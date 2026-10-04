The coach of the Qatari national team, Julian Lopetegui, expressed his sadness and frustration after his team's loss in the penalty shootout and the missed opportunity to qualify for the final match, confirming that the Qatari team faced a strong opponent who benefited from the advantages of home ground and crowd support.

Julian said during the press conference after the match: "We feel sad for not reaching the final match; we faced a very strong crowd that was a significant factor and gave the opponent an advantage, as we also faced a strong home team that benefited from this factor."

He added: "We feel frustrated because we lost in the penalty shootout, and I told the players after the match that we lost to the best team in the tournament."

Lopetegui explained that the fatigue experienced by his players was one of the main reasons for adopting a defensive style during the match, saying: "We had to play defensively because we faced a strong team, and we also felt fatigued. We had some opportunities that we failed to capitalize on. The factor of fatigue was a primary reason for our preference to play this way."

He continued: "We faced a team that defends well, and I know there is a lot of pressure on the players after playing this number of matches. The weather and high temperatures also had a significant impact, and we had to adapt to these conditions."

Regarding his decision to substitute Akram Afif, Julian clarified that the decision was made in search of more energy on the field, adding: "We always try to make the best decision for the team, and we needed to gain more energy. As a coach, I think about the team's interest, and Afif is a good player with energy and strength, but we also have other players who can contribute, and there were players who were feeling fatigued. Overall, I believe the changes were good."

Lopetegui revealed that he spoke with his players about the possibility of the match going to penalties, noting that the psychological pressure affected the players' performance during the penalty shootout.

He said: "I informed the players that the match might go to penalties, and the situation was difficult, and we did not execute the penalties well. In the training sessions leading up to the match, we executed them better, but what happened was due to the psychological pressure that accompanied the match."