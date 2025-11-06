تشير أبحاث جامعة بنسلفانيا، إلى أن التحفيز الذاتي يتجدد بالمعنى والغاية لا بالحماس اللحظي، وأن الراحة المقصودة جزء من الإنتاج لا عائق له.
كّر نفسك بهدفك الحقيقي
مارس هواية بعيداً عن العمل
احتفل بالإنجازات الصغيرة
خصص وقتاً للهدوء والتأمل
غيّر بيئة العمل مؤقتاً
Research from the University of Pennsylvania indicates that self-motivation is renewed by meaning and purpose, not by momentary enthusiasm, and that intentional rest is part of productivity, not an obstacle to it.
Reinforce yourself with your true goal
Engage in a hobby away from work
Celebrate small achievements
Set aside time for calm and reflection
Temporarily change your work environment