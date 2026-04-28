بدأت جماهير لوس أنجلوس كليبرز تتابع بلاي أوف 2026 من منازلها، لكن ما أعادهم فعلياً إلى الواجهة لم يكن فريقهم، بل اسم مألوف يرتبط لديهم بمزيج من التألق والإحباط في اللحظات الحاسمة، جيمس هاردن. فالنجم الذي غادر كليبرز وانتقل إلى كليفلاند كافالييرز عاد ليكون محور الحديث في الأدوار الإقصائية، وهذه المرة في أول اختبار حقيقي له مع فريقه الجديد، وسط شعور متزايد بأن المشهد يبدو مألوفاً أكثر مما ينبغي.


هاردن، الذي يسعى منذ سنوات طويلة إلى تحقيق أول لقب في مسيرته، دخل هذا البلاي أوف محاطاً بآمال كبيرة داخل كليفلاند، لكن بدايته لم تكن على قدر التوقعات. ففي مواجهتيه الأخيرتين أمام تورونتو رابتورز، بدأت ملامح «تجربة هاردن» المعروفة في ما بعد الموسم بالظهور مجدداً، حيث تختلط اللحظات الجيدة بأداء متذبذب في الأوقات الأكثر حساسية.


في المباراة الرابعة من السلسلة، نجح تورونتو في معادلة النتيجة بعد فوز صعب ومنخفض التسجيل بنتيجة 93-89، في مباراة عانى فيها كليفلاند هجومياً بشكل واضح، وكان لهاردن دور مباشر في هذا التراجع. فقد بدأ اللقاء بشكل مهتز، إذ سجل في الشوط الأول نقطتين فقط من تمريرتين حاسمتين مقابل ست كرات مفقودة، قبل أن يحدّ نسبياً من أخطائه في الشوط الثاني، لكنه اختفى تماماً في الربع الأخير.


أنهى هاردن المباراة بـ19 نقطة و8 تمريرات حاسمة و7 كرات مفقودة، مع تسجيل 6 من أصل 14 محاولة من أرضية الملعب، و1 من 4 رميات ثلاثية، في 12 دقيقة حاسمة لم يظهر فيها تأثيره المتوقع. ورغم أن هذا الأداء اعتُبر تحسناً مقارنة بالمباراة الثالثة، إلا أن الأخيرة كانت بدورها مثالاً آخر على التذبذب، بعدما اكتفى هاردن بـ18 نقطة (6/14 من الميدان) مع 8 كرات مفقودة في خسارة كبيرة أمام تورونتو.


وعلى امتداد السلسلة، تكشف الأرقام عن صورة أكثر قلقاً، هاردن يقدّم معدل 6.5 تمريرة حاسمة مقابل 6 كرات مفقودة في المباراة الواحدة، مع تأثير محدود على نتيجة المباريات، إذ لم يتجاوز فريقه فارق +4 في 138 دقيقة لعب كان حاضراً فيها على أرضية الملعب.


هذا التذبذب لا ينفصل عن الصورة الدفاعية المعروفة عنه. فهاردن، الذي يُعرف تاريخياً بضعف جهده الدفاعي وعدم استقراره في هذا الجانب، غالباً ما تجري الفرق حساباتها على أساس تعويض هذا القصور مقابل إنتاج هجومي كبير. لكن المشكلة تظهر حين يتراجع الأداء الهجومي نفسه، كما حدث في آخر مباراتين، ليصبح العبء مضاعفاً على الفريق بدل أن يكون أحد مصادر القوة.


من جهة أخرى، بدأت جماهير كليبرز، الفريق السابق لهاردن، ترى في ما يحدث مع كليفلاند نسخة مكررة من سيناريو مألوف. فهذه ليست المرة الأولى التي يبدأ فيها هاردن سلسلة بشكل واعد ثم يتراجع مع امتداد الضغط. في عام 2024، أنهى سلسلة كليبرز أمام دالاس مافريكس بسجل ضعيف في آخر مباراتين بلغ 7 من 28 محاولة، ما ساهم في الإقصاء المبكر. وفي الموسم الماضي أمام دنفر ناغتس، تكرر المشهد نفسه تقريباً، إذ سجل 3 من 9 محاولات في المباراة الخامسة، ثم 2 من 8 في المباراة السابعة، بعد بداية قوية في السلسلة قبل أن يتراجع تدريجياً مع تصاعد الضغط.


هذا النمط المتكرر – البداية القوية ثم التراجع مع اشتداد المنافسة – أصبح جزءاً من السردية المحيطة بمسيرة هاردن في الأدوار الإقصائية. فهو لاعب قادر على تقديم لحظات هجومية مذهلة، لكنه في المقابل كثيراً ما يُتهم بعدم الحفاظ على نفس المستوى عندما ترتفع حدة المواجهات.


اليوم، يجد كليفلاند نفسه في موقف حساس، بعدما تحولت السلسلة أمام تورونتو إلى 2-2 رغم التوقعات السابقة التي رجّحت تفوقاً مريحاً للفريق، خصوصاً في ظل غياب إيمانويل كويكلي عن صفوف الرابتورز. لكن الواقع على الأرض يقول شيئاً مختلفاً، إذ أصبحت السلسلة مفتوحة على كل الاحتمالات، وأصبح أداء هاردن أحد أهم العوامل التي ستحدد اتجاهها.


وفي النهاية، يبقى السؤال الذي يفرض نفسه بقوة داخل كليفلاند وخارجه، هل يستطيع جيمس هاردن كسر هذا النمط المتكرر في أكثر لحظات مسيرته حساسية، أم أن «فيلم البلاي أوف» الذي اعتادت جماهير الدوري مشاهدته معه سيواصل عرض النهاية نفسها؟