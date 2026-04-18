The coach of the youth team, Algerian Nourredine Ben Zekri, expressed his happiness to be in Doha, confirming that his team is looking forward to continuing their journey and qualifying for the final.



Ben Zekri indicated during the press conference before facing the Iraqi team Zakho in the semi-finals of the Gulf Club Champions Cup that reaching this stage reflects the team's desire to compete for the title, noting that the youth team has overcome a period of declining results and has recently shown a better performance.



He also praised the organization in Qatar and all Gulf countries, affirming that hosting such tournaments is not strange for Doha, which has successfully organized major events in the past.



Meanwhile, the captain of the youth team, Carrasco, confirmed that his team will treat the match against Zakho as a final, given its importance in determining who qualifies for the final.



The Belgian star said: "The match will be difficult for both teams," pointing out his respect for the Iraqi team, while emphasizing the youth team's ambition to achieve victory and continue their journey towards the title.



He concluded his remarks by saying: "All four participating teams possess quality, which enhances the competitiveness and increases the excitement of the tournament."