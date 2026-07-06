The Saudi weightlifter Mohammed Al-Ajayan has achieved a new historic milestone for Saudi weightlifting by setting a world record for youth in the snatch category at 56 kilograms, lifting 114 kilograms during his participation in the World Youth Championship under 17 years currently taking place in Cali, Colombia.



This achievement comes to confirm the growing status that the Kingdom has begun to occupy on the international stage in the sport of weightlifting, as Al-Ajayan succeeded in surpassing the previous world record, marking his name in the records of the International Federation as the new record holder in this age and weight category.



This achievement is the result of the technical work and continuous preparation that the players of the Saudi national team receive within the development programs implemented by the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, aimed at preparing a generation capable of competing and achieving accomplishments in continental and global forums.



The Saudi national team continues its participation in the championship hosted by the city of Cali from July 5-11, with the participation of a select group of the best young weightlifters from various countries around the world, with aspirations to continue achieving honorable results and raising the nation's flag on the podiums.