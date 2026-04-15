The Qatari team Al-Sadd will meet its Japanese counterpart Vissel Kobe tomorrow, in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League, which is hosted by the city of Jeddah until the final match scheduled for April 25, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium.



Al-Sadd secured its place in the quarter-finals by defeating Al-Hilal Saudi in a penalty shootout (4-2), after the match ended in a draw with three goals each in both regular and extra time.



Al-Sadd, which has won the AFC Champions League title twice before in 1989 and 2011, hopes to make a strong presence in the match against the Japanese team in order to advance to the semi-finals of the continental competition, bringing it one step closer to its third title in history.



Al-Sadd finished the Western Zone league stage in eighth place, after winning two matches, drawing two, and losing four, accumulating 8 points that secured the last qualifying spot for the Round of 16, before overcoming Al-Hilal and continuing its journey in the tournament.



For its part, Vissel Kobe qualified for the quarter-finals of the continental tournament after defeating South Korea's Seoul, winning the first leg with a clean goal and the second leg with two goals to one.



During the league stage of the AFC Champions League, the Japanese team showed a strong performance, gathering 16 points, scoring 14 goals while conceding 7. They aspire to win the AFC Champions League title for the first time, as their most notable achievement was reaching the semi-finals in the 2020 edition during their first participation.



The winner of the match between Al-Sadd and Vissel Kobe is set to face the winner of the match between the defending champion Al-Ahli Saudi and Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim in the semi-finals, which will take place on April 20.



Al-Ahli Saudi secured its place in the quarter-finals by defeating Qatari team Al-Duhail with a clean goal after extra time.