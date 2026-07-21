أعلن نادي الفتح السعودي إتمام تعاقده رسمياً مع المدرب الوطني خالد العطوي؛ لتولي مهمة قيادة الفريق الأول لكرة القدم والإشراف على الجوانب الفنية خلال الفترة القادمة.


ويأتي التعاقد مع العطوي ضمن توجه إدارة النادي لإعادة ترتيب المنظومة الفنية وتعزيز الاستقرار، في ظل ما يمتلكه المدرب من خبرات وتجارب سابقة مع المنتخبات الوطنية والأندية، إضافة إلى سجله التدريبي وما قدمه من بصمات خلال مسيرته.


من جهته، أعرب خالد العطوي عن سعادته بثقة إدارة الفتح، مؤكداً حرصه على بذل أقصى الجهود بالتعاون مع الأجهزة الفنية والإدارية واللاعبين، من أجل تحقيق تطلعات الجماهير الفتحاوية والوصول إلى الأهداف المنشودة.


وتمنت إدارة النادي للمدرب الجديد التوفيق في مهمته، معربة عن أملها في أن يسهم عمله في قيادة الفريق نحو موسم ناجح يواكب طموحات الفتحاويين.


تُعد مهمة العطوي مع الفتح تجربته الثالثة في أندية دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بعد محطتيه السابقتين مع الاتفاق وضمك، فيما سبق له قيادة عدد من الأندية الأخرى، من بينها القادسية والدرعية، إذ نجح في تحقيق إنجاز الصعود بالدرعية إلى النسخة القادمة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين.