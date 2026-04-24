Ivan Toney, the striker for the English club Al Ahly, never imagined that the child who held her hand in the streets of Northampton in the late 1990s would grow up to become one of the top scorers on the pitch, as he leads Al Ahly Saudi Arabia in the final of the AFC Champions League today.



Toney was born in Northampton and was raised by his mother alongside his two sisters after his father left early in his life. The family lived through difficult circumstances, highlighted by the sacrifices of the mother, who sometimes deprived herself of the simplest needs to provide a decent life for her son, in a story that shaped the character of the English striker.



Despite his roots extending between Jamaica and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Toney remained connected to his heritage, as he provided humanitarian support to his father's country during the La Soufrière volcano disaster in 2021, reflecting a humanitarian side far removed from the pitch.



His football career was not easy; he faced many challenges in his early days, especially after moving to Newcastle United, and he went through several loan spells before finding stability and shining, leading to his current chapter with Al Ahly.



Today, Toney stands on the brink of a new achievement, as he competes in the Asian final wearing the Al Ahly jersey in his 88th match, with his sights set on scoring his 68th goal for the team, on a night that could immortalize his name in the club's history.



Between a past filled with challenges and a present where he is creating glory, Ivan Toney's story remains a testament that the road to the top begins with a step and is written with determination.



Key highlights of Ivan Toney's career:



- A difficult upbringing in Northampton under the care of a hardworking mother



- Gradual rise through loans and experiences in England



- Scoring explosion with Brentford and leading the promotion to the Premier League



- Notable scoring records in the Championship



- Overcoming tough phases and setbacks before a strong comeback



- Moving to Al Ahly and achieving the AFC Champions League and Super Cup titles