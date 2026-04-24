لم تكن تتخيل والدة مهاجم فريق الأهلي الإنجليزي ايفان توني يوماً أن الطفل الذي أمسك بيدها في شوارع نورثامبتون أواخر التسعينات، سيكبر ليصبح أحد أبرز الهدافين في الملاعب، حين يقود اليوم الأهلي السعودي في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
وُلد توني في نورثامبتون، ونشأ في كنف والدته إلى جانب شقيقتيه، بعدما غاب والده مبكراً عن حياته. عاشت الأسرة ظروفاً صعبة، كشفت عنها تضحيات الأم التي حرمت نفسها أحياناً من أبسط الاحتياجات لتوفير حياة كريمة لابنها، في قصة شكّلت ملامح شخصية المهاجم الإنجليزي.
ورغم أصوله الممتدة بين جامايكا وسانت فنسنت والغرينادين، ظل توني مرتبطاً بجذوره، إذ قدّم دعماً إنسانياً لبلد والده خلال كارثة بركان «لا سوفرير» عام 2021، في موقف عكس جانباً إنسانياً بعيداً عن المستطيل الأخضر.
مسيرته الكروية لم تكن سهلة؛ إذ واجه تحديات عديدة في بداياته، خصوصاً بعد انتقاله إلى نيوكاسل يونايتد، وتنقل بين عدة إعارات قبل أن يجد الاستقرار والتألق، وصولاً إلى محطته الحالية مع الأهلي.
واليوم، يقف توني على أعتاب إنجاز جديد، إذ يخوض النهائي الآسيوي بقميص الأهلي في مباراته رقم 88، واضعاً نصب عينيه تسجيل هدفه الـ68 مع الفريق، في ليلة قد تُخلّد اسمه في تاريخ النادي.
بين ماضٍ مليء بالتحديات، وحاضرٍ يصنع فيه المجد، تبقى قصة إيفان توني شاهداً على أن الطريق إلى القمة يبدأ بخطوة، ويُكتب بالإصرار.
أبرز ملامح مسيرة إيفان توني:
- نشأة صعبة في نورثامبتون تحت رعاية أم مكافحة
- صعود تدريجي عبر إعارات وتجارب في إنجلترا
- انفجار تهديفي مع برينتفورد وقيادة الصعود لـ«البريميرليغ»
- تسجيل أرقام تهديفية لافتة في الـ«تشامبيون شيب»
- تجاوز محطات صعبة وإيقاف قبل العودة القوية
- الانتقال للأهلي وتحقيق لقبَي أبطال آسيا والسوبر
Ivan Toney, the striker for the English club Al Ahly, never imagined that the child who held her hand in the streets of Northampton in the late 1990s would grow up to become one of the top scorers on the pitch, as he leads Al Ahly Saudi Arabia in the final of the AFC Champions League today.
Toney was born in Northampton and was raised by his mother alongside his two sisters after his father left early in his life. The family lived through difficult circumstances, highlighted by the sacrifices of the mother, who sometimes deprived herself of the simplest needs to provide a decent life for her son, in a story that shaped the character of the English striker.
Despite his roots extending between Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Toney remained connected to his heritage, as he provided humanitarian support to his father's country during the La Soufrière volcano disaster in 2021, reflecting a humanitarian side far removed from the pitch.
His football career was not easy; he faced many challenges in his early days, especially after moving to Newcastle United, and he went through several loan spells before finding stability and shining, leading to his current chapter with Al Ahly.
Today, Toney stands on the brink of a new achievement, as he competes in the Asian final wearing the Al Ahly jersey in his 88th match, with his sights set on scoring his 68th goal for the team, on a night that could immortalize his name in the club's history.
Between a past filled with challenges and a present where he is creating glory, Ivan Toney's story remains a testament that the road to the top begins with a step and is written with determination.
Key highlights of Ivan Toney's career:
- A difficult upbringing in Northampton under the care of a hardworking mother
- Gradual rise through loans and experiences in England
- Scoring explosion with Brentford and leading the promotion to the Premier League
- Notable scoring records in the Championship
- Overcoming tough phases and setbacks before a strong comeback
- Moving to Al Ahly and achieving the AFC Champions League and Super Cup titles