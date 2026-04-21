كشف الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي الزلفي، عبدالله العضيب، عن خطة استثمارية طموحة تهدف لتحويل النادي إلى نموذج مثالي للأندية السعودية المخصخصة. وأوضح العضيب في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ» أن النادي بدأ بالفعل في تنفيذ مشاريع نوعية تشمل إنشاء فندق، وتطوير الملعب الرئيسي لزيادة طاقته الاستيعابية، بالإضافة إلى مركز تدريب رياضي يضم 452 وحدة سكنية.


وأكد العضيب أن الاستثمار الرياضي يمثل الركيزة الأساسية بنسبة 100% لتحقيق الاستدامة المالية للنادي من خلال خلق إيرادات جديدة واستقطاب رعاة عالميين. وأشار إلى أن مجموعة من الشركاء من القطاع الخاص تقود الاستثمارات داخل النادي، مؤكداً العزم على تصدر المشهد الرياضي كأول نموذج ناجح للخصخصة.


وعن دعم المواهب، أعلن العضيب لـ«عكاظ» عن انتهاء العمل في أول أكاديمية رياضية لنادي الزلفي داخل المنشأة، مبيناً أن الافتتاح الرسمي سيكون في الشهر القادم.