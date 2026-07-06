حقق الرباع السعودي محمد العجيان إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً لرياضة رفع الأثقال السعودية بعد تسجيله رقماً قياسياً عالمياً للشباب في منافسات الخطف لوزن 56 كيلوغراماً، وذلك برفعه 114 كيلوغراماً خلال مشاركته في بطولة العالم للشباب تحت 17 عاماً المقامة حالياً في مدينة كالي الكولومبية .
وجاء هذا الإنجاز ليؤكد المكانة المتنامية التي باتت تحتلها المملكة على الساحة الدولية في رياضة رفع الأثقال بعدما نجح العجيان في تجاوز الرقم العالمي السابق مسجلاً اسمه في سجلات الاتحاد الدولي كصاحب الرقم القياسي الجديد في هذه الفئة العمرية والوزنية.
ويعد هذا الإنجاز ثمرة للعمل الفني والإعداد المتواصل الذي يحظى به لاعبو المنتخب السعودي ضمن برامج التطوير التي ينفذها الاتحاد السعودي لرفع الأثقال بهدف إعداد جيل قادر على المنافسة وتحقيق الإنجازات في المحافل القارية والعالمية.
ويواصل المنتخب السعودي مشاركته في منافسات البطولة التي تستضيفها مدينة كالي خلال الفترة من 5-11 يوليو بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز الرباعين الشباب من مختلف دول العالم وسط تطلعات لمواصلة تحقيق النتائج المشرفة ورفع راية الوطن على منصات التتويج.
The Saudi weightlifter Mohammed Al-Ajayan has achieved a new historic milestone for Saudi weightlifting by setting a world record for youth in the snatch category at 56 kilograms, lifting 114 kilograms during his participation in the World Youth Championship under 17 years currently taking place in Cali, Colombia.
This achievement comes to confirm the growing status that the Kingdom has begun to occupy on the international stage in the sport of weightlifting, as Al-Ajayan succeeded in surpassing the previous world record, marking his name in the records of the International Federation as the new record holder in this age and weight category.
This achievement is the result of the technical work and continuous preparation that the players of the Saudi national team receive within the development programs implemented by the Saudi Weightlifting Federation, aimed at preparing a generation capable of competing and achieving accomplishments in continental and global forums.
The Saudi national team continues its participation in the championship hosted by the city of Cali from July 5-11, with the participation of a select group of the best young weightlifters from various countries around the world, with aspirations to continue achieving honorable results and raising the nation's flag on the podiums.