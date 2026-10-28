The fate of the match between Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and Erbil of Iraq, in the second round of the Gulf Champions League, has raised conflicting information, after the Bahraini referee Ahmed Khalil announced the end of the match due to the absence of the Saudi team from the field during the legal time, while the official website of the Gulf Football Federation indicated the postponement of the match.



The referee had waited the legal time at the Franco Hariri Stadium in Erbil before ending the match in light of the Saudi team's absence, while the Iraqi team players entered the field in preparation for the game.



Prior to this, the management of Al-Ettifaq announced on Tuesday that it had submitted an official request to the Gulf Football Federation to postpone the match, based on justifications outlined in their letter. However, the club reported that it received a response rejecting the request and maintaining the scheduled time.



The management of Al-Ettifaq confirmed in an official statement that the team's delegation could not be present in Erbil to play the match on time, noting the efforts and follow-ups made, along with the support provided by the Saudi Football Federation, and reiterated its insistence on the request for postponement.



This conflict places the fate of the match in front of several possibilities, awaiting an official clarification from the Gulf Football Federation regarding the status of the match and its result, and whether the referee's decision will be upheld or if the postponement mentioned on the federation's official website will be implemented.



Additionally, Al-Ettifaq's position in the tournament remains linked to the official decision, in light of what the regulatory regulations state regarding withdrawal and force majeure, and the potential disciplinary actions that may result from that.