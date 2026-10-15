Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, the President of the Asian Football Confederation, renewed his confidence in Saudi Arabia's preparations to host the AFC Asian Cup 2027, confirming that the preparations and arrangements are proceeding according to the approved plans and timelines, with no changes to the hosting arrangements so far.

Sheikh Salman stated in a statement to the German news agency: “We are in continuous communication and coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the local organizing committee for the Asian Cup (Saudi Arabia 2027), and we are closely monitoring the various stages of preparations. We are very pleased with the positive reports we continuously receive, which reflect the extent of the work and efforts made by our brothers in Saudi Arabia, and enhance our confidence in their ability to deliver an exceptional and successful edition of the continental championship.”

He added: “Saudi Arabia has organizational capabilities, advanced infrastructure, and extensive experience in hosting international sporting events, and we are confident that the Asian Cup 2027 will be a distinguished milestone in the history of the tournament, reflecting the growing status of Asian football.”

In response to a question about the possibility of developments that could affect the tournament arrangements, Sheikh Salman clarified that discussing such possibilities is premature, emphasizing that the priority of the Asian Football Confederation at present is to continue working according to the approved operational plans and to ensure the completion of preparations to hold the tournament on its scheduled date.

He said: “Our focus today is on the continuation of all operational plans and programs for hosting the Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia, and there are currently no new developments that necessitate changing the existing arrangements.”

He continued: “The Asian Football Confederation is naturally monitoring all surrounding circumstances and is dealing responsibly and flexibly with various changes, and it will remain open to considering all options that ensure the continuity and success of the tournament, should future developments require it. Any decisions made in this regard will be in full coordination and cooperation between the Asian Confederation and the Saudi side.”

He concluded his statements by affirming the Asian Football Confederation's confident outlook towards holding the Asian Cup 2027 in Saudi Arabia, praising the close cooperation and significant efforts made by the relevant authorities to ensure the organization of a tournament that befits the status of Asian football and the aspirations of its fans.

Saudi Arabia will host the AFC Asian Cup 2027 from January 7 to February 5, 2027, with the participation of 24 Asian national teams.