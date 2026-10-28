أثار مصير مواجهة الاتفاق السعودي وأربيل العراقي، ضمن الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، تضارباً في المعلومات، بعدما أعلن حكم اللقاء البحريني أحمد خليل نهاية المباراة لعدم حضوره إلى الملعب خلال المدة القانونية، في وقت أشار فيه الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم إلى تأجيل المواجهة.
وكان الحكم قد انتظر المدة القانونية في ملعب فرانسو حريري بمدينة أربيل، قبل إنهاء اللقاء في ظل غياب الفريق السعودي، فيما دخل لاعبو الفريق العراقي إلى أرضية الملعب استعداداً للمباراة.
وسبق ذلك إعلان إدارة الاتفاق، الثلاثاء، تقدمها بطلب رسمي إلى الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم لتأجيل المواجهة، مستندة إلى مبررات أوضحتها في خطابها، غير أن النادي أفاد بتلقيه رداً برفض الطلب والإبقاء على الموعد المحدد.
وأكدت إدارة الاتفاق، في بيان رسمي، تعذر وجود بعثة الفريق في أربيل لخوض المباراة في موعدها، مشيرة إلى الجهود والمتابعات التي بذلتها، إلى جانب الدعم المقدم من الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، ومجددة تمسكها بطلب التأجيل.
ويضع هذا التضارب مصير المواجهة أمام أكثر من احتمال، بانتظار توضيح رسمي من الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم بشأن وضع المباراة ونتيجتها، وما إذا كان سيُعتمد قرار الحكم أو يُعمل بما أورده الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد عن تأجيلها.
كما يبقى موقف الاتفاق في البطولة مرتبطاً بالقرار الرسمي، في ظل ما تنص عليه اللائحة التنظيمية بشأن الانسحاب والقوة القاهرة، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من إجراءات انضباطية.
The fate of the match between Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and Erbil of Iraq, in the second round of the Gulf Champions League, has raised conflicting information, after the Bahraini referee Ahmed Khalil announced the end of the match due to the absence of the Saudi team from the field during the legal time, while the official website of the Gulf Football Federation indicated the postponement of the match.
The referee had waited the legal time at the Franco Hariri Stadium in Erbil before ending the match in light of the Saudi team's absence, while the Iraqi team players entered the field in preparation for the game.
Prior to this, the management of Al-Ettifaq announced on Tuesday that it had submitted an official request to the Gulf Football Federation to postpone the match, based on justifications outlined in their letter. However, the club reported that it received a response rejecting the request and maintaining the scheduled time.
The management of Al-Ettifaq confirmed in an official statement that the team's delegation could not be present in Erbil to play the match on time, noting the efforts and follow-ups made, along with the support provided by the Saudi Football Federation, and reiterated its insistence on the request for postponement.
This conflict places the fate of the match in front of several possibilities, awaiting an official clarification from the Gulf Football Federation regarding the status of the match and its result, and whether the referee's decision will be upheld or if the postponement mentioned on the federation's official website will be implemented.
Additionally, Al-Ettifaq's position in the tournament remains linked to the official decision, in light of what the regulatory regulations state regarding withdrawal and force majeure, and the potential disciplinary actions that may result from that.