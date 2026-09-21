The Al-Ahly team, led by their coach Bousitich, has played 11 matches across all competitions since the start of the current season, achieving mixed results that reflect a beginning marked by victories, defeats, and a single draw.



The Al-Ahly team managed to secure 6 victories during its 11 matches, while suffering four defeats, and one match ended in a draw, bringing the total number of victories to more than half of the matches the team has played so far.



On the offensive front, the Al-Ahly team scored 21 goals, averaging nearly two goals per match, while conceding 14 goals, which reflects the team's need for more stability on the defensive level in the upcoming phase.



These figures come at a time when the Al-Ahly team is striving to continue competing in the tournaments it participates in, improve its results, and maintain its technical stability, especially with the multiple commitments and the pressure of matches during the current season.