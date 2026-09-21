خاض فريق الأهلي، بقيادة مدربه بوسيتش، 11 مباراة في جميع البطولات منذ انطلاق الموسم الحالي، محققاً نتائج متباينة عكست بداية شهدت انتصارات وهزائم وتعادلاً وحيداً.


وتمكّن الفريق الأهلاوي من تحقيق 6 انتصارات خلال مبارياته الـ11، مقابل تعرضه لأربع هزائم، فيما انتهت مباراة واحدة بالتعادل، ليبلغ مجموع انتصاراته أكثر من نصف عدد المواجهات التي خاضها الفريق حتى الآن.


وعلى المستوى الهجومي، سجّل فريق الأهلي 21 هدفاً، بمعدل يقارب هدفين في المباراة الواحدة، في الوقت الذي استقبلت شباكه 14 هدفاً، وهو ما يعكس حاجة الفريق إلى مزيد من الاستقرار على المستوى الدفاعي خلال المرحلة القادمة.


وتأتي هذه الأرقام في وقت يسعى فيه الفريق الأهلاوي إلى مواصلة المنافسة على البطولات التي يشارك فيها، وتحسين نتائجه والمحافظة على استقراره الفني، خصوصاً مع تعدد الاستحقاقات وضغط المباريات خلال الموسم الحالي.