أكد مهاجم المنتخب الوطني العراقي، أيمن حسين، أن «أسود الرافدين» قدموا مباراة كبيرة أمام النرويج، مشيراً إلى أهمية الاستفادة من هذه المواجهة واكتساب المزيد من الخبرة خلال مشوار كأس العالم 2026.


وقال حسين في تصريح عقب المباراة نقلته وكالة الأنباء العراقية، إنه سعيد بتسجيل هدف للعراق في كأس العالم بعد غياب دام 40 عاماً عن هز الشباك في المونديال، معتبراً أن الهدف يحمل قيمة خاصة بالنسبة له وللجماهير العراقية.


وأضاف أن هدفه جاء إهداءً إلى أسطورة الكرة العراقية الراحل أحمد راضي، تقديراً لما قدمه للرياضة العراقية.


وأوضح أن الجزئيات البسيطة وقلة الخبرة كانتا من أبرز أسباب الخسارة، مؤكداً ضرورة التعلم من الأخطاء والتركيز على المباريات القادمة لتحقيق نتائج أفضل.