The President of the Saudi Football Federation, Badr Al-Raziya, congratulated the Saudi national team "the Green" following their victory over the Oman national team in the match that brought the two teams together as part of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" in Jeddah.



Al-Raziya's congratulations came via his account on the "X" platform, after the victory that gave "the Green" an important boost in their journey in the tournament, amidst significant public follow-up and wide interest in the Saudi participation in the tournament held on home soil. He wrote:



“A well-deserved victory and outstanding performance from the stars of the Green. Thanks to God first, then to our stars and our fans who were there with their presence and great support. A step has been achieved, and God willing, we will continue together towards the goal.”



The message from the President of the Federation carries special significance, as it comes at a time when the Saudi national team is striving to continue its journey in the tournament and achieve results that meet the aspirations of Saudi fans, especially since "the Green" is competing in "Gulf 27" on their home ground and among their fans.