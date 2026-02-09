في تصعيد غير مسبوق ضد واحدة من أكبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في العالم، أعلنت المفوضية الأوروبية نتائج أولية لتحقيق طويل يتهم تطبيق تيك توك بانتهاك قانون الخدمات الرقمية بسبب ما وصفته بـ«التصميم الإدماني» المتعمد.

وتعتبر الخاصية الأكثر إثارة للجدل التي ركز عليها التحقيق هي التمرير اللانهائي، إلى جانب التشغيل التلقائي للفيديوهات، وإشعارات الدفع، ونظام التوصية شديد التخصيص الذي يقف وراء صفحة For You.

ووفقاً للمفوضية، فإن هذه المجموعة من التقنيات تحول دماغ المستخدم إلى «وضع الطيار الآلي»، حيث يفقد المستخدم الإحساس بالوقت ويتحول التصفح إلى سلوك قهري متكرر.

وأكدت المفوضية أن المنصة لم تقم بتقييم مخاطر هذه الميزات بشكل كافٍ على الصحة النفسية والبدنية للمستخدمين، خصوصاً الأطفال والمراهقين والأشخاص الأكثر عرضة للخطر.

أدوات الرقابة الحالية مجرد ديكور

وانتقدت نائبة رئيس المفوضية المعنية بالسيادة التقنية هينا فيركونن بشدة أدوات إدارة وقت الشاشة التي يوفرها التطبيق، واصفة إياها بأنها «سهلة التجاهل» وغير فعالة في مواجهة الإدمان المنهجي الذي صممته المنصة.

وأشارت النتائج الأولية إلى أن تيك توك تجاهل مؤشرات واضحة على الاستخدام القهري، مثل الساعات الطويلة التي يقضيها الأطفال على التطبيق ليلاً، وتكرار فتح التطبيق بشكل مفرط.

عقوبة قد تصل إلى مليارات الدولارات

بموجب قانون الخدمات الرقمية، يمكن أن تصل الغرامة في حالة الإدانة النهائية إلى 6% من إجمالي الإيرادات السنوية العالمية لشركة ByteDance الشركة الأم الصينية لتيك توك.

وبحسب تقديرات حديثة، قد تتجاوز إيرادات الشركة 180 مليار دولار سنوياً، ما يعني أن الغرامة المحتملة قد تصل إلى أكثر من 10 مليارات دولار في أسوأ السيناريوهات.

وطالبت المفوضية تيك توك بتغييرات جذرية في تصميم التطبيق في السوق الأوروبية، من بينها تعطيل التمرير اللانهائي أو تقييده بشكل كبير، وفرض فواصل إلزامية فعالة لوقت الشاشة لا يمكن تجاوزها بسهولة، وإدخال تعديل جذري لخوارزمية التوصية لتقليل السلوك الإدماني.

رد تيك توك

من جانبها رفضت تيك توك الاتهامات بشكل قاطع، ووصفت النتائج الأولية بأنها «تستند إلى أسس خاطئة»، وأكدت الشركة أنها ستلجأ إلى كل السبل القانونية للدفاع عن نفسها.

وأشارت إلى أنها توفر بالفعل أدوات مثل وضع النوم، وحدود الوقت اليومي، ونظام المكافآت لتشجيع الاستخدام المسؤول، معتبرة أن مسؤولية تنظيم الوقت تقع على عاتق المستخدمين وأولياء الأمور أيضاً، وليس من المنطقي فرض نموذج واحد على الجميع.