لم تكن تتخيل والدة مهاجم فريق الأهلي الإنجليزي ايفان توني يوماً أن الطفل الذي أمسك بيدها في شوارع نورثامبتون أواخر التسعينات، سيكبر ليصبح أحد أبرز الهدافين في الملاعب، حين يقود اليوم الأهلي السعودي في نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


وُلد توني في نورثامبتون، ونشأ في كنف والدته إلى جانب شقيقتيه، بعدما غاب والده مبكراً عن حياته. عاشت الأسرة ظروفاً صعبة، كشفت عنها تضحيات الأم التي حرمت نفسها أحياناً من أبسط الاحتياجات لتوفير حياة كريمة لابنها، في قصة شكّلت ملامح شخصية المهاجم الإنجليزي.


ورغم أصوله الممتدة بين جامايكا وسانت فنسنت والغرينادين، ظل توني مرتبطاً بجذوره، إذ قدّم دعماً إنسانياً لبلد والده خلال كارثة بركان «لا سوفرير» عام 2021، في موقف عكس جانباً إنسانياً بعيداً عن المستطيل الأخضر.


مسيرته الكروية لم تكن سهلة؛ إذ واجه تحديات عديدة في بداياته، خصوصاً بعد انتقاله إلى نيوكاسل يونايتد، وتنقل بين عدة إعارات قبل أن يجد الاستقرار والتألق، وصولاً إلى محطته الحالية مع الأهلي.


واليوم، يقف توني على أعتاب إنجاز جديد، إذ يخوض النهائي الآسيوي بقميص الأهلي في مباراته رقم 88، واضعاً نصب عينيه تسجيل هدفه الـ68 مع الفريق، في ليلة قد تُخلّد اسمه في تاريخ النادي.


بين ماضٍ مليء بالتحديات، وحاضرٍ يصنع فيه المجد، تبقى قصة إيفان توني شاهداً على أن الطريق إلى القمة يبدأ بخطوة، ويُكتب بالإصرار.


أبرز ملامح مسيرة إيفان توني:


- نشأة صعبة في نورثامبتون تحت رعاية أم مكافحة


- صعود تدريجي عبر إعارات وتجارب في إنجلترا


- انفجار تهديفي مع برينتفورد وقيادة الصعود لـ«البريميرليغ»


- تسجيل أرقام تهديفية لافتة في الـ«تشامبيون شيب»


- تجاوز محطات صعبة وإيقاف قبل العودة القوية


- الانتقال للأهلي وتحقيق لقبَي أبطال آسيا والسوبر