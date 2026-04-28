The fans of the Los Angeles Clippers began following the 2026 playoffs from their homes, but what truly brought them back to the forefront was not their team, but a familiar name associated with a mix of brilliance and frustration in critical moments: James Harden. The star who left the Clippers to join the Cleveland Cavaliers returned to be the center of discussion in the postseason, this time in his first real test with his new team, amidst a growing feeling that the scene seemed more familiar than it should.



Harden, who has been striving for years to achieve his first title in his career, entered this playoff surrounded by high hopes within Cleveland, but his start did not meet expectations. In his last two matchups against the Toronto Raptors, the signs of the "Harden experience," known for its ups and downs in the postseason, began to emerge once again, with good moments mixed with inconsistent performances at the most critical times.



In the fourth game of the series, Toronto managed to tie the score after a tough, low-scoring victory of 93-89, in a game where Cleveland clearly struggled offensively, and Harden played a direct role in this decline. He started the game shakily, scoring only two points in the first half from two assists against six missed shots, before somewhat limiting his mistakes in the second half, but he completely disappeared in the final quarter.



Harden finished the game with 19 points, 8 assists, and 7 missed shots, making 6 of 14 attempts from the field, and 1 of 4 three-point attempts, in 12 crucial minutes where his expected impact was absent. Although this performance was considered an improvement compared to the third game, the latter was another example of inconsistency, as Harden only managed 18 points (6/14 from the field) with 8 missed shots in a significant loss to Toronto.



Throughout the series, the numbers reveal a more concerning picture: Harden is averaging 6.5 assists against 6 missed shots per game, with limited impact on the game outcomes, as his team did not exceed a +4 differential in the 138 minutes he was present on the court.



This inconsistency is inseparable from his known defensive image. Harden, who has historically been recognized for his weak defensive effort and instability in this aspect, often leads teams to calculate compensating for this shortcoming with significant offensive production. However, the problem arises when the offensive performance itself declines, as seen in the last two games, making the burden on the team double instead of being a source of strength.



On the other hand, Clippers fans, Harden's former team, began to see what is happening with Cleveland as a repeated version of a familiar scenario. This is not the first time Harden has started a series promisingly only to falter under pressure. In 2024, he ended the Clippers' series against the Dallas Mavericks with a weak record in the last two games, scoring 7 out of 28 attempts, contributing to an early elimination. Last season against the Denver Nuggets, the same scene almost repeated itself, as he scored 3 out of 9 attempts in the fifth game, then 2 out of 8 in the seventh game, after a strong start in the series before gradually declining as the pressure increased.



This recurring pattern – a strong start followed by a decline as competition intensifies – has become part of the narrative surrounding Harden's postseason career. He is a player capable of delivering stunning offensive moments, but conversely, he is often accused of not maintaining the same level when the intensity of the matchups rises.



Today, Cleveland finds itself in a sensitive position, as the series against Toronto has turned to 2-2 despite previous expectations that favored a comfortable advantage for the team, especially with the absence of Immanuel Quickley from the Raptors' lineup. But the reality on the ground tells a different story, as the series is now open to all possibilities, and Harden's performance has become one of the most crucial factors that will determine its direction.



In the end, the question that strongly imposes itself within and outside Cleveland remains: Can James Harden break this recurring pattern in the most critical moments of his career, or will the "playoff film" that fans of the league have come to expect from him continue to show the same ending?