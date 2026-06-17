The Iraqi national team striker, Ayman Hussein, confirmed that the "Lions of Mesopotamia" delivered a great match against Norway, pointing out the importance of benefiting from this encounter and gaining more experience during the journey of the 2026 World Cup.



Hussein said in a statement after the match, reported by the Iraqi News Agency, that he is happy to have scored a goal for Iraq in the World Cup after a 40-year absence from finding the net in the tournament, considering that the goal holds special value for him and for the Iraqi fans.



He added that his goal was dedicated to the late Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi, in appreciation of what he contributed to Iraqi sports.



He explained that the small details and lack of experience were among the main reasons for the loss, emphasizing the necessity of learning from mistakes and focusing on upcoming matches to achieve better results.