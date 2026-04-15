أكد المدير الفني لفريق السد القطري روبرتو مانشيني جاهزية فريقه لمواجهة فيسيل كوبي الياباني يوم غد، ضمن منافسات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عُقد اليوم، إذ أوضح أن الفوز في دور الـ16 أمام فريق الهلال السعودي يُعد محفزاً مهماً، لا سيما أن الهلال من أفضل الأندية الآسيوية، مبيناً أن الفريق في المباراة الماضية كان قادراً على اللعب لمدة 120 دقيقة دون أي تغيير، رغم بعض الإرهاق.


وأشار إلى أن المواجهة أمام فيسيل كوبي الياباني ستكون صعبة للغاية، مع تطلعهم لتحقيق الفوز والتأهل إلى نصف النهائي، موضحاً في الوقت ذاته أهمية عدم اختلاق الأعذار المتعلقة بفترة الاستشفاء أو الإرهاق، والتركيز على تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية.


بدوره، أكد لاعب السد القطري رومان سايس استعداد جميع اللاعبين لخوض هذه المواجهة، مبيناً أن الفريق يتمتع بالقوة والإمكانات الكافية لتجاوز هذا التحدي.


وفي المقابل، أكد المدير الفني لفريق فيسيل كوبي الياباني مايكل سكيبه جاهزية فريقه لخوض المواجهة المرتقبة، موضحاً أن اللقاء سيكون صعباً أمام فريق يمتلك خبرات كبيرة على مستوى اللاعبين والجهاز الفني.


ونوه بمتابعته خلال الأيام الماضية مباريات منطقة غرب آسيا، بما في ذلك مواجهة الهلال والسد التي اتسمت بالسرعة والقوة البدنية، معرباً عن سعادته بالوجود في المملكة لخوض الأدوار الإقصائية، مبيناً أن فريقه يعاني من بعض الإصابات، إلا أنها تمثل فرصة لخوض تحدٍ مختلف أمام فرق قوية.