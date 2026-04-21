The CEO of Al-Zulfi Club, Abdullah Al-Odheeb, revealed an ambitious investment plan aimed at transforming the club into an ideal model for privatized Saudi clubs. Al-Odheeb explained in a special statement to "Okaz" that the club has already begun implementing quality projects, including the establishment of a hotel, the development of the main stadium to increase its capacity, in addition to a sports training center that includes 452 residential units.



Al-Odheeb confirmed that sports investment represents the fundamental pillar at 100% to achieve the club's financial sustainability by creating new revenues and attracting global sponsors. He pointed out that a group of partners from the private sector is leading the investments within the club, affirming the determination to take the lead in the sports scene as the first successful model of privatization.



Regarding talent support, Al-Odheeb announced to "Okaz" the completion of work on the first sports academy for Al-Zulfi Club within the facility, indicating that the official opening will be next month.