تشير أبحاث جامعة بنسلفانيا، إلى أن التحفيز الذاتي يتجدد بالمعنى والغاية لا بالحماس اللحظي، وأن الراحة المقصودة جزء من الإنتاج لا عائق له.

كّر نفسك بهدفك الحقيقي

مارس هواية بعيداً عن العمل

احتفل بالإنجازات الصغيرة

خصص وقتاً للهدوء والتأمل

غيّر بيئة العمل مؤقتاً