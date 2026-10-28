أثار مصير مواجهة الاتفاق السعودي وأربيل العراقي، ضمن الجولة الثانية من دوري أبطال الخليج للأندية، تضارباً في المعلومات، بعدما أعلن حكم اللقاء البحريني أحمد خليل نهاية المباراة لعدم حضوره إلى الملعب خلال المدة القانونية، في وقت أشار فيه الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم إلى تأجيل المواجهة.


وكان الحكم قد انتظر المدة القانونية في ملعب فرانسو حريري بمدينة أربيل، قبل إنهاء اللقاء في ظل غياب الفريق السعودي، فيما دخل لاعبو الفريق العراقي إلى أرضية الملعب استعداداً للمباراة.


وسبق ذلك إعلان إدارة الاتفاق، الثلاثاء، تقدمها بطلب رسمي إلى الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم لتأجيل المواجهة، مستندة إلى مبررات أوضحتها في خطابها، غير أن النادي أفاد بتلقيه رداً برفض الطلب والإبقاء على الموعد المحدد.


وأكدت إدارة الاتفاق، في بيان رسمي، تعذر وجود بعثة الفريق في أربيل لخوض المباراة في موعدها، مشيرة إلى الجهود والمتابعات التي بذلتها، إلى جانب الدعم المقدم من الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم، ومجددة تمسكها بطلب التأجيل.


ويضع هذا التضارب مصير المواجهة أمام أكثر من احتمال، بانتظار توضيح رسمي من الاتحاد الخليجي لكرة القدم بشأن وضع المباراة ونتيجتها، وما إذا كان سيُعتمد قرار الحكم أو يُعمل بما أورده الموقع الرسمي للاتحاد عن تأجيلها.


كما يبقى موقف الاتفاق في البطولة مرتبطاً بالقرار الرسمي، في ظل ما تنص عليه اللائحة التنظيمية بشأن الانسحاب والقوة القاهرة، وما قد يترتب على ذلك من إجراءات انضباطية.