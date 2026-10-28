وضعت الخسارة الثامنة نادي أبها أمام منعطف جديد، بعدما قررت إدارته إنهاء العلاقة التعاقدية مع المدرب الكرواتي دامير بوريتش، في خطوة تعكس حجم الضغوط التي فرضتها النتائج السلبية، وتفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات بشأن قدرة الفريق على استعادة توازنه وتصحيح مساره في دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
الثامنة تدق ناقوس الخطر
وكان الناقد الرياضي صالح أبو نخاع قد أكد لـ«عكاظ»، عقب خسارة أبها أمام الفيصلي بهدف دون رد، في المواجهة المؤجلة من الجولة الثامنة، أن النتيجة تعيد المشهد إلى نقطة القلق، وتضع إدارة النادي أمام مسؤولية مراجعة ما يحدث داخل الفريق، خصوصاً مع استمرار التعثرات.
وأوضح أن الجماهير لا تنتظر وعوداً جديدة بقدر ما تتطلع إلى فريق أكثر انضباطاً، وشخصية أقوى داخل الملعب، وقدرة على المنافسة حتى صافرة النهاية، مشدداً على أن المرحلة الحالية تتطلب حلولاً عملية، بعيداً عن التبريرات التي لا تغير واقع النتائج.
4 تساؤلات تلاحق أبها
وطرح أبو نخاع أربعة تساؤلات بشأن وضع الفريق، تتمثل في مدى امتلاك الجهاز الفني الحلول اللازمة لتغيير شكل الفريق عندما تتعقد المباريات، وأسباب العجز عن ترجمة المحاولات إلى أهداف، ومدى الحاجة إلى مراجعة شاملة للمرحلة الماضية وتحديد المسؤوليات بوضوح، إلى جانب كيفية استعادة اللاعبين ثقتهم في ظل تتابع التعثرات وضغط الجماهير.
وأشار إلى أن أبها لا يحتاج إلى مزيد من الوقت بقدر حاجته إلى حلول تعيد إليه التوازن، محذراً من أن استمرار نزيف النقاط سيجعل مهمة التعويض أكثر صعوبة مع تقدم الجولات.
بيريجا يتولى المهمة
وفي أعقاب الخسارة، أعلن نادي أبها إنهاء علاقته التعاقدية مع المدرب الكرواتي دامير بوريتش، موجهاً الشكر له على الفترة التي قضاها مع الفريق، وما قدمه من جهود أسهمت في تحقيق لقب دوري الدرجة الأولى الموسم الماضي والصعود إلى دوري روشن السعودي.
وقررت إدارة النادي تكليف المدرب تيو بيريجا بتولي قيادة الفريق الأول، بعد عمله مع الفئات السنية، مستفيدة من معرفته بتفاصيل النادي والفريق. وسبق لبيريجا العمل في أندية النصر والعربي القطري والرياض والرائد، إضافة إلى إف سي نوح الأرميني، قبل انضمامه إلى أبها مطلع الموسم الحالي.
ويأتي التغيير الفني في وقت يتذيل فيه أبها ترتيب دوري روشن برصيد نقطتين، حصدهما من تعادلين خلال عشر مباريات، مقابل ثماني خسائر، ما يضع المدرب الجديد أمام مهمة صعبة لاستعادة الثقة وتحسين النتائج.
المسؤولية تتجاوز المدرب
وكان أبو نخاع قد شدد على أن مسؤولية النتائج لا تقع على المدرب وحده، بل تستوجب من جميع الأطراف المعنية مراجعة حساباتها، مؤكداً أن جماهير أبها لا تطالب بالمستحيل، وإنما تنتظر فريقاً يقاتل داخل الملعب ويظهر شخصية تتناسب مع طموحات النادي وتاريخه.
ومع قرار إقالة بوريتش وتكليف بيريجا، تتجه الأنظار إلى قدرة الجهاز الفني الجديد على معالجة أوجه القصور، وإعادة الفريق إلى طريق الانتصارات، في وقت لم يعد فيه أمام أبها متسع كبير لإهدار المزيد من النقاط.
The eighth loss has put Abha Club at a new crossroads, after its management decided to terminate the contractual relationship with Croatian coach Damir Buric, in a move that reflects the extent of the pressures imposed by negative results, and opens the door to questions about the team's ability to regain its balance and correct its course in the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
The eighth loss sounds the alarm
Sports critic Saleh Abu Nakha confirmed to "Okaz," following Abha's loss to Al-Faisaly by one goal to none in the postponed match from the eighth round, that the result brings the situation back to a point of concern, placing the club's management in a position to review what is happening within the team, especially with the continued setbacks.
He explained that fans are not waiting for new promises as much as they are looking for a more disciplined team, a stronger character on the field, and the ability to compete until the final whistle, emphasizing that the current phase requires practical solutions, away from justifications that do not change the reality of the results.
4 questions follow Abha
Abu Nakha raised four questions regarding the team's situation, which include whether the coaching staff has the necessary solutions to change the team's shape when matches become complicated, the reasons for the inability to translate attempts into goals, the need for a comprehensive review of the past phase and clear accountability, as well as how to restore players' confidence amid ongoing setbacks and fan pressure.
He pointed out that Abha does not need more time as much as it needs solutions to restore its balance, warning that the continued loss of points will make the task of recovery more difficult as the rounds progress.
Beriga takes over the task
Following the loss, Abha Club announced the termination of its contractual relationship with Croatian coach Damir Buric, thanking him for the time he spent with the team and the efforts he made that contributed to winning the First Division League title last season and promotion to the Roshan Saudi League.
The club's management decided to appoint coach Tio Beriga to lead the first team, after his work with the youth categories, benefiting from his knowledge of the club and team details. Beriga previously worked with Al-Nassr, Al-Arabi of Qatar, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Raed, in addition to FC Noah of Armenia, before joining Abha at the beginning of the current season.
The coaching change comes at a time when Abha is at the bottom of the Roshan League standings with two points, which it has earned from two draws in ten matches, against eight losses, placing the new coach in a difficult position to restore confidence and improve results.
The responsibility goes beyond the coach
Abu Nakha emphasized that the responsibility for the results does not fall solely on the coach, but requires all concerned parties to review their accounts, affirming that Abha's fans are not asking for the impossible, but are waiting for a team that fights on the field and shows a character that matches the club's ambitions and history.
With the decision to dismiss Buric and appoint Beriga, attention turns to the new coaching staff's ability to address shortcomings and bring the team back to the path of victories, at a time when Abha can no longer afford to waste more points.