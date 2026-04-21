كشف الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الزلفي، عبدالله العضيب، عن خطة استثمارية طموحة تهدف لتحويل النادي إلى نموذج مثالي للأندية السعودية المخصخصة. وأوضح العضيب في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن النادي بدأ بالفعل في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تشمل إنشاء فندق، وتطوير الملعب الرئيسي لزيادة طاقته الاستيعابية، بالإضافة إلى مركز تدريب رياضي يضم 452 وحدة سكنية.
وأكد العضيب أن الاستثمار الرياضي يمثل الركيزة الأساسية بنسبة 100% لتحقيق الاستدامة المالية للنادي من خلال خلق إيرادات جديدة واستقطاب رعاة عالميين. وأشار إلى أن مجموعة من الشركاء من القطاع الخاص تقود الاستثمارات داخل النادي، مؤكداً العزم على تصدر المشهد الرياضي كأول نموذج ناجح للخصخصة.
وعن دعم المواهب، أعلن العضيب لـ«عكاظ» عن انتهاء العمل في أول أكاديمية رياضية لنادي الزلفي داخل المنشأة، مبيناً أن الافتتاح الرسمي سيكون في الشهر القادم.
The CEO of Al-Zulfi Club, Abdullah Al-Odheeb, revealed an ambitious investment plan aimed at transforming the club into an ideal model for privatized Saudi clubs. Al-Odheeb explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the club has already begun implementing quality projects, including the establishment of a hotel, the development of the main stadium to increase its capacity, in addition to a sports training center that includes 452 residential units.
Al-Odheeb confirmed that sports investment represents the fundamental pillar at 100% to achieve the club's financial sustainability by creating new revenues and attracting global sponsors. He pointed out that a group of partners from the private sector is leading the investments within the club, affirming the determination to take the lead in the sports scene as the first successful model of privatization.
Regarding talent support, Al-Odheeb announced to "Okaz" the completion of work on the first sports academy for Al-Zulfi Club within the facility, indicating that the official opening will be next month.