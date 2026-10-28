وضعت الخسارة الثامنة نادي أبها أمام منعطف جديد، بعدما قررت إدارته إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدرب الكرواتي دامير بوريتش، في خطوة تعكس حجم الضغوط التي فرضتها النتائج السلبية، وتفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات بشأن قدرة الفريق على استعادة توازنه وتصحيح مساره في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


الثامنة تدق ناقوس الخطر


وكان الناقد الرياضي صالح أبو نخاع قد أكد لـ«عكاظ»، عقب خسارة أبها أمام الفيصلي بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة المؤجلة من الجولة الثامنة، أن النتيجة تعيد المشهد إلى نقطة القلق، وتضع إدارة النادي أمام مسؤولية مراجعة ما يحدث داخل الفريق، خصوصاً مع استمرار التعثرات.


وأوضح أن الجماهير لا تنتظر وعوداً جديدة بقدر ما تتطلع إلى فريق أكثر انضباطاً، وشخصية أقوى داخل الملعب، وقدرة على المنافسة حتى صافرة النهاية، مشدداً على أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب حلولاً عملية، بعيداً عن التبريرات التي لا تغير واقع النتائج.


4 تساؤلات تلاحق أبها


وطرح أبو نخاع أربعة تساؤلات بشأن وضع الفريق، تتمثل في مدى امتلاك الجهاز الفني الحلول اللازمة لتغيير شكل الفريق عندما تتعقد المباريات، وأسباب العجز عن ترجمة المحاولات إلى أهداف، ومدى الحاجة إلى مراجعة شاملة للمرحلة الماضية وتحديد المسؤوليات بوضوح، إلى جانب كيفية استعادة اللاعبين ثقتهم في ظل تتابع التعثرات وضغط الجماهير.


وأشار إلى أن أبها لا يحتاج إلى مزيد من الوقت بقدر حاجته إلى حلول تعيد إليه التوازن، محذراً من أن استمرار نزيف النقاط سيجعل مهمة التعويض أكثر صعوبة مع تقدم الجولات.


بيريجا يتولى المهمة


وفي أعقاب الخسارة، أعلن نادي أبها إنهاء علاقته التعاقدية مع المدرب الكرواتي دامير بوريتش، موجهاً الشكر له على الفترة التي قضاها مع الفريق، وما قدمه من جهود أسهمت في تحقيق لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى الموسم الماضي والصعود إلى دوري روشن السعودي.


وقررت إدارة النادي تكليف المدرب تيو بيريجا بتولي قيادة الفريق الأول، بعد عمله مع الفئات السنية، مستفيدة من معرفته بتفاصيل النادي والفريق. وسبق لبيريجا العمل في أندية النصر والعربي القطري والرياض والرائد، إضافة إلى إف سي نوح الأرميني، قبل انضمامه إلى أبها مطلع الموسم الحالي.


ويأتي التغيير الفني في وقت يتذيل فيه أبها ترتيب دوري روشن برصيد نقطتين، حصدهما من تعادلين خلال عشر مباريات، مقابل ثماني خسائر، ما يضع المدرب الجديد أمام مهمة صعبة لاستعادة الثقة وتحسين النتائج.


المسؤولية تتجاوز المدرب


وكان أبو نخاع قد شدد على أن مسؤولية النتائج لا تقع على المدرب وحده، بل تستوجب من جميع الأطراف المعنية مراجعة حساباتها، مؤكداً أن جماهير أبها لا تطالب بالمستحيل، وإنما تنتظر فريقاً يقاتل داخل الملعب ويظهر شخصية تتناسب مع طموحات النادي وتاريخه.


ومع قرار إقالة بوريتش وتكليف بيريجا، تتجه الأنظار إلى قدرة الجهاز الفني الجديد على معالجة أوجه القصور، وإعادة الفريق إلى طريق الانتصارات، في وقت لم يعد فيه أمام أبها متسع كبير لإهدار المزيد من النقاط.