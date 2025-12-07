يدخل المنتخب السعودي مونديال 2026 بذكريات ثقيلة وبطموحات أكبر، بعدما أوقعت القرعة الأخضر في مجموعة حديدية تجمعه بإسبانيا وأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر، في واحدة من أكثر المجموعات صعوبة وتنوعًا، حيث تتقاطع فيها الخبرة الأوروبية، والقوة اللاتينية، والطموح الآسيوي العائد بثقة إلى المسرح العالمي.
وقد جاءت القرعة لتضع السعودية أمام حساب قديم لم يُغلق تمامًا، وفرصة نادرة لإعادة كتابة روايتها المونديالية.
المواجهة أمام أوروغواي تحمل جذورًا قديمة تعود إلى 2018، حين خسر الأخضر بهدف لويس سواريز رغم أداء سعودي ناضج حينها، ليظل الشعور بأن النتيجة لم تكن تعبيرًا صادقًا عن توازن المباراة. الأخضر كان قد انتصر وديًا على أوروغواي في 2002 بنتيجة 3–2، وتعادل معها 1–1 في 2014، ما يعني أن تاريخ المواجهات ليس منحازًا بشكل مطلق للفريق اللاتيني، لكنه يظل مؤشرًا على مباراةٍ تتجاوز حدود النقاط الثلاث، لتلامس معنى إغلاق الحساب القديم.
أما إسبانيا، فالقصة معها أكثر صمتًا وأقل تقلبًا، لكنها أقسى أثرًا. مواجهة واحدة جمعتهما في كأس العالم 2006 انتهت بفوز إسباني 1–0، وهي خسارة لم تُمحَ من ذاكرة المتابعين لأنها جاءت في بطولة شهدت حينها ظهور جيل سعودي موهوب كان يرى نفسه قادرًا على التأهل أكثر. سجل المواجهات الإجمالية يميل بالكامل لصالح الإسبان دون أي فوز سعودي، ما يجعل لقاء 2026 مساحة اختبار حقيقية لمدى تطور الأخضر وقدرته على كسر التاريخ، خصوصًا أن المنتخب الإسباني يخوض لقاءه مع الأخضر في أتلانتا في مباريته الأولى في البطولة.
القرعة نفسها حملت كثيرًا من ردود الفعل الدولية، فقد اعتبرتها الصحافة الأوروبية مجموعة لا تقبل الاسترخاء، بينما رأى الإعلام الإسباني أن مواجهة السعودية ليست سهلة كما قد تبدو، خصوصًا بعد التحولات الواسعة في الكرة السعودية خلال الأعوام الأخيرة ومافعله الأخضر بالأرجنتين، وارتفاع مستوى المنتخبات الآسيوية على الساحة العالمية.
وبحسب الجدول الأولي للمباريات، يفتتح الأخضر مشواره بلقاء أوروغواي، قبل أن يواجه إسبانيا في مباراة تُوصف بأنها امتحان الشخصية، ثم يختتم دور المجموعات أمام الرأس الأخضر، وهي مواجهة قد تُحدد مصير التأهل بشكل كبير إذا نجح المنتخب في انتزاع نتيجة إيجابية في إحدى المباراتين الأولى.
ما بين ذاكرة 2006 وجرح 2018، يدخل المنتخب السعودي نسخة 2026 بروحٍ مختلفة، قائمة على مزيج من النضج الفني والاندفاع الذهني والثقة بالذات. وعلى الرغم من أن لغة الأرقام تصطف في صفّ إسبانيا وأوروغواي، إلا أن كرة القدم باتت أكثر انفتاحًا على المفاجآت، وأكثر قدرة على استقبال من يقرر أن يصنع حاضره بيده.
هي فرصة للثأر الأخضر، ولكنها قبل ذلك فرصة لإثبات أن السعودية، التي غيّرت كثيرًا في خارطة كرة القدم خلال الأعوام الماضية، حاضرة لتغيّر شيئًا في جدول المونديال نفسه على مستوى المنتخبات، مثلما فعل الهلال السعودي في المونديال على مستوى الأندية حين فاجأ أعرق أندية أوروبا بمستويات كبيرة..
The Saudi national team enters the 2026 World Cup with heavy memories and greater ambitions, after being drawn into a tough group that includes Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, in one of the most difficult and diverse groups, where European experience intersects with Latin strength and Asian ambition returning confidently to the global stage.
The draw has placed Saudi Arabia in front of an old account that has not been fully closed, and a rare opportunity to rewrite its World Cup narrative.
The match against Uruguay carries old roots dating back to 2018, when the Green lost 1-0 to Luis Suárez despite a mature Saudi performance at that time, leaving the feeling that the result did not accurately reflect the balance of the match. The Green had previously won a friendly against Uruguay in 2002 with a score of 3-2 and drew 1-1 in 2014, which means that the history of encounters is not entirely biased in favor of the Latin team, but it remains an indicator of a match that goes beyond the three points, touching on the meaning of closing the old account.
As for Spain, the story with them is quieter and less turbulent, but it is more impactful. The only encounter between them in the 2006 World Cup ended with a Spanish victory of 1-0, a loss that has not been erased from the memories of followers because it came in a tournament that saw the emergence of a talented Saudi generation that believed it could qualify further. The overall record of encounters leans entirely in favor of the Spaniards without any Saudi victory, making the 2026 meeting a true testing ground for the Green's development and its ability to break the historical pattern, especially since the Spanish team will face the Green in Atlanta in its first match of the tournament.
The draw itself elicited many international reactions, as European press considered it a group that does not allow for relaxation, while Spanish media viewed the match against Saudi Arabia as not as easy as it may seem, especially after the wide transformations in Saudi football over recent years and what the Green did to Argentina, along with the rising level of Asian teams on the global stage.
According to the initial match schedule, the Green will open its journey with a match against Uruguay, before facing Spain in a match described as a test of character, and then concluding the group stage against Cape Verde, a match that could significantly determine the fate of qualification if the team succeeds in securing a positive result in one of the first two matches.
Between the memory of 2006 and the wound of 2018, the Saudi national team enters the 2026 edition with a different spirit, based on a mix of technical maturity, mental drive, and self-confidence. And although the numbers align in favor of Spain and Uruguay, football has become more open to surprises and more capable of welcoming those who decide to shape their present with their own hands.
It is an opportunity for the Green to seek revenge, but before that, it is an opportunity to prove that Saudi Arabia, which has changed much in the football landscape over the past years, is present to change something in the World Cup table itself at the national team level, just as Al Hilal did in the World Cup at the club level when it surprised the most prestigious clubs in Europe with great performances..