico told you not to post anything about Thailand," before interrupting her and ordering security to "remove her immediately." Melissa refused to respond, which led her to leave in tears, followed by the other contestants in solidarity, amid Itsaragrisil's shouts, temporarily halting the event.

The organization's president, Raul Rocha Kantu, stated in an official video: "This is a public assault and an insult to the dignity of women, which cannot be tolerated," emphasizing: "I am very angry with Nawat for the public assault... he humiliated and insulted her and called security to silence a woman who had no defender."

Kantu announced the dispatch of an urgent executive team to Bangkok to manage logistics, limiting Itsaragrisil's role "to the minimum or completely eliminating it," affirming that "the contestants are the ones who should shine, not the insults."

For her part, Melissa responded with a strong message via Instagram: "I love Thailand and respect its people, but what happened was not respectful. I was called 'stupid' due to an organizational issue, but I stand up for my dignity and the dignity of every woman."

The Miss Universe 2025 competition will take place this year in Bangkok, Thailand (from November 27 to November 21), gathering 90 contestants from around the world.

The competition was founded in 1952 and is currently managed by the "Miss Universe Organization," focusing on beauty, intelligence, and social issues, but it often witnesses scandals related to transparency and discrimination.