In a world where everyone is racing to install AI tools on their devices, a new controversy has emerged within the tech community that could completely change users' perceptions of these applications.

The beginning was with the Claude Desktop application on macOS systems, when a cybersecurity researcher published a report that sparked widespread concern after discovering unexpected behavior occurring during the installation of the application on the device.

The researcher stated that while examining the system, he noticed that the application does not limit itself to operating within its usual environment but creates files within folders associated with web browsers, especially those based on Chromium, such as Chrome, Edge, and others.

At first, this seemed like part of the "natural integration" between applications and the browser, but what raised suspicions was that this behavior could occur even in cases where the browser is not installed on the device at all.

But the issue did not stop there. According to the security analysis, the application creates what is known as a "local host" file, which is an element that allows the application to communicate with browser extensions, outside the traditional isolation of the browser, and with the same permissions as the user.

This type of linking, if misused or exploited through external extensions, could open the door to more sensitive scenarios, such as accessing browsing data, monitoring sessions, or reading page content.

However, the most controversial point was that this file does not permanently disappear upon deletion; it can be automatically recreated when the application is restarted, prompting some to question: Does the user actually have complete control?

The researcher described this pattern as expanding what is known in cybersecurity as the "attack surface," meaning the number of points that can be exploited within the system if a vulnerability or insecure extension exists.

Despite the seriousness of these claims, the developing company has not issued any official comment so far, which has increased the level of controversy within tech circles, especially with the growing reliance on AI tools in daily life.

In the background, previous technical documents indicate that the company had already tested the risks of integrating AI with browsers, including "command injection" scenarios within web pages, meaning that the idea is not entirely new, but it is now resurfacing in a more concerning manner.

Between a user who sees the application as a powerful productivity tool and another who views it as a potential window into their data, the question remains open: Are we installing artificial intelligence, or are we giving it deeper keys than we expect?