Italy is not just a tourist destination; it is an open museum that encompasses, among its beaches, ancient cities, and architectural monuments, glimpses of Eastern history, where Arabs and Muslims left their marks on its civilization and culture. From ancient Rome to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, the country is rich with tourist experiences that blend the past and present, art and culture, history and modernity.

1- Rome.. The Great Open Museum

Rome is a city that combines ancient Roman history, stunning architecture, and modern life. Here you will find the Colosseum, the Pantheon, the Vatican, the Great Mosque of Rome, and famous squares and fountains such as the Spanish Steps and the Trevi Fountain.

Best times to visit: From April to June, or September and October to avoid crowds.

Daily trip cost per person: 350 to 400 euros.

Accommodation: 3-star hotel 100-150 euros, cheaper options in the suburbs 50-70 euros.

Transportation: Daily ticket 7 euros, taxi from the airport 50-60 euros.

Food: Halal meals 10-15 euros, fine dining restaurants 25-40 euros.

Activities: Entrance to the Colosseum 18-24 euros, Vatican Museums 20-25 euros.

2- Florence.. The Cradle of the Renaissance and Art

The small city of Florence combines art and culture, from the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, the Uffizi Gallery, and the Ponte Vecchio, allowing for an easy walking experience among its landmarks. Arab traders passed through it in the Middle Ages, leaving their cultural mark.

Best times to visit: May to June or September and October.

Daily trip cost: 250-400 euros, including accommodation, food, and transportation.

3- Venice.. The City of Romance and Gondolas

Venice is the city of canals and romantic bridges, where its architecture reflects Arab and Byzantine influences, and it witnesses its stunning carnivals.

Best times to visit: April-June or September-November.

Daily trip cost: 350-500 euros.

Accommodation: 3-star hotels 100-150 euros, guesthouses 80-100 euros.

Transportation: Daily boat pass 25 euros.

Activities: Gondola ride 80 euros, visit to the Doge's Palace 20 euros.

4- Palermo.. The Beating Heart of Sicily

Palermo is a vibrant city that combines Arab and Norman styles, markets resembling Arab souks, and ancient mosques that have been converted into churches.

Best times to visit: April-May or September-October.

Daily trip cost: 250-400 euros.

5- Milan.. The Capital of Fashion and Beauty

Milan combines modernity and history, with the Duomo Cathedral, Sforza Castle, and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, hosting Fashion Week and design exhibitions.

Best times to visit: March-May or September-October.

Daily trip cost: 400-600 euros.

6- Turin.. The First Capital of Unified Italy

Turin is a city of culture, home to the Automobile Museum, the Cinema Museum, and the largest European flea market "Porta Palazzo," with an Arab and vibrant character.

Best times to visit: April-May or September-October.

Daily trip cost: 250-400 euros.

7- Genoa.. The Arab Maritime History

Genoa is a city of ancient ports, having witnessed the passage of Arab traders, and is the stronghold of explorer Christopher Columbus, featuring one of the largest aquariums in Europe.

Best times to visit: April-June or September-November.

Daily trip cost: 220-350 euros.

8- Sardinia.. The Island of Turquoise and Tranquil Beaches

Sardinia offers tranquil beaches, inherited Arab traditions, and architectural heritage influenced by Arab culture, with Islamic communities and cultural centers.

Best times to visit: June or September.

Daily trip cost: 400-600 euros.

9- Naples.. The Home of Pizza and History

Naples is a vibrant city with bustling markets, close to Pompeii and the island of Capri, and has a lively Arab community.

Best times to visit: Spring or Autumn.

Daily trip cost: 250-400 euros.

10- Pisa.. The Leaning Tower and Tuscan Atmosphere

Pisa is small and easy to navigate, featuring the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Pisa Cathedral, and the octagonal building.

Best times to visit: May-June or September-October.

Daily trip cost: 150-250 euros.

Today, Italy offers a unique experience for Arab and Muslim visitors, blending Eastern culture, Arab heritage, and modern European life, with halal restaurants, mosques, and markets that carry touches of the East in the heart of Europe.