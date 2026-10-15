جدد الشيخ سلمان بن إبراهيم آل خليفة، رئيس الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، ثقته في استعدادات السعودية لاستضافة نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027، مؤكداً أن التحضيرات والتجهيزات تسير وفق الخطط والجداول الزمنية المعتمدة، دون أي تغيير في ترتيبات الاستضافة حتى الآن.

وقال الشيخ سلمان، في تصريح لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية: «نحن على تواصل وتنسيق مستمرين مع الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم واللجنة المحلية المنظمة لكأس آسيا (السعودية 2027)، ونتابع باهتمام مختلف مراحل الاستعدادات، ونشعر بسعادة كبيرة حيال التقارير الإيجابية التي نتلقاها باستمرار، والتي تعكس حجم العمل والجهود المبذولة من الأشقاء في السعودية، وتعزز ثقتنا في قدرتهم على تقديم نسخة استثنائية وناجحة من البطولة القارية».

وأضاف: «تمتلك السعودية إمكانات تنظيمية وبنية تحتية متطورة وخبرات كبيرة في استضافة الأحداث الرياضية الدولية، ونحن على ثقة بأن كأس آسيا 2027 ستكون محطة متميزة في تاريخ البطولة، بما يعكس المكانة المتنامية لكرة القدم الآسيوية».

ورداً على سؤال بشأن احتمالية حدوث تطورات قد تؤثر على ترتيبات البطولة، أوضح الشيخ سلمان أن الحديث عن مثل هذه الاحتمالات سابق لأوانه، مشدداً على أن أولوية الاتحاد الآسيوي تتمثل حالياً في مواصلة العمل وفق الخطط التشغيلية المعتمدة، وضمان استكمال الاستعدادات لإقامة البطولة في موعدها المحدد.

وقال: «ينصب تركيزنا اليوم على استمرار جميع الخطط والبرامج التشغيلية لاستضافة كأس آسيا 2027 في السعودية، ولا توجد في الوقت الراهن أي مستجدات تستدعي تغيير الترتيبات القائمة».

وتابع: «يراقب الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم، بطبيعة الحال، جميع الظروف المحيطة، ويتعامل بمسؤولية ومرونة مع مختلف المتغيرات، وسيبقى منفتحاً على دراسة جميع الخيارات التي تضمن استمرارية البطولة ونجاحها، إذا استدعت التطورات المستقبلية ذلك. وأي قرارات ستُتخذ في هذا الشأن ستكون بالتنسيق والتعاون الكاملين بين الاتحاد الآسيوي والجانب السعودي».

واختتم تصريحاته بالتأكيد على تطلع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم بثقة إلى إقامة كأس آسيا 2027 في السعودية، مشيداً بالتعاون الوثيق والجهود الكبيرة التي تبذلها الجهات المعنية لضمان تنظيم بطولة تليق بمكانة الكرة الآسيوية وتطلعات جماهيرها.

وتستضيف السعودية نهائيات كأس آسيا 2027 خلال الفترة من 7 يناير إلى 5 فبراير 2027، بمشاركة 24 منتخباً آسيوياً.