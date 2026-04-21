أكد رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة المدرسية، الدكتور صالح العريفي، أن الرياضة المدرسية في المملكة شهدت تحولاً جذرياً خلال السنوات الأخيرة، لتنتقل من دائرة الألعاب المحدودة إلى آفاق أوسع تشمل مختلف الرياضات، بدعم مباشر ولا محدود من وزارة التعليم.


وكشف العريفي في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» عن إطلاق برامج نوعية وطنية تهدف إلى صناعة أبطال أولمبيين، مبيناً أن الاتحاد يستهدف تدريب نحو 25 ألف طالب وطالبة على رياضة السباحة عبر برنامج «محو أمية السباحة» الذي سينفذ خلال اليوم الدراسي، مؤكداً أن هذا المشروع يعد سبقاً عالمياً للمملكة في هذا المجال.


وأوضح العريفي أن العمل جارٍ لتطوير المقر الفني للاتحاد ليكون حاضنة لمواهب المستقبل، مشيراً إلى أن «الأولمبياد المدرسي» سينطلق العام القادم ليشمل 16 منطقة تعليمية، مما يعزز من مكانة الرياضة المدرسية كرافد اقتصادي واجتماعي مهم، ويحولها إلى بيئة جاذبة للاستثمارات الرياضية النوعية.