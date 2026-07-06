حقق الرباع السعودي محمد العجيان إنجازاً تاريخياً جديداً لرياضة رفع الأثقال السعودية بعد تسجيله رقماً قياسياً عالمياً للشباب في منافسات الخطف لوزن 56 كيلوغراماً، وذلك برفعه 114 كيلوغراماً خلال مشاركته في بطولة العالم للشباب تحت 17 عاماً المقامة حالياً في مدينة كالي الكولومبية .


وجاء هذا الإنجاز ليؤكد المكانة المتنامية التي باتت تحتلها المملكة على الساحة الدولية في رياضة رفع الأثقال بعدما نجح العجيان في تجاوز الرقم العالمي السابق مسجلاً اسمه في سجلات الاتحاد الدولي كصاحب الرقم القياسي الجديد في هذه الفئة العمرية والوزنية.


ويعد هذا الإنجاز ثمرة للعمل الفني والإعداد المتواصل الذي يحظى به لاعبو المنتخب السعودي ضمن برامج التطوير التي ينفذها الاتحاد السعودي لرفع الأثقال بهدف إعداد جيل قادر على المنافسة وتحقيق الإنجازات في المحافل القارية والعالمية.


ويواصل المنتخب السعودي مشاركته في منافسات البطولة التي تستضيفها مدينة كالي خلال الفترة من 5-11 يوليو بمشاركة نخبة من أبرز الرباعين الشباب من مختلف دول العالم وسط تطلعات لمواصلة تحقيق النتائج المشرفة ورفع راية الوطن على منصات التتويج.