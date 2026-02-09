In an unprecedented escalation against one of the largest social media platforms in the world, the European Commission announced preliminary results of a long investigation accusing TikTok of violating the Digital Services Act due to what it described as "deliberate addictive design."

The most controversial feature that the investigation focused on is infinite scrolling, along with autoplay of videos, push notifications, and the highly personalized recommendation system behind the For You page.

According to the Commission, this set of technologies puts the user's brain into "autopilot mode," where the user loses track of time and browsing becomes a compulsive repetitive behavior.

The Commission confirmed that the platform did not adequately assess the risks of these features on the mental and physical health of users, particularly children, teenagers, and vulnerable individuals.

The current monitoring tools are merely decorative

The Vice President of the Commission responsible for digital sovereignty, Helena Dalli, harshly criticized the screen time management tools provided by the app, describing them as "easily ignored" and ineffective against the systematic addiction designed by the platform.

Preliminary findings indicated that TikTok ignored clear signs of compulsive use, such as the long hours children spend on the app at night and the excessive frequency of opening the app.

Penalties could reach billions of dollars

Under the Digital Services Act, the fine in the case of a final conviction could reach 6% of the total annual global revenue of ByteDance, TikTok's Chinese parent company.

According to recent estimates, the company's revenue may exceed $180 billion annually, meaning that the potential fine could exceed $10 billion in the worst-case scenarios.

The Commission has demanded that TikTok make radical changes to the app's design in the European market, including disabling infinite scrolling or significantly restricting it, imposing effective mandatory screen time breaks that cannot be easily bypassed, and making a fundamental modification to the recommendation algorithm to reduce addictive behavior.

TikTok's response

For its part, TikTok categorically denied the accusations, describing the preliminary results as "based on flawed foundations," and the company confirmed that it would resort to all legal means to defend itself.

It pointed out that it already provides tools such as sleep mode, daily time limits, and a rewards system to encourage responsible use, considering that the responsibility for time management also lies with users and parents, and that it is not reasonable to impose a one-size-fits-all model on everyone.