إيطاليا ليست مجرد وجهة سياحية، بل متحف مفتوح يضم بين شواطئها، ومدنها العريقة، وآثارها المعمارية لمحات من التاريخ الشرقي، حيث ترك العرب والمسلمون بصماتهم على حضارتها وثقافتها. فمن روما العريقة إلى جزر صقلية وسردينيا، تزخر البلاد بتجارب سياحية تجمع بين الماضي والحاضر، والفن والثقافة، والتاريخ والحداثة.

1- روما.. المتحف الكبير المفتوح

روما مدينة تجمع بين التاريخ الروماني القديم، والهندسة المعمارية المبهرة، والحياة العصرية. وفيها تجد الكولوسيوم، ومعبد البانثيون، والفاتيكان، ومسجد روما الكبير، وساحات ونافورات مشهورة مثل ساحة إسبانيا ونافورة تريفي.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: من أبريل إلى يونيو، أو سبتمبر وأكتوبر لتجنب الزحام.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية للفرد: 350 إلى 400 يورو.

الإقامة: فندق 3 نجوم 100-150 يورو، خيارات أرخص في الضواحي 50-70 يورو.

المواصلات: تذكرة يومية 7 يورو، تاكسي من المطار 50-60 يورو.

الطعام: وجبات حلال 10-15 يورو، مطاعم فاخرة 25-40 يورو.

الأنشطة: دخول الكولوسيوم 18-24 يورو، متاحف الفاتيكان 20-25 يورو.

2- فلورنسا.. مهد النهضة والفن

فلورنسا الصغيرة تجمع بين الفن والثقافة، من كاتدرائية سانت ماريا ديل فيوري، ومتحف الأوفيزي، وجسر فيكيو، وتتيح تجربة مشي سهلة بين معالمها. مر بها تجار عرب في العصور الوسطى، تاركين أثرهم الثقافي.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: مايو إلى يونيو أو سبتمبر وأكتوبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 250-400 يورو، تشمل الإقامة، الطعام، والتنقل.

3- البندقية.. مدينة الرومانسية والجندول

فينيسيا أو البندقية مدينة القنوات والجسور الرومانسية، حيث تعكس عمارتها التأثيرات العربية والبيزنطية، وتشهد كرنفالاتها المبهرة.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: أبريل-يونيو أو سبتمبر-نوفمبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 350-500 يورو.

الإقامة: فنادق 3 نجوم 100-150 يورو، بيوت ضيافة 80-100 يورو.

المواصلات: بطاقة يومية للقوارب 25 يورو.

الأنشطة: جولة بالجندول 80 يورو، وزيارة قصر دوجي 20 يورو.

4- باليرمو.. قلب صقلية النابض

باليرمو مدينة زاخرة بالحياة، تجمع الطراز العربي والنورماني، وأسواق تشبه الأسواق العربية، ومساجد قديمة تحولت إلى كنائس.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: أبريل-مايو أو سبتمبر-أكتوبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 250-400 يورو.

5- ميلانو.. عاصمة الموضة والجمال

ميلانو تجمع بين الحداثة والتاريخ، مع كاتدرائية دومو، وقلعة سفورزا، وغاليريا فيتوريو إيمانويل، وتستضيف أسبوع الموضة ومعارض التصميم.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: مارس-مايو أو سبتمبر-أكتوبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 400-600 يورو.

6- تورينو.. أول عاصمة لإيطاليا الموحدة

تورينو مدينة الثقافة، تضم متحف السيارات، ومتحف السينما، وأكبر سوق شعبي أوروبي «بورتا بلاتسو»، بطابع عربي وحيوي.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: أبريل-مايو أو سبتمبر-أكتوبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 250-400 يورو.

7- جنوة.. التاريخ البحري العربي

جنوة مدينة الموانئ العريقة، شهدت مرور تجار عرب، ومعقل المكتشف كريستوفر كولومبوس، وأحد أكبر أحواض السمك في أوروبا.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: أبريل-يونيو أو سبتمبر-نوفمبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 220-350 يورو.

8- سردينيا.. جزيرة الفيروز والجزر الهادئة

سردينيا تقدم شواطئ هادئة، وتقاليد عربية متوارثة، وتراث معماري متأثر بالثقافة العربية، مع مجتمعات ومراكز ثقافية إسلامية.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: يونيو أو سبتمبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 400-600 يورو.

9- نابولي.. موطن البيتزا والتاريخ

نابولي مدينة نابضة بالحياة، والأسواق الشعبية، قريبة من بومبي وجزيرة كابري، وتضم جالية عربية حية.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: الربيع أو الخريف.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 250-400 يورو.

10- بيزا.. البرج المائل وأجواء توسكانا

بيزا صغيرة وسهلة التجول، تضم برج بيزا الشهير، وكاتدرائية بيزا، والمبنى المثمن.

أفضل أوقات الزيارة: مايو-يونيو أو سبتمبر-أكتوبر.

تكلفة الرحلة اليومية: 150-250 يورو.

وتقدم إيطاليا اليوم تجربة فريدة للزائر العربي والمسلم، تجمع بين الثقافة الشرقية، والتراث العربي، والحياة الأوروبية الحديثة، مع مطاعم حلال، ومساجد، وأسواق تحمل لمسات من الشرق في قلب أوروبا.