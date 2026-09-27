بارك رئيس الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم بدر الرزيزاء للمنتخب السعودي «الأخضر» عقب فوزه على منتخب عُمان، في المواجهة التي جمعت المنتخبين ضمن منافسات كأس الخليج العربي «خليجي 27» في جدة.


وجاءت تهنئة الرزيزاء عبر حسابه في منصة «إكس»، بعد الانتصار الذي منح «الأخضر» دفعة مهمة في مشواره بالبطولة، وسط متابعة جماهيرية كبيرة واهتمام واسع بالمشاركة السعودية في البطولة المقامة على أرض المملكة، حيث كتب:


«فوز مستحق وأداء مميز من نجوم الأخضر، الشكر لله أولًا، ثم لنجومنا وجماهيرنا التي كانت في الموعد بحضورها ودعمها الكبير. خطوة تحققت، وبإذن الله نواصل معًا نحو الهدف».


وتحمل رسالة رئيس الاتحاد أهمية خاصة، كونها تأتي في وقت يسعى فيه المنتخب السعودي إلى مواصلة مشواره في البطولة وتحقيق النتائج التي تواكب طموحات الجماهير السعودية، خصوصًا أن «الأخضر» يخوض منافسات «خليجي 27» على أرضه وبين جماهيره.