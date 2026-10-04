أبدى مدرب المنتخب القطري جوليان لوبيتيغي حزنه وإحباطه بعد خسارته أمام المنتخب السعودي بركلات الترجيح (2-3)، عقب انتهاء الوقت الأصلي والأشواط الإضافية بالتعادل السلبي (0-0)، وفقدان فرصة التأهل إلى المباراة النهائية، مؤكداً أن فريقه واجه منافساً قوياً استفاد من عاملي الأرض والجمهور.

وقال لوبيتيغي خلال المؤتمر الصحافي عقب المباراة: «نشعر بالحزن لعدم خوض المباراة النهائية، واجهنا جمهوراً قوياً جداً وكان عاملاً مؤثراً ومنح المنتخب السعودي أفضلية، كما واجهنا فريقاً قوياً صاحب الأرض استفاد من هذا العامل».

وأضاف: «نشعر بالإحباط لأننا خسرنا بركلات الترجيح، وقلت للاعبين بعد المباراة إننا خسرنا أمام أفضل منتخب في البطولة».

وأوضح لوبيتيغي أن الإرهاق الذي عانى منه لاعبوه كان أحد الأسباب الرئيسية وراء اعتماد الأسلوب الدفاعي أمام المنتخب السعودي، وقال: «كان علينا اللعب بطريقة دفاعية لأننا واجهنا منتخباً قوياً، كما شعرنا بالإرهاق، وكانت لدينا بعض الفرص التي لم ننجح في استغلالها. عامل الإرهاق كان سبباً رئيسياً في تفضيلنا اللعب بهذه الطريقة».

وتابع: «واجهنا فريقاً يدافع بشكل جيد، وأعلم أن هناك ضغطاً كبيراً على اللاعبين بعد خوض هذا العدد من المباريات، كما كان للطقس وارتفاع درجات الحرارة تأثير كبير، وكان علينا التكيف مع هذه الظروف».

وعن قراره استبدال أكرم عفيف، أوضح لوبيتيغي أن القرار جاء بحثاً عن مزيد من الطاقة داخل الملعب، مضيفاً: «نحاول دائماً اتخاذ القرار الأفضل للفريق، وكان علينا الحصول على مزيد من الطاقة. بصفتي مدرباً، أفكر في مصلحة الفريق، وعفيف لاعب جيد ويمتلك الطاقة والقوة، لكن لدينا أيضاً لاعبون آخرون يستطيعون تقديم الإضافة، وهناك لاعبون كانوا يشعرون بالإرهاق، وبشكل عام أرى أن التغييرات كانت جيدة».

وكشف لوبيتيغي أنه تحدث مع لاعبيه عن إمكانية وصول مواجهة المنتخب السعودي إلى ركلات الترجيح، مشيراً إلى أن الضغط النفسي أثر في تنفيذ الركلات.

وقال: «أبلغت اللاعبين بأن المباراة قد تصل إلى ركلات الترجيح، وكان الوضع صعباً ولم نؤدِّ الركلات بشكل جيد. في التدريبات التي سبقت المباراة نفذناها بصورة أفضل، لكن ما حدث يعود إلى الضغط النفسي الذي صاحب المواجهة».