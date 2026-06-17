The national coach Abdulaziz Hashlan confirmed that the Saudi national team performed well against the Uruguay team in the opening of their journey in the 2026 World Cup, in a match that ended in a positive draw (1-1).



Hashlan stated that the Green Team showed a distinctive performance during the first half, especially in terms of defensive organization, and succeeded in effectively utilizing corner kicks. He pointed out that the team was capable of enhancing their lead had they better capitalized on some periods of possession, but poor individual decisions in the final third limited their chances of increasing the score, settling for a lead of one goal to none.



He added that the second half revealed a decline in the team's ability to execute attacking transitions, along with repeatedly losing the first and second balls, which reflected on the players' physical condition and contributed to a gradual decline in performance.



Hashlan explained that some substitutions were somewhat strange, noting that the exit of Musab Al-Juwair and the entry of Nasser Al-Dosari was a good decision. However, he believes the team also needed to include Sultan Mandash and Abdullah Al-Hamdan instead of Salem Al-Dosari and Feras Al-Breikan, which would have provided the team with greater balance between defensive duties and attacking transitions, especially after the 70th minute.



He indicated that benefiting from Nawaf Boushal instead of Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat at the 80th minute would have been a suitable option, with the possibility of making a final change in stoppage time by switching the formation to (5-4-1), through the exit of Abdullah Al-Khaibari and the entry of Ali Lajami to strengthen the defensive side and maintain the score.



Hashlan concluded his remarks by emphasizing that the Saudi national team was capable of securing all three points, while also stressing that the draw remains a positive result, and that better days are ahead for the Green Team in the rest of their World Cup journey.