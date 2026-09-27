The Kuwait Football Association has apologized to the fans of the national team following the failure of "Al-Azraq" to qualify for the semi-finals of "Gulf 27," after losing to Iraq by three goals to two.



The association thanked the fans for their support of the team in its matches against Saudi Arabia and Iraq, confirming that the technical and administrative staff will provide a report addressing the reasons for the exit, the areas of weakness, and the proposed solutions to improve the team's performance before its upcoming commitments.



In appreciation of the fans' support, the association announced that it will grant them free tickets to attend all matches of the Saudi Super Cup scheduled at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium next December.