The Saudi Al-Fateh Club announced the official completion of its contract with national coach Khalid Al-Otaibi to take on the role of leading the first football team and overseeing the technical aspects during the upcoming period.



The contract with Al-Otaibi comes as part of the club's management's direction to reorganize the technical system and enhance stability, given the coach's previous experiences and expertise with national teams and clubs, in addition to his coaching record and the impact he has made throughout his career.



For his part, Khalid Al-Otaibi expressed his happiness with the trust of Al-Fateh's management, affirming his commitment to exerting maximum effort in collaboration with the technical and administrative staff and players, in order to achieve the aspirations of Al-Fateh fans and reach the desired goals.



The club's management wished the new coach success in his mission, expressing hope that his work would lead the team to a successful season that meets the ambitions of Al-Fateh supporters.



Al-Otaibi's role with Al-Fateh marks his third experience in the Saudi Pro League clubs, following his previous stints with Al-Ettifaq and Dhamk, while he has also led several other clubs, including Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Dhariyah, where he succeeded in achieving the promotion of Al-Dhariyah to the upcoming edition of the Saudi Pro League.