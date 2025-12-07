يدخل المنتخب السعودي مونديال 2026 بذكريات ثقيلة وبطموحات أكبر، بعدما أوقعت القرعة الأخضر في مجموعة حديدية تجمعه بإسبانيا وأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر، في واحدة من أكثر المجموعات صعوبة وتنوعًا، حيث تتقاطع فيها الخبرة الأوروبية، والقوة اللاتينية، والطموح الآسيوي العائد بثقة إلى المسرح العالمي.

وقد جاءت القرعة لتضع السعودية أمام حساب قديم لم يُغلق تمامًا، وفرصة نادرة لإعادة كتابة روايتها المونديالية.

المواجهة أمام أوروغواي تحمل جذورًا قديمة تعود إلى 2018، حين خسر الأخضر بهدف لويس سواريز رغم أداء سعودي ناضج حينها، ليظل الشعور بأن النتيجة لم تكن تعبيرًا صادقًا عن توازن المباراة. الأخضر كان قد انتصر وديًا على أوروغواي في 2002 بنتيجة 3–2، وتعادل معها 1–1 في 2014، ما يعني أن تاريخ المواجهات ليس منحازًا بشكل مطلق للفريق اللاتيني، لكنه يظل مؤشرًا على مباراةٍ تتجاوز حدود النقاط الثلاث، لتلامس معنى إغلاق الحساب القديم.

أما إسبانيا، فالقصة معها أكثر صمتًا وأقل تقلبًا، لكنها أقسى أثرًا. مواجهة واحدة جمعتهما في كأس العالم 2006 انتهت بفوز إسباني 1–0، وهي خسارة لم تُمحَ من ذاكرة المتابعين لأنها جاءت في بطولة شهدت حينها ظهور جيل سعودي موهوب كان يرى نفسه قادرًا على التأهل أكثر. سجل المواجهات الإجمالية يميل بالكامل لصالح الإسبان دون أي فوز سعودي، ما يجعل لقاء 2026 مساحة اختبار حقيقية لمدى تطور الأخضر وقدرته على كسر التاريخ، خصوصًا أن المنتخب الإسباني يخوض لقاءه مع الأخضر في أتلانتا في مباريته الأولى في البطولة.

القرعة نفسها حملت كثيرًا من ردود الفعل الدولية، فقد اعتبرتها الصحافة الأوروبية مجموعة لا تقبل الاسترخاء، بينما رأى الإعلام الإسباني أن مواجهة السعودية ليست سهلة كما قد تبدو، خصوصًا بعد التحولات الواسعة في الكرة السعودية خلال الأعوام الأخيرة ومافعله الأخضر بالأرجنتين، وارتفاع مستوى المنتخبات الآسيوية على الساحة العالمية.

وبحسب الجدول الأولي للمباريات، يفتتح الأخضر مشواره بلقاء أوروغواي، قبل أن يواجه إسبانيا في مباراة تُوصف بأنها امتحان الشخصية، ثم يختتم دور المجموعات أمام الرأس الأخضر، وهي مواجهة قد تُحدد مصير التأهل بشكل كبير إذا نجح المنتخب في انتزاع نتيجة إيجابية في إحدى المباراتين الأولى.

ما بين ذاكرة 2006 وجرح 2018، يدخل المنتخب السعودي نسخة 2026 بروحٍ مختلفة، قائمة على مزيج من النضج الفني والاندفاع الذهني والثقة بالذات. وعلى الرغم من أن لغة الأرقام تصطف في صفّ إسبانيا وأوروغواي، إلا أن كرة القدم باتت أكثر انفتاحًا على المفاجآت، وأكثر قدرة على استقبال من يقرر أن يصنع حاضره بيده.

هي فرصة للثأر الأخضر، ولكنها قبل ذلك فرصة لإثبات أن السعودية، التي غيّرت كثيرًا في خارطة كرة القدم خلال الأعوام الماضية، حاضرة لتغيّر شيئًا في جدول المونديال نفسه على مستوى المنتخبات، مثلما فعل الهلال السعودي في المونديال على مستوى الأندية حين فاجأ أعرق أندية أوروبا بمستويات كبيرة..