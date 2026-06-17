أكد المدرب الوطني عبدالعزيز هشلان أن المنتخب السعودي قدم مستوى جيدًا أمام منتخب الأوروغواي في افتتاح مشواره بكأس العالم 2026، في المباراة التي انتهت بالتعادل الإيجابي (1-1).


وقال هشلان إن الأخضر ظهر بصورة مميزة خلال الشوط الأول، خصوصًا على مستوى التنظيم الدفاعي، ونجح في استغلال الركلات الركنية بالشكل المطلوب، مشيرًا إلى أن المنتخب كان قادرًا على تعزيز تقدمه لو أحسن استثمار بعض فترات الاستحواذ، إلا أن القرارات الفردية غير الموفقة في الثلث الأخير حدّت من فرص زيادة الغلة التهديفية، ليكتفي بالتقدم بهدف دون مقابل.


وأضاف أن الشوط الثاني كشف عن تراجع قدرة المنتخب على تنفيذ التحولات الهجومية، إلى جانب خسارة الكرات الأولى والثانية بشكل متكرر، وهو ما انعكس على الجانب البدني للاعبين وأسهم في انخفاض مستوى الأداء تدريجيًا.


وأوضح هشلان أن بعض التبديلات كانت غريبة نوعًا ما، مبينًا أن خروج مصعب الجوير ودخول ناصر الدوسري كان قرارًا موفقًا، لكنه يرى أن الفريق كان بحاجة أيضًا إلى إشراك سلطان مندش وعبدالله الحمدان بدلًا من سالم الدوسري وفراس البريكان، ما كان سيمنح المنتخب توازنًا أكبر بين الواجبات الدفاعية والتحولات الهجومية، خصوصا بعد الدقيقة 70.


وأشار إلى أن الاستفادة من نواف بوشل بدلًا من محمد أبو الشامات عند الدقيقة 80 كانت ستكون خيارًا مناسبًا، مع إمكانية إجراء تغيير أخير في الوقت بدل الضائع بتحويل طريقة اللعب إلى (5-4-1)، من خلال خروج عبدالله الخيبري ودخول علي لاجامي لتعزيز الجانب الدفاعي والحفاظ على النتيجة.


واختتم هشلان حديثه بالتأكيد على أن المنتخب السعودي كان قادرًا على الخروج بالنقاط الثلاث، مشددًا في الوقت ذاته على أن التعادل يبقى نتيجة إيجابية، وأن القادم سيكون أفضل للأخضر في بقية مشواره بالمونديال.