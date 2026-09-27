قدّم الاتحاد الكويتي لكرة القدم اعتذاره لجماهير المنتخب الوطني عقب عدم تأهل «الأزرق» إلى الدور نصف النهائي من «خليجي 27»، بعد خسارته أمام العراق بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين.


وشكر الاتحاد الجماهير على مساندتها المنتخب في مباراتيه أمام السعودية والعراق، مؤكدًا أن الجهازين الفني والإداري سيقدمان تقريرًا يتناول أسباب الخروج، وأوجه الخلل والحلول المقترحة لتطوير مستوى الفريق قبل استحقاقاته المقبلة.


وتقديرًا لدعم الجماهير، أعلن الاتحاد منحها تذاكر مجانية لحضور جميع مباريات كأس السوبر السعودي المقررة على استاد جابر الأحمد الدولي في ديسمبر المقبل.