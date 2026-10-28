The eighth loss has put Abha Club at a new crossroads, after its management decided to terminate the contractual relationship with Croatian coach Damir Buric, in a move that reflects the extent of the pressures imposed by negative results, and opens the door to questions about the team's ability to regain its balance and correct its course in the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The eighth loss sounds the alarm



Sports critic Saleh Abu Nakha confirmed to "Okaz," following Abha's loss to Al-Faisaly by one goal to none in the postponed match from the eighth round, that the result brings the situation back to a point of concern, placing the club's management in a position to review what is happening within the team, especially with the continued setbacks.



He explained that fans are not waiting for new promises as much as they are looking for a more disciplined team, a stronger character on the field, and the ability to compete until the final whistle, emphasizing that the current phase requires practical solutions, away from justifications that do not change the reality of the results.



4 questions follow Abha



Abu Nakha raised four questions regarding the team's situation, which include whether the coaching staff has the necessary solutions to change the team's shape when matches become complicated, the reasons for the inability to translate attempts into goals, the need for a comprehensive review of the past phase and clear accountability, as well as how to restore players' confidence amid ongoing setbacks and fan pressure.



He pointed out that Abha does not need more time as much as it needs solutions to restore its balance, warning that the continued loss of points will make the task of recovery more difficult as the rounds progress.



Beriga takes over the task



Following the loss, Abha Club announced the termination of its contractual relationship with Croatian coach Damir Buric, thanking him for the time he spent with the team and the efforts he made that contributed to winning the First Division League title last season and promotion to the Roshan Saudi League.



The club's management decided to appoint coach Tio Beriga to lead the first team, after his work with the youth categories, benefiting from his knowledge of the club and team details. Beriga previously worked with Al-Nassr, Al-Arabi of Qatar, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Raed, in addition to FC Noah of Armenia, before joining Abha at the beginning of the current season.



The coaching change comes at a time when Abha is at the bottom of the Roshan League standings with two points, which it has earned from two draws in ten matches, against eight losses, placing the new coach in a difficult position to restore confidence and improve results.



The responsibility goes beyond the coach



Abu Nakha emphasized that the responsibility for the results does not fall solely on the coach, but requires all concerned parties to review their accounts, affirming that Abha's fans are not asking for the impossible, but are waiting for a team that fights on the field and shows a character that matches the club's ambitions and history.



With the decision to dismiss Buric and appoint Beriga, attention turns to the new coaching staff's ability to address shortcomings and bring the team back to the path of victories, at a time when Abha can no longer afford to waste more points.