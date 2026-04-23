في عالم يتسابق فيه الجميع لتثبيت أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي على أجهزتهم، ظهر جدل جديد داخل المجتمع التقني قد يغيّر نظرة المستخدمين لهذه التطبيقات تمامًا.
البداية كانت مع تطبيق Claude Desktop على أنظمة «ماك أو إس»، حين نشر باحث أمن سيبراني تقريرًا أثار موجة قلق واسعة، بعد اكتشافه سلوكًا غير متوقع يحدث أثناء تثبيت التطبيق على الجهاز.
الباحث يقول إنه أثناء فحصه للنظام، لاحظ أن التطبيق لا يكتفي بالعمل داخل بيئته المعتادة، بل يقوم بإنشاء ملفات داخل مجلدات مرتبطة بمتصفحات الإنترنت، خصوصًا المتصفحات المبنية على «كروميوم»، مثل كروم وإيدج وغيرها.
حينها بدا الأمر وكأنه جزء من «التكامل الطبيعي» بين التطبيقات والمتصفح، لكن ما أثار الشكوك هو أن هذا السلوك قد يحدث حتى في حالات لا يكون فيها المتصفح مثبتًا أصلًا على الجهاز.
لكن الأمر لم يتوقف عند هذا الحد. فبحسب التحليل الأمني، يقوم التطبيق بإنشاء ما يُعرف بملف «مضيف محلي»، وهو عنصر يسمح للتطبيق بالتواصل مع إضافات المتصفح، خارج العزل التقليدي للمتصفح، وبصلاحيات المستخدم نفسه.
هذا النوع من الربط، إذا استُخدم بشكل غير صحيح أو تم استغلاله عبر إضافات خارجية، قد يفتح الباب أمام سيناريوهات أكثر حساسية، مثل الوصول إلى بيانات التصفح أو مراقبة الجلسات أو قراءة محتوى الصفحات.
لكن النقطة الأكثر إثارة للجدل كانت أن هذا الملف لا يختفي بشكل دائم عند الحذف، بل يمكن أن يُعاد إنشاؤه تلقائيًا عند إعادة تشغيل التطبيق، ما دفع البعض للتساؤل: هل يملك المستخدم فعليًا السيطرة الكاملة؟
ووصف الباحث هذا النمط بأنه يوسّع ما يُعرف في الأمن السيبراني بـ«سطح الهجوم»، أي عدد النقاط التي يمكن استغلالها داخل النظام إذا وُجدت ثغرة أو إضافة غير آمنة.
ورغم خطورة هذه الادعاءات، لم تصدر الشركة المطوّرة أي تعليق رسمي حتى الآن، ما زاد من حجم الجدل داخل الأوساط التقنية، خصوصًا مع الاعتماد المتزايد على أدوات الذكاء الاصطناعي في الحياة اليومية.
وفي الخلفية، تشير وثائق تقنية سابقة إلى أن الشركة كانت قد اختبرت بالفعل مخاطر دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي مع المتصفحات، بما في ذلك سيناريوهات «حقن الأوامر» داخل صفحات الويب، ما يعني أن الفكرة ليست جديدة بالكامل، لكنها اليوم تعود إلى الواجهة بشكل أكثر إثارة للقلق.
وبين مستخدم يرى التطبيق أداة إنتاجية قوية، وآخر يراه نافذة محتملة على بياناته، يبقى السؤال مفتوحًا: هل نحن نثبت ذكاءً اصطناعيًا أم نمنحه مفاتيح أعمق مما نتوقع؟
In a world where everyone is racing to install AI tools on their devices, a new controversy has emerged within the tech community that could completely change users' perceptions of these applications.
The beginning was with the Claude Desktop application on macOS systems, when a cybersecurity researcher published a report that sparked widespread concern after discovering unexpected behavior occurring during the installation of the application on the device.
The researcher stated that while examining the system, he noticed that the application does not limit itself to operating within its usual environment but creates files within folders associated with web browsers, especially those based on Chromium, such as Chrome, Edge, and others.
At first, this seemed like part of the "natural integration" between applications and the browser, but what raised suspicions was that this behavior could occur even in cases where the browser is not installed on the device at all.
But the issue did not stop there. According to the security analysis, the application creates what is known as a "local host" file, which is an element that allows the application to communicate with browser extensions, outside the traditional isolation of the browser, and with the same permissions as the user.
This type of linking, if misused or exploited through external extensions, could open the door to more sensitive scenarios, such as accessing browsing data, monitoring sessions, or reading page content.
However, the most controversial point was that this file does not permanently disappear upon deletion; it can be automatically recreated when the application is restarted, prompting some to question: Does the user actually have complete control?
The researcher described this pattern as expanding what is known in cybersecurity as the "attack surface," meaning the number of points that can be exploited within the system if a vulnerability or insecure extension exists.
Despite the seriousness of these claims, the developing company has not issued any official comment so far, which has increased the level of controversy within tech circles, especially with the growing reliance on AI tools in daily life.
In the background, previous technical documents indicate that the company had already tested the risks of integrating AI with browsers, including "command injection" scenarios within web pages, meaning that the idea is not entirely new, but it is now resurfacing in a more concerning manner.
Between a user who sees the application as a powerful productivity tool and another who views it as a potential window into their data, the question remains open: Are we installing artificial intelligence, or are we giving it deeper keys than we expect?