جدد الشيخ سلمان بن إبراهيم آل خليفة، رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، ثقته في استعدادات السعودية لاستضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027، مؤكداً أن التحضيرات والتجهيزات تسير وفق الخطط والجداول الزمنية المعتمدة، دون أي تغيير في ترتيبات الاستضافة حتى الآن.
وقال الشيخ سلمان، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية: «نحن على تواصل وتنسيق مستمرين مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم واللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا (السعودية 2027)، ونتابع باهتمام مختلف مراحل الاستعدادات، ونشعر بسعادة كبيرة حيال التقارير الإيجابية التي نتلقاها باستمرار، والتي تعكس حجم العمل والجهود المبذولة من الأشقاء في السعودية، وتعزز ثقتنا في قدرتهم على تقديم نسخة استثنائية وناجحة من البطولة القارية».
وأضاف: «تمتلك السعودية إمكانات تنظيمية وبنية تحتية متطورة وخبرات كبيرة في استضافة الأحداث الرياضية الدولية، ونحن على ثقة بأن كأس آسيا 2027 ستكون محطة متميزة في تاريخ البطولة، بما يعكس المكانة المتنامية لكرة القدم الآسيوية».
ورداً على سؤال بشأن احتمالية حدوث تطورات قد تؤثر على ترتيبات البطولة، أوضح الشيخ سلمان أن الحديث عن مثل هذه الاحتمالات سابق لأوانه، مشدداً على أن أولوية الاتحاد الآسيوي تتمثل حالياً في مواصلة العمل وفق الخطط التشغيلية المعتمدة، وضمان استكمال الاستعدادات لإقامة البطولة في موعدها المحدد.
وقال: «ينصب تركيزنا اليوم على استمرار جميع الخطط والبرامج التشغيلية لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027 في السعودية، ولا توجد في الوقت الراهن أي مستجدات تستدعي تغيير الترتيبات القائمة».
وتابع: «يراقب الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، بطبيعة الحال، جميع الظروف المحيطة، ويتعامل بمسؤولية ومرونة مع مختلف المتغيرات، وسيبقى منفتحاً على دراسة جميع الخيارات التي تضمن استمرارية البطولة ونجاحها، إذا استدعت التطورات المستقبلية ذلك. وأي قرارات ستُتخذ في هذا الشأن ستكون بالتنسيق والتعاون الكاملين بين الاتحاد الآسيوي والجانب السعودي».
واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على تطلع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم بثقة إلى إقامة كأس آسيا 2027 في السعودية، مشيداً بالتعاون الوثيق والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الجهات المعنية لضمان تنظيم بطولة تليق بمكانة الكرة الآسيوية وتطلعات جماهيرها.
وتستضيف السعودية نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027 خلال الفترة من 7 يناير إلى 5 فبراير 2027، بمشاركة 24 منتخباً آسيوياً.
Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the President of the Asian Football Confederation, renewed his confidence in Saudi Arabia's preparations to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, confirming that the preparations and arrangements are proceeding according to the approved plans and timelines, with no changes to the hosting arrangements so far.
Sheikh Salman stated in a statement to the German news agency: “We are in continuous communication and coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the local organizing committee for the Asian Cup (Saudi Arabia 2027), and we are closely monitoring the various stages of preparations. We are very pleased with the positive reports we continuously receive, which reflect the extent of the work and efforts made by our brothers in Saudi Arabia, and enhance our confidence in their ability to deliver an exceptional and successful edition of the continental championship.”
He added: “Saudi Arabia has organizational capabilities, advanced infrastructure, and extensive experience in hosting international sporting events, and we are confident that the Asian Cup 2027 will be a distinguished milestone in the history of the tournament, reflecting the growing status of Asian football.”
In response to a question about the possibility of developments that could affect the tournament arrangements, Sheikh Salman clarified that discussing such possibilities is premature, emphasizing that the priority of the Asian Football Confederation at present is to continue working according to the approved operational plans and to ensure the completion of preparations to hold the tournament on its scheduled date.
He said: “Our focus today is on the continuation of all operational plans and programs for hosting the Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia, and there are currently no new developments that necessitate changing the existing arrangements.”
He continued: “The Asian Football Confederation is naturally monitoring all surrounding circumstances and is dealing responsibly and flexibly with various changes, and it will remain open to considering all options that ensure the continuity and success of the tournament, should future developments require it. Any decisions made in this regard will be in full coordination and cooperation between the Asian Confederation and the Saudi side.”
He concluded his statements by affirming the Asian Football Confederation's confident outlook towards holding the Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia, praising the close cooperation and significant efforts made by the relevant authorities to ensure the organization of a tournament that befits the status of Asian football and the aspirations of its fans.
Saudi Arabia will host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with the participation of 24 Asian national teams.