في عالم يتسابق فيه الجميع لتثبيت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي على أجهزتهم، ظهر جدل جديد داخل المجتمع التقني قد يغيّر نظرة المستخدمين لهذه التطبيقات تمامًا.

البداية كانت مع تطبيق Claude Desktop على أنظمة «ماك أو إس»، حين نشر باحث أمن سيبراني تقريرًا أثار موجة قلق واسعة، بعد اكتشافه سلوكًا غير متوقع يحدث أثناء تثبيت التطبيق على الجهاز.

الباحث يقول إنه أثناء فحصه للنظام، لاحظ أن التطبيق لا يكتفي بالعمل داخل بيئته المعتادة، بل يقوم بإنشاء ملفات داخل مجلدات مرتبطة بمتصفحات الإنترنت، خصوصًا المتصفحات المبنية على «كروميوم»، مثل كروم وإيدج وغيرها.

حينها بدا الأمر وكأنه جزء من «التكامل الطبيعي» بين التطبيقات والمتصفح، لكن ما أثار الشكوك هو أن هذا السلوك قد يحدث حتى في حالات لا يكون فيها المتصفح مثبتًا أصلًا على الجهاز.

لكن الأمر لم يتوقف عند هذا الحد. فبحسب التحليل الأمني، يقوم التطبيق بإنشاء ما يُعرف بملف «مضيف محلي»، وهو عنصر يسمح للتطبيق بالتواصل مع إضافات المتصفح، خارج العزل التقليدي للمتصفح، وبصلاحيات المستخدم نفسه.

هذا النوع من الربط، إذا استُخدم بشكل غير صحيح أو تم استغلاله عبر إضافات خارجية، قد يفتح الباب أمام سيناريوهات أكثر حساسية، مثل الوصول إلى بيانات التصفح أو مراقبة الجلسات أو قراءة محتوى الصفحات.

لكن النقطة الأكثر إثارة للجدل كانت أن هذا الملف لا يختفي بشكل دائم عند الحذف، بل يمكن أن يُعاد إنشاؤه تلقائيًا عند إعادة تشغيل التطبيق، ما دفع البعض للتساؤل: هل يملك المستخدم فعليًا السيطرة الكاملة؟

ووصف الباحث هذا النمط بأنه يوسّع ما يُعرف في الأمن السيبراني بـ«سطح الهجوم»، أي عدد النقاط التي يمكن استغلالها داخل النظام إذا وُجدت ثغرة أو إضافة غير آمنة.

ورغم خطورة هذه الادعاءات، لم تصدر الشركة المطوّرة أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، ما زاد من حجم الجدل داخل الأوساط التقنية، خصوصًا مع الاعتماد المتزايد على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي في الحياة اليومية.

وفي الخلفية، تشير وثائق تقنية سابقة إلى أن الشركة كانت قد اختبرت بالفعل مخاطر دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي مع المتصفحات، بما في ذلك سيناريوهات «حقن الأوامر» داخل صفحات الويب، ما يعني أن الفكرة ليست جديدة بالكامل، لكنها اليوم تعود إلى الواجهة بشكل أكثر إثارة للقلق.

وبين مستخدم يرى التطبيق أداة إنتاجية قوية، وآخر يراه نافذة محتملة على بياناته، يبقى السؤال مفتوحًا: هل نحن نثبت ذكاءً اصطناعيًا أم نمنحه مفاتيح أعمق مما نتوقع؟