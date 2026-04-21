The President of the Saudi School Sports Federation, Dr. Saleh Al-Areefi, confirmed that school sports in the Kingdom have undergone a radical transformation in recent years, moving from a limited range of games to broader horizons that encompass various sports, with direct and unlimited support from the Ministry of Education.



Al-Areefi revealed in a special statement to "Okaz" the launch of national quality programs aimed at producing Olympic champions, indicating that the federation aims to train about 25,000 male and female students in swimming through the "Swimming Literacy" program, which will be implemented during the school day. He emphasized that this project represents a global precedent for the Kingdom in this field.



Al-Areefi explained that work is underway to develop the federation's technical headquarters to be a nurturing ground for future talents, noting that the "School Olympics" will kick off next year to include 16 educational regions, which enhances the status of school sports as an important economic and social contributor and transforms it into an attractive environment for quality sports investments.