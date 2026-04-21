The Japanese team Matsumida Zelvia has qualified for the final of the AFC Champions League after defeating their counterpart Al Ahli from the UAE with a clean goal in the match held today at the Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.



The only goal for Matsumida came in the 12th minute by player Yuki Soma.



With this victory, Matsumida Zelvia is set to face the Saudi team Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League final next Saturday at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.