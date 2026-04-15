يلتقي فريق السد القطري يوم غدٍ نظيره فيسيل كوبي الياباني، ضمن منافسات ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي تستضيفها مدينة جدة حتى المباراة النهائية المقررة 25 أبريل الجاري، وذلك على ملعب مدينة الأمير عبدالله الفيصل.


وحجز السد مقعده في ربع النهائي بفوزه على الهلال السعودي بركلات الترجيح (4-2)، عقب انتهاء اللقاء بالتعادل بثلاثة أهداف لكلٍ منهما في الوقتين الأصلي والإضافي.


ويأمل السد، الحائز على لقب دوري أبطال آسيا مرتين من قبل عامي 1989 و2011، أن يسجل حضوراً قويّاً في مواجهة الفريق الياباني من أجل المضي قدماً نحو بلوغ الدور نصف النهائي من المنافسة القارية، واقترابه خطوة من اللقب الثالث في تاريخه.


وأنهى السد مرحلة الدوري لمنطقة الغرب في المركز الثامن، بعد الفوز في مباراتين والتعادل في مثلهما مقابل خسارة 4 مباريات، جامعاً 8 نقاط حجز بها آخر المقاعد المؤهلة إلى دور الـ 16، قبل أن يتجاوز الهلال ويواصل مشواره في البطولة.


بدوره، تأهل فيسيل كوبي الياباني لمرحلة ربع النهائي من البطولة القارية عقب تجاوزه سيول الكوري الجنوبي بالفوز عليه ذهاباً بهدف نظيف وإياباً بهدفين مقابل هدف.


وخلال مرحلة الدوري في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، ظهر الفريق الياباني بصورة قوية، بعدما جمع 16 نقطة، مسجلاً 14 هدفاً مقابل 7 استقبلتها شباكه، ويطمح إلى التتويج بلقب دوري أبطال آسيا للمرة الأولى، إذ كانت أبرز إنجازاته بلوغ نصف النهائي في نسخة 2020 خلال أول مشاركة له.


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي المتأهل من مواجهة السد وفيسيل كوبي مع الفائز من لقاء الأهلي السعودي حامل اللقب وجوهور دار التعظيم الماليزي في الدور نصف النهائي الذي سيقام في 20 أبريل الجاري.


وكان الأهلي السعودي حجز مقعده في ربع النهائي بفوزه على الدحيل القطري بهدف نظيف عقب التمديد.