أبدى مدرب فريق الشباب، الجزائري نورالدين بن زكري، سعادته بوجوده في الدوحة، مؤكداً أن فريقه يتطلع لمواصلة مشواره والتأهل إلى النهائي.


وأشار بن زكري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي قبل مواجهة زاخو العراقي في نصف نهائي كأس اتحاد الخليج للأندية الأبطال إلى أن بلوغ هذه المرحلة يعكس رغبة الفريق في المنافسة على اللقب، لافتاً إلى أن الشباب تجاوز فترة تراجع النتائج وظهر بصورة أفضل أخيراً.


كما أثنى على التنظيم في قطر ودول الخليج كافة، مؤكداً أن استضافة مثل هذه البطولات ليست غريبة على الدوحة التي سبق لها تنظيم أحداث كبرى بنجاح.


فيما أكد قائد الشباب كاراسكو، أن فريقه سيتعامل مع مواجهة زاخو باعتبارها مباراة نهائية، في ظل أهميتها في تحديد المتأهل إلى النهائي.


وقال النجم البلجيكي: المباراة ستكون صعبة على الفريقين، مشيراً إلى احترامه للفريق العراقي، مع التأكيد على طموح الشباب في تحقيق الفوز ومواصلة المشوار نحو اللقب.


واختتم حديثه قائلاً: جميع الفرق الأربعة المشاركة تمتلك الجودة، ما يعزز من قوة المنافسة ويزيد من إثارة البطولة.