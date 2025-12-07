The Saudi national team enters the 2026 World Cup with heavy memories and greater ambitions, after being drawn into a tough group that includes Spain, Uruguay, and Cape Verde, in one of the most difficult and diverse groups, where European experience intersects with Latin strength and Asian ambition returning confidently to the global stage.

The draw has placed Saudi Arabia in front of an old account that has not been fully closed, and a rare opportunity to rewrite its World Cup narrative.

The match against Uruguay carries old roots dating back to 2018, when the Green lost 1-0 to Luis Suárez despite a mature Saudi performance at that time, leaving the feeling that the result did not accurately reflect the balance of the match. The Green had previously won a friendly against Uruguay in 2002 with a score of 3-2 and drew 1-1 in 2014, which means that the history of encounters is not entirely biased in favor of the Latin team, but it remains an indicator of a match that goes beyond the three points, touching on the meaning of closing the old account.

As for Spain, the story with them is quieter and less turbulent, but it is more impactful. The only encounter between them in the 2006 World Cup ended with a Spanish victory of 1-0, a loss that has not been erased from the memories of followers because it came in a tournament that saw the emergence of a talented Saudi generation that believed it could qualify further. The overall record of encounters leans entirely in favor of the Spaniards without any Saudi victory, making the 2026 meeting a true testing ground for the Green's development and its ability to break the historical pattern, especially since the Spanish team will face the Green in Atlanta in its first match of the tournament.

The draw itself elicited many international reactions, as European press considered it a group that does not allow for relaxation, while Spanish media viewed the match against Saudi Arabia as not as easy as it may seem, especially after the wide transformations in Saudi football over recent years and what the Green did to Argentina, along with the rising level of Asian teams on the global stage.

According to the initial match schedule, the Green will open its journey with a match against Uruguay, before facing Spain in a match described as a test of character, and then concluding the group stage against Cape Verde, a match that could significantly determine the fate of qualification if the team succeeds in securing a positive result in one of the first two matches.

Between the memory of 2006 and the wound of 2018, the Saudi national team enters the 2026 edition with a different spirit, based on a mix of technical maturity, mental drive, and self-confidence. And although the numbers align in favor of Spain and Uruguay, football has become more open to surprises and more capable of welcoming those who decide to shape their present with their own hands.

It is an opportunity for the Green to seek revenge, but before that, it is an opportunity to prove that Saudi Arabia, which has changed much in the football landscape over the past years, is present to change something in the World Cup table itself at the national team level, just as Al Hilal did in the World Cup at the club level when it surprised the most prestigious clubs in Europe with great performances..