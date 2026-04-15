The head coach of Qatar's Al-Sadd team, Roberto Mancini, confirmed his team's readiness to face Japan's Vissel Kobe tomorrow, as part of the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League.



This came during a press conference held today, where he explained that the victory in the Round of 16 against Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal is a significant motivator, especially since Al-Hilal is one of the best Asian clubs. He pointed out that the team in the last match was able to play for 120 minutes without any substitutions, despite some fatigue.



He noted that the match against Japan's Vissel Kobe will be extremely challenging, as they aim to achieve victory and qualify for the semi-finals, while also emphasizing the importance of not making excuses related to recovery time or fatigue, and focusing on achieving a positive result.



For his part, Al-Sadd player Romain Saïss confirmed that all players are ready for this encounter, stating that the team possesses the strength and capabilities to overcome this challenge.



On the other hand, the head coach of Japan's Vissel Kobe, Michael Skibbe, confirmed his team's readiness for the anticipated match, explaining that the encounter will be difficult against a team with significant experience at the player and coaching staff levels.



He mentioned that he has been following matches in the West Asia region over the past few days, including the match between Al-Hilal and Al-Sadd, which was characterized by speed and physical strength. He expressed his happiness to be in the Kingdom for the knockout stages, noting that his team is facing some injuries, but this presents an opportunity to take on a different challenge against strong teams.