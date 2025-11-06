أعلنت منظمة ملكة جمال الكون وقف نائب رئيسها لآسيا والمحيط الهادئ نوات إيتسار أجريسيل عن العمل فوراً، بعد إهانته العلنية للمتسابقة المكسيكية ميليسا فلوريس بوش، خلال حفل توزيع شرائط الافتتاح في فندق بانكوك، في فضيحة هزت عالم مسابقات الجمال.

وجاءت الخطوة بعد خروج جماعي للمتسابقات، بما في ذلك الفائزة الحالية فيكتوريا كجير ثيلفيغ، في مشهد بث مباشر أثار غضباً عالمياً ودعوات لإصلاحات جذرية في المنظمة.
أزمة في «ملكة جمال الكون».. تصرف غير لائق يهز المسابقة العالمية

غياب عن جلسة التصوير

الحادث وقع أمس الأول (الثلاثاء) أثناء بث على صفحة ملكة جمال الكون على «فيسبوك»، إذ واجه إيتسار أجريسيل ميليسا (25 عاماً) أمام عشرات المتسابقات والكاميرات، متهماً إياها بـ«عدم الاحترام» لغيابها عن جلسة تصوير ممولين.

وصاح إيتسار أجريسيل، في ملكة جمال المكسيك قائلاً: «قفي واشرحي نفسك، أنتِ غبية لأن مديرتكِ في المكسيك أمرتكِ بعدم نشر شيء عن تايلاند»، قبل أن يقاطعها ويأمر الأمن بـ«إخراجها فوراً»، ورفضت ميليسا الرد، ما دفعها للخروج بدموع، تلتها المتسابقات الأخريات في تضامن، وسط صرخات إيتسار أجريسيل، ما أوقف الحفل مؤقتاً.

وقال رئيس المنظمة راؤول روتشا كانتُو في فيديو رسمي: «هذا اعتداء علني وإهانة لكرامة المرأة، لا يمكن التسامح معه» مشدداً: «أنا غاضب جداً من نوات للاعتداء العلني.. أذلها وأهانها واستدعى الأمن لإسكات امرأة غير مدافع عنها».

وأعلن كانتُو إرسال فريق تنفيذي عاجلاً إلى بانكوك للسيطرة على اللوجستيات، مقتصراً دور إيتسار أجريسيل «إلى الحد الأدنى أو إلغائه تماماً»، مؤكداً أن «المتسابقات هن اللواتي يجب أن يلمعن، لا الإهانات».

من جانبها ردت ميليسا بخطاب قوي عبر «إنستغرام»: «أحب تايلاند وأحترم شعبها، لكن ما حدث لم يكن احتراماً، سميتُ «غبية» بسبب مشكلة تنظيمية، لكنني أدافع عن كرامتي وكرامة كل امرأة».

وتقام مسابقة ملكة جمال الكون 2025 هذا العام في بانكوك، تايلاند (من 27 نوفمبر إلى 21 نوفمبر)، وتجمع 90 متسابقة من جميع أنحاء العالم.

المسابقة تأسست في 1952، وهي تُدار حالياً من قبل «منظمة ملكة جمال الكون»، وتركز المنافسة على الجمال، والذكاء، والقضايا الاجتماعية، لكنها غالباً ما تشهد فضائح تتعلق بالشفافية والتمييز.